The 9 Best Sleeping Bags

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist . The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

To find the very best products that no human being would have the time to try, look to the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star ratings and lots of ’em) products and choose the most convincing. You’ll find the best crowdsourced ideas whether you’re searching for comforters, bed sheets, or even Christmas trees. Below, the best sleeping bags determined by the hard-nosed reviewers on Amazon. (Note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

Best Ultralight Down Sleeping Bag

4.6 stars, 314 reviews

“My buddy recently bought a sleeping bag and has been raving about it, BUT it was a couple hundred bucks and I wasn’t about that nonsense. I have been backpacking for a couple of years now and have done a couple 20-plus-mile hikes and have been slowly upgrading my equipment. I planned a trip to Escalante, Utah, this past weekend and needed a cold-weather bag, so I started searching and came across Hyke & Byke. The first night, it got down to about 22 degrees, so I had two pairs of leggings, a warm-weather long sleeve, and my Patagonia Nano Puff. It took about ten minutes for me to get warmed up, and in the middle of the night I had to lose all of my extra layers because I felt like I was in an oven! So impressed with this bag. Not to mention, my buddy with his $400 bag woke up telling me that he had a chill all night. So, needless to say, this bag is legit.”

BUY: Hyke & Byke Down Sleeping Bag for Backpacking

$135, Amazon

Best High-Fill Down Sleeping Bag

4.5 stars, 209 reviews

“This bag is awesome! It weighs 47 ounces (I got the extra-long version since I’m six-four), which is way lighter than my synthetic bag. I bought this bag for an early autumn backpacking trip to Glacier National Park, where I expected cool temps, but nothing like the blizzard that hit unexpectedly. Despite a foot of snow on the ground and temps in the low 20s, I was toasty in this bag. In fact, I would recommend using this bag only when it drops below 20 to 25 degrees. I was really warm on the nights when it was above freezing. You can tell the bag is overstuffed with quality down just by feeling the loft. My backpacking companions had loft envy.”

BUY: Outdoor Vitals Summit 0°F Premium Down Sleeping Bag

$185, Amazon

Best Synthetic Down Sleeping Bag

4.3 stars, 1,317 reviews

“Who knew it could be so cold at night in the desert in May? Thankfully, we looked at the predicted weather before leaving on our big three-week cross-country trip. We knew that the average lows at the Grand Canyon would be in the upper 20s, and we were prepared! For Christmas, Santa brought all three kids Coleman North Rim sleeping bags. These bags will keep you comfortable down to 15 degrees. Actually, the biggest complaint the kids had were that they were too hot! These bags are incredibly plush and thick and extremely comfortable.”

BUY: Coleman North Rim Adult Mummy Sleeping Bag

$40, Amazon

Best Affordable Four-Season Sleeping Bag

4.3 stars, 2,305 reviews

“We had a subfreezing night, so I took this and my crappy three-season mini-tent on the arduous and difficult trek to … the backyard of my complex. I was just fine in this and didn’t even wear socks. It’s synthetic, but it doesn’t feel synthetic. It’s lightweight, and I don’t feel at all like I need to hug it around me, even under freezing temps. This is really good.”

BUY: Absco Tech Sleeping Bag—Envelope Lightweight Portable, Waterproof, Comfort With Compression Sack

$37, Amazon

Best Affordable Lightweight Sleeping Bag

4.4 stars, 165 reviews

“Wonderful sleeping bag—super lightweight yet very durable AND very comfortable. Bought this for my daughter’s slumber parties and she has raved about how comfy and soft this sleeping bag is.”

BUY: Active Era Premium Lightweight Single Sleeping Bag

$20, Amazon

Best Oversize Sleeping Bag

4.5 stars, 1,285 reviews

“Okay, I have been somewhat dubious about sleeping bags in the past, and I really can’t say that I have ever loved one before this. My son and I have done Cub and Boy Scouts for the past six years, and have gone on numerous campouts. I am a bigger guy at six-one, and while I am very athletic, I still weigh 240 pounds. As such, standard sleeping bags are both SHORT and CONSTRICTING! The Teton XXL is neither of these. The night I bought it, I decided to ‘try it out’ in my house by setting it up on a sleeping pad in my living room. I turned on the TV, and the next thing I knew it was dawn and my wife was kicking me and asking why I didn’t come to bed. Yes, I slept in my 0-degree bag in my 70-degree living room, happier than in my bed.”

BUY: Teton Sports Celsius XXL Sleeping Bag

$56, Amazon

Best Kids’ Sleeping Bag

4.3 stars, 1,059 reviews

“Bright, adorable, good quality! This thing is enormous considering it’s supposed to be youth-size. I could totally use it myself. My toddler needed a sleeping bag for nap time at day care, and this could easily be used straight through middle school. And it got washed every week for the last four months with no pilling, tearing seams, fading, etc.”

BUY: Wildkin Children’s Original Sleeping Bag With Pillowcase and Storage Bag

$40, Amazon

Best Two-Person Sleeping Bag

4.6 stars, 1,333 reviews

“It’s been two years now with this sleeping bag. All I can say is, I love It! It came in handy on multiple occasions. Took my three kids and husband to Yosemite for a camping trip. My husband and three kids slept in the sleeping bag and fit. The weather at night went down to 20 degrees. Keeps everybody warm. On another trip, my husband and I went to Utah at almost wintertime. So at night, the temperature was down to 20 to 40 degrees. Everything in our tent got wet besides us. We were nice and warm in the sleeping bag. This next trip we went on in Utah, it was freezing-cold outside. People called us crazy, but we camped out.”

BUY: Teton Sports Mammoth Queen Size Sleeping Bag

$110, Amazon

Best Two-Person Sleeping Bag for Less Than $100

4.7 stars, 2,632 reviews

“We love this sleeping bag! It is big enough, with room left over, for me, my 3-year-old, and my 6-month-old, though I don’t think we could fit my husband in it, too. It is nice and warm, too, for the cold Colorado-mountain nights. My 3-year-old LOVES the pillows that come with it because they are the perfect size for her! She uses them even when we’re not camping! The sleeping bag packs up well and in a surprisingly small bag for a queen-size sleeping bag including two pillows. It also packs up very easy considering how large and tight it packs.”

BUY: Sleepingo Double Sleeping Bag for Backpacking, Camping, or Hiking

$58, Amazon