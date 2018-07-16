Help! My Husband Lost $20,000 Making Secret Bets on Sports.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock.

Daniel Mallory Ortberg is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Daniel Mallory Ortberg: Morning, all! Let’s get sorted.

Q. He’s a gambling man: I recently learned that my husband gambled himself into $20,000 of debt. I’ve known him to dabble in betting on sports here and there, but otherwise this came as a complete shock to me—it feels very out of character. After much discussion, we decided to work on our marriage while he repays his debt. He promised me he would not gamble again, even if he felt like he was in control, and to never lie to me again (he lied in an attempt to cover up the debt when I first discovered it). Last night I stumbled upon information—I really wasn’t snooping, it found me—that he made a bet last week. I asked him about it, and at first he tried to cover it up, but ultimately he confessed. I asked him to leave our home while I try to figure out what to do next. He is begging for forgiveness and claims he doesn’t have a “gambling problem.”

I’m not sure what to think. This isn’t normal gambling behavior, so doesn’t that make it a problem? Am I right to worry that he is addicted and can never be trusted again? He swears up and down that he isn’t an addict, that he just made a bad choice and will now never gamble again because he doesn’t want to lose his family (we have a young child). What makes it a gambling problem? How do I forgive and move on? Or am I being a fool, and he’s likely to do this all over again?

A: This sounds like pretty textbook addictive behavior, and I don’t think you have any reason to believe you can take your husband at his word when he says that he doesn’t really have a problem, that he’ll never do it again, or that he has sufficient motivation to simply white-knuckle his way out of things. Gambling becomes a problem when it leads to debt, lying, hiding, secrecy, and an inability to stop even after experiencing significant consequences (for example, your partner threatens to leave you if you don’t seek help). By pretty much any definition, your husband has a gambling problem, and if it were as simple as just stopping, I think he would have been able to do so long before you two got to this point. Whether you forgive him is entirely up to you, but I’m not sure how you can “forgive and move on” if he has refused to seek help, continued to gamble, and continued to lie to you about it. Moving on would require honesty, transparency, and commitment to change on your husband’s part, not just yours.

If you’re contemplating separation, consult a divorce lawyer—it’s likely, though not certain, that any debts your husband incurs over the course of your marriage may be viewed as marital debt, and you could potentially be on the hook for it too. Seek expert counsel and protect yourself. Even if you two stay together, it’s a good idea to consult a financial adviser and make sure you have access to your own money that your husband can’t touch. But if he continues to be all talk and no action when it comes to changing, then don’t let him convince you that you’re overreacting or that things aren’t really that bad. This is not normal gambling behavior, and he has not demonstrated an ability to stop on his own.

Q. Wedding +1: I can’t believe I’m asking this question, but I’ve become super-duper anxious all of a sudden. I was invited to a wedding of a longtime, but not close, friend. I was given a plus one, which just says “guest.” I want to bring a friend, one whom the couple has met a few times. The couple has no idea whether I’m dating anyone, they don’t know my orientation, and they gave me a plus one anyway. The internet seems dead set against bringing anyone other than a date, but I can’t imagine that these people, who are queer-friendly, are super into conventional, couple-centric etiquette. So, can I bring my friend? Should I calm down?

A: If I count as part of the internet, then it certainly isn’t all dead set against bringing anyone besides a romantic Interest as a plus one to a wedding. You’ve been given a plus one and get to use it as you see fit. (Does the internet think that if you’re not in a romantic relationship, you should return your plus one to the happy couple and arrive stag? What’s going on with the internet today?) Bring your friend and have a great time.

Q. Baby talking in-laws: My mother-in-law is a baby talker. She only refers to herself in the third person and regularly makes triumphant announcements that she has to pee-pee (yes—in the third person). My son is now 9 years old, and she is still baby talking to him and to/with other adults, including me. A typical statement might be, “Nanna is going to din-dins with Auntie X, but we can’t walk far because she has a boo-boo knee.” On top of that, she consistently calls me “Mommy” and refuses to use my given name despite gentle, repeated requests. I know she wants me to call her Nanna, but I just don’t want to. I’m a grown woman talking to another grown woman!

You would think that after nine years she would just move on. What can I do? My husband just rolls his eyes and refuses to address the situation. I can barely bring myself to talk to her and avoid as many interactions as possible. It’s really impacting our relationship. She is otherwise a great grandma, and before we had a child, she was actually good fun!

A: Oh, yikes. That’s a lot. It’s not likely that you’ll be able to completely reprogram how your mother-in-law talks, but you can certainly draw the line at being called “Mommy,” and without being gentle about it: “I’ve told you before I don’t want to be called Mommy. I won’t answer to that. Please use my name.” If she won’t let up, walk away from the conversation—since she’s so determined to be addressed like a little kid, it may help to use the sort of firm limit one uses with an unreasonable child. As for the rest of it, I think you do have room to say, at least once, that you’re not comfortable with the baby talk and would prefer she speak like an adult when she’s around you or your child. You say you’ve gently mentioned not liking being called Mommy in the past, but it doesn’t sound like you’ve ever said, “Please stop using baby talk; it makes it difficult to have an adult conversation with you, and I truly do want to catch up and hear about how you’re doing.”

Q. Re: He’s a gambling man: Make sure he hasn’t or isn’t going to refinance the house. That’s not uncommon and the letter writer might never know until that’s gone out from under her or her child.

A: I think it’s good at this point to assume that anything she thinks she knows about their finances needs to be verified independently and that she can’t just take his word for it if he says he’s told her the extent of the problem.

Q. Bathroom trouble: This is so embarrassing, but I don’t know who else to ask. I have a fear of using bathrooms outside of my home, especially at my office. I get grossed out by restroom smells easily, and I don’t like running into co-workers in the restroom. For the past few years, I’ve either been holding it all day or literally leaving the office to go to a nearby hotel with clean, rarely used restrooms. I know this is weird. But is it actually a problem I need to address? Or can I just do this indefinitely?

A: “Holding it in all day” is pretty risky, actually, and could lead to UTIs or kidney stones. The hotel workaround is a little eccentric, but as long as it’s not keeping you out of the office for an unreasonable amount of time, I think you’re fine. If this tendency does start negatively affecting your work or ability to function, it might be worth seeing a psychologist for help in dealing with phobias, but in the meantime if the biggest drawback is that once or twice a day you pop across the street to use a hotel bathroom, I think you’re fine.

Q. Wedding travel: My husband and I got married in March, and my best friend from childhood traveled halfway across the country to be at our wedding. Her wedding is at the end of this month, and it would mean the world to me to go. However, I work for my husband in a seasonal industry, and it’s our busy time of year. I have been clear since my friend sent out her save-the-dates that it was important to me to attend this wedding, and originally my husband was supportive and even talked about going with me. Now he feels like he can’t go and doesn’t want me to, either. In his defense, I have a hard time keeping up with all my job duties and his credit just took a hit because I was late on a payment. In my defense, I am often in the field for nine or 10 hours a day and trying to manage billing, scheduling, and housework evenings and weekends.

I’m curious for your thoughts. Is it reasonable to insist on attending this wedding in spite of the mistakes I’ve made? Or should I just accept this as my consequence for missing the payment?

A: I’m a little concerned that both you and your husband seem to be framing this as something you are either going to be “allowed” to do, or something you will be forbidden from doing as punishment for making mistakes at work. It would be one thing if you two were making the decision together, even if you had to make a tough call in order to prioritize your business, but I think you should both steer clear of the “consequences” angle and figure out if there’s a reasonable way you two can work around an absence of two or three days while you travel to your best friend’s wedding. You can figure out how to keep the trip as short as possible, get as much work done in advance as possible, and let the housework wait for a few days, or let your husband handle it in your absence. If there’s a bigger-picture conversation to be had about your workload and whether your present situation is sustainable, that should be had separately from the question of attending this particular wedding. Missing two days of work to fly to a wedding is unlikely to be the sole deciding factor in whether your business is successful, and I think you should do your best to make your attendance possible.

Q. Alcoholic tragedy: I just found out that a member of the family is dying of alcoholism—the doctors says they have less than 30 days to live. We had no idea this person was an alcoholic—they hid it well.

The question is, how much do I tell my young children (4 and 8) when the time comes? I don’t want to tell them this person was just “sick” and have them be perpetually afraid of every illness. But they seem a little young for a discussion on alcoholism and addiction. I also don’t want them to be afraid every time I have a beer at a BBQ or a glass of wine at dinner. What should I tell them?

A: I don’t know that you’ll be able to completely avoid your children becoming afraid of illness and death, in part because that’s an inescapable aspect of growing up. I agree that a 4 year old is probably a bit young to talk about alcoholism with, but there may be age-appropriate ways to discuss with your older child the nature of your relative’s illness (any readers with a strong sense of how to talk to an 8-year-old about alcoholism, please feel free to weigh in). When you do talk to your children about addiction, be sure to stress the difference between having a drink and having a drinking problem—that too much of almost anything can be bad for you, but it doesn’t mean that the thing itself is bad.

Q. Blabbermouth co-worker: I have two co-workers that I’m friends with, “Meg” and “Liv.” Meg can be incredibly thoughtless when she speaks. At a meet-and-greet with our CEO, she was listing her own complaints and added that I too was unhappy with my position. Luckily I was there to interrupt and correct her statements. I then gave her a look, and she apologized and said she wouldn’t speak for anyone else. Well—that did not last. I learned that Meg has revealed that Liv was previously incarcerated. Liv shared this with us privately, when we were bonding over our struggle stories. I couldn’t believe Meg would betray trust like that; in fact she casually bought it up at a staff meeting. Liv is furious and no longer speaks to her. Meg is clueless and keeps asking me what she did wrong. Liv asked me not to interfere, so I haven’t. Should I continue to mind my business or rip into Meg myself?

A: “Meg, you need to stop asking me about why Liv is angry with you. This is part of a larger problem we’ve already talked about, where you speak indiscreetly about other people’s business, and I don’t want you to drag me into the middle of your working relationship with someone else. Either speak directly to Liv about this or don’t, but stop trying to pump me for information.”

Q. Re: Wedding +1: It is unbelievably rude to bring a friend to a wedding. This really is for dates only. A wedding is not about you. It is about a couple. It is one thing to come with your boyfriend or girlfriend, but another to impose on them a random friend they have not invited and now have to pay for. (A wedding dinner’s cost per head is expensive.) If the letter writer is not close enough that the couple doesn’t even know whether she is queer, to do that is just outrageous.

A: Why on earth would it be rude to bring a friend to a wedding? In what way is bringing a guest when an invitation specifies that one can bring a guest making someone else’s wedding “about you”? I agree that it would be rude, inconvenient, and financially burdensome to bring a guest when an invitation doesn’t specify a plus one, but I’m not at all clear on why you think this is so outrageous.

