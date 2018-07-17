The Best Prime Day Deals, According to Wirecutter

This post was published in partnership with Wirecutter, the site devoted to finding the best gear and gadgets. Every product is independently selected by the Wirecutter team. We update links when possible, but note that deals may expire and are subject to change. If you buy something through our links, Slate and Wirecutter may earn an affiliate commission. Read Wirecutter’s continuously updated list of deals here.

Lectrofan

﻿Street Price: $50; Deal Price: $35

Matching the best price we’ve ever seen on the Lectrofan, our top pick in our guide to the best white noise machine, this is the first time this year we’ve seen it drop below $40.

Anker PowerCore 20100

﻿Street Price: $40; Deal Price: $31

This sale is only the black color of the more power pick in our guide to the best USB power banks and battery packs. It’s a new low by $3.

Mark Smirniotis wrote, “the Anker PowerCore 20100 has enough power to recharge a tablet and two smartphones on a long flight, or a smartphone a day for nearly a week. It’s about the size of two decks of cards lined up end to end.”

Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 25-Inch Expandable Spinner Suiter (Charcoal Grey, Marsala Red, Olive)

﻿Street Price: $310; Deal Price: $246

This is a new low price for the red color and matches the best price we’ve seen for the olive color within the last 6 months.

The Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 25-Inch Expandable Spinner Suiter is our pick in our guide to the best checked luggage. Kit Dillon wrote, “it’s a durable, attractively styled, well-organized bag for a reasonable price. It holds a full seven-days’ worth of clothes for two people.”

Amazon Echo Plus

﻿Street Price: $150; Deal Price: $100

For people seeking smart home control, a new low on this smart speaker. The Echo Plus is our recommendation for a smarter Echo in our guide to the Amazon Echo.

Grant Clauser wrote, “If smart-home control dominates your list of reasons for wanting an Echo, the Plus might be your best choice. Its main difference from the standard Echo is the inclusion of Zigbee, a popular wireless system for controlling smart-home devices and that can be found in many smart-home hubs.”

iRobot Roomba 671

﻿Street Price: $350; Deal Price: $230

A great deal on a variant of our runner-up pick in our guide to the best robot vacuums. It works over Wi-Fi and is repairable.

