In less than a decade, Venmo has fundamentally changed not only the ways in which money changes hands, but even the language we use to describe that exchange. “Venmo” as a verb is common parlance at this point, and with the cashless movement gaining steam in urban centers, it’s unlikely that’ll change anytime soon.

There’s plenty about this shift that’s concerning, like, say, the fact that anyone can download all 200 million public transactions from 2017 by clicking on a link. Designer-activist Hang Do Thi Duc did just that, and followed the stories of five Venmo users in a data visualization—one of whom included a “cannabis retailer” whose entire business was laid out in emojis and code words. But besides the miserliness that Venmo encourages, and the social panopticon it engenders, the app is good for one wholly pure thing: succinct humor.

For reasons unknown, one of the primary features of Venmo beside sending small sums of money is a social feed of all your friends’ payments. And since each payment requires a caption—some of which, like “electricity bill,” come precoded with emoji translations—the feed ends up resembling early Twitter, where getting off a joke in as few words as possible is the highest form of humor. Making your way through your friends’ minor cash flows as you wait for the train results in the tiniest of payoffs; despite the fact that Venmo captions have no apparent character limit, the best instances of humor on the app combine short lines of prose and weirdly specific amounts of money. For example, this short, sweet puerile exchange:

Or this delightfully, purposeless interaction:

Instead of attempting come up with clever captions, one of my Slate colleagues just types in blocks of emojis with one single emoji that’s different from the rest, like a mini-game of Where’s Waldo?

The fact that people of large or small celebrity use Venmo like the rest of us plebeians makes easy comedic material for the enterprising scroller. See: Sean Spicer getting trolled.

It's recently come to our attention that @seanspicer is on Venmo, and that he is being trolled pic.twitter.com/zQO23BVYWG — Who? Weekly (it’s a podcast!) (@whoweekly) February 7, 2017

And see an account that may or may not be Ben Affleck, he of the giant phoenix tattoo.

There are the woke captions:

The un-woke captions:

And the absurd, yet occasionally factual:

As our cashless overlords continue to gain access to more and more of our lives, at least we can take a bit of cold comfort in the fact that the revolution will be hilarious—kind of.