King of Dictionopolis

If I were in total control of my own topsy-turvy world, you wouldn’t be reading this particular text just now. Maybe tomorrow. Maybe next week. Just not now. Instead, you’d be reading entries from A Dictionary of San Francisco Words and Phrases. For example:

parking space. n. 1a. The desired location your vehicle should rightfully occupy on a given street but which is already occupied by the vehicle of an undeserving stranger. b. The space which from down a given street appears to be the perfect location but turns out to be a driveway or tow-away zone. See If it looks too good to be true…

Like most writers and editors, I love words. And like so many of us wishing to maximize our time, I love lists. I’m also a rabid procrastinator. Gradually, over the years, I’ve combined all of these characteristics to create my own perfect storm. Typically, while on deadline for paid writing or editing gigs, I find myself preoccupied with unpaid side projects. The sheer insidiousness of my particular diversion is that, at the time, it doesn’t seem at all like procrastination but rather an especially productive form of multitasking.

That’s because I’ve combined my passion for words and dictionaries with my penchant for list-making and have created a kind of Frankenhobby, just one of whose unholy offspring is A Dictionary of San Francisco Words and Phrases. After all, a dictionary is a list—a list of words, including their meanings.

I’ve never read a dictionary I didn’t like. My bookshelves house, among other dictionaries, the following volumes: New Dictionary of American Slang; The Harper Dictionary of Foreign Terms; The Dictionary of Cultural Literacy; Sniglets (snig’lit): Any Word That Doesn’t Appear in the Dictionary, but Should; The Dictionary of Classical, Biblical, and Literary Allusions; A Dictionary of Textile Terms; and Ambrose Bierce’s The Devil’s Dictionary.

With those esoteric titles in mind, can you call me crazy for wanting to contribute my own specialized compilations? I hope not, because in addition to my Dictionary of San Francisco Words and Phrases, I’m also working on A Dictionary of Blues Music Terms, A Dictionary of California Words and Terms, and A Dictionary of Stuff They Didn’t Say in the ’70s, which includes this entry:

uptick. n. Currently used broadly to mean an increase. In the ’70s the word customarily used was … increase. See downtick.

Although my San Francisco and ’70s dictionaries are satirical, similar in spirit to Bierce’s book, my other dictionaries are meant as earnest lexicographical contributions. Here’s an entry from A Dictionary of Blues Music Terms:

dust my broom. v phr. To sweep one’s rented dwelling before moving out. From southern United States. Landlords usually expected departing tenants to leave the rented space “broom clean.”

And the following comes from my Dictionary of California Words and Terms:

California king. n. A mattress 72 inches wide and 84 inches long; i.e., 4 inches narrower and 4 inches longer than a regular king-size mattress. Not to be confused with a Hollywood bed.

Just as no general reference dictionary worth its salt would omit the word dictionary, due diligence compels me to provide a definition of rabbit hole. (I’ll admit that the internet has greatly expanded my research possibilities and consequently lengthened the time I spend down rabbit holes working on my dictionaries.) According to the online incarnation of The American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language, a rabbit hole is “something that is intricate or convoluted like a labyrinth and often has no outlet or resolution.”

No outlet or resolution. Wow. That idea will be a bit of a buzzkill on the days when I resume work on my first dictionary, which I began compiling many years ago while procrastinating on a lengthy editorial project. That first dictionary, The Shligen–English/English–Shligen Dictionary, is an especially important book because it’s the only volume dedicated to the Shligen language, invented by me while I was putting off completing a feature story series for a newspaper I was working for at the time. You might ask, “How does Shligen differ from, say, Esperanto or pig Latin?” To which I’d confidently respond, “Tord ob geerboz.”

That none of my dictionaries will ever see print is, of course, completely beside the point. The artfulness of this particular procrastination device is that it elevates simple list-making and combines it with an activity that so closely resembles typical work that each trip down the rabbit hole occurs without my having realized I’ve fallen in. And that’s more than I can say for stopping to mop the floor.