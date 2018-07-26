11 Healthy Snacks You Can Eat at Work (and Buy on Amazon)

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist. The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

Now that food companies big and small have figured out a way to make pretty much anything gluten-free and/or vegan, the healthy-snack options have never been better. In fact, some of the latest matcha-chocolate bars and organic, raw onion rings taste so good, even those without gluten sensitivities and other eating restrictions might opt for them over their 4 p.m. potato chips, based on taste alone. (Of course, they also cost a lot more than your average bodega chips, in most cases.) Here are our top picks, grouped by time-of-day cravings.

For the Midmorning Slump:

Instead of $7 artisanal toast, try…

The O.G. healthy snack for a reason, and, of course, even better when topped with tahini or peanut butter (or both!).

BUY: Lundberg’s Organic Brown-Rice Cakes

$7, Amazon

If this pure-ground sesame tahini is good enough for Zahav and Dizengoff chef Mike Solomonov, it’s good enough for you, too.

BUY: Soom’s Tahini

$17 for a 2-pack, Amazon

Perfect for airplanes, your desk, or any time you get a serious hunger pang outside your own kitchen.

BUY: Justin’s Peanut Butter Squeeze Pack

$6 for a 10-pack, Amazon

Instead of a granola bar, try…

It’s hard to find a cereal that’s good for you but doesn’t taste like sand. This one—which comes in a variety of flavors and boasts a clean ingredient list—succeeds.

BUY: Barbara’s Puffin Cereal

$25 for a 6-pack, Amazon

For Dessert After Lunch:

Instead of a brownie, try…

Dark chocolate is healthy to begin with, but Vosges ups the ante by adding antioxidant-heavy matcha, spirulina, and cocoa nibs to this bar.

BUY: Vosges Matcha Dark Chocolate

$11, Amazon

Instead of an actual muffin, try…

There are no shady ingredients in Larabars—just fruits, nuts, and spices. The blueberry-muffin flavor tastes shockingly like the real thing.

BUY: Larabar’s Blueberry Muffin Bar

$5 for a 5-pack, Amazon

Pre-Dinner Snack:

Instead of Cheez-Its, try…

These crispy, all-natural crackers are packed with flax seeds, sesame seeds, and pumpkin seeds, plus raisins and almonds. They’re also robust enough to scoop up cheese without cracking in half, which is the most important thing.

BUY: Jan’s Farmhouse Crackers

$48 for a half-case, Amazon

Instead of barbecue-flavored chips, try…

It’s always smart to have some nuts in your bag—and these have a nice kick, thanks to smoky chipotle, cayenne peppers, and lime flavoring. Plus, they pair well with (totally healthy) beer.

BUY: Bee’s Knees Chipotle-Lime Roasted Peanuts

$24, Amazon

Update: These are sold out on Amazon but are available at Mouth.

Instead of wasabi peas, try…

If you don’t have time to roast your own chickpeas at home, try these, which are baked (not fried) and flavored with lemon, cayenne, cumin, garlic, and paprika.

BUY: Pulse’s Roasted Chickpeas

$36 for a 12-pack, Amazon

Instead of Fritos, try…

Okay, it’s probably best not to compare these to actual onion rings, but they still have a pleasing, sweet-onion flavor—and a pure, simple ingredient list of onions, cashews, sunflower seeds, raisins, lemon, and sea salt.

BUY: Raw Food Central’s Onion Rings

$7, Amazon

Instead of yet another kale chip, try…

It’s rich in minerals and vitamins, and only lightly salted.

BUY: Jayone Roasted Seaweed

$12, Amazon