The Best Products on Sale for Prime Day, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

To find the very best products that no human being would have the time to try, look to the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star ratings and lots of ’em) products and choose the most convincing. You’ll find the best crowdsourced ideas whether you’re searching for comforters, bed sheets, or even Christmas trees. This week, we’re highlighting the best-reviewed items on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Everything below is not only vouched for—it’s on sale. (Note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

Note: We’ve been hearing that if you add items to your cart but don’t check out swiftly, the deals are lost. Try not to wait!

Travel and Outdoors

4.6 stars, 7,169 reviews

“This thing is no joke! I took it backpacking on Maine’s Bigelow range. When I ran out of the water I brought, I was A-okay with this. Just bring a wide-mouth bottle to fill with water you find. On top of one of the lower peaks, I drank from the most disgusting-looking crevice filled with brown scum. I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid. WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER. Better than any tap. I’m from Maine, and I’ve tasted plenty of water right from mountain springs, so take my word.”

BUY: LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness

$10, Amazon

Electronics

4.2 stars, 3,385 reviews

“This is actually a great little TV! I had a bit of an issue setting it up because my internet provider was the issue, but I contacted the customer-service number on the box and they were FABULOUS … this TV will let you (very easily) set up your DirecTV, cable boxes, DVD players, and has a button for Amazon, Netflix, sets up your Hulu … The volume is very sufficient … It’s just a great TV for your bedroom, guest room, kid’s room … And the price is terrific … I’ll definitely purchase another one for my guest room.”

BUY: TCL 43S305 40-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV

$195, Amazon

4.6 stars, 572 reviews

“This thing is awesome. Amazing sound for a small speaker. Battery charge lasts as if it were touched by Puff the Magic Dragon. No regrets. LOVE it. I had it in a crappy delivery vehicle, (box style) with no modern conveniences of man, and when I was about 30 to 40 yards away, it created an amplified version and it sounded so nice, it made me laugh. So, you could have it in the doorway of a shed outside and use that as an amp apparently, and enjoy incredibly crisp highs and lows. Very cool. You will like it.”

BUY: Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker

$69, Amazon

4.0 stars, 3,547 reviews

“I love my Fitbit. I fought with myself for a year trying to decide if I wanted to spend that much on a glorified watch. I finally made myself do it, thinking it would help me stay active. It does that and so much more! I use it as a silent alarm so that I wake up in the mornings without waking the whole house. The bands can be switched out so that it goes with anything. You can connect with friends and do challenges. It tracks your sleep patterns, your heart rate. You can get notifications to move or exercise. The thing even connects to your phone so that you know when you are getting text messages and calls without carrying your phone everywhere. This is worth the money for sure!”

BUY: Fitbit Alta HR, Small

$90, Amazon

Home Décor and Appliances

4.7 stars, 713 reviews

“We spent a long time looking for just the right area rug for our family room and we definitely found it. This rug is perfect! The colors and distressed are just as pictured. Not sure if it’s the design or color or both, but it’s hard to tell when the rug gets dirty. I vacuum it regularly, but you would never know it’s dirty just by looking at it (and with a dog, two kids, and their friends playing at the house that’s a bonus, for sure!). Couldn’t be happier with this purchase!”

BUY: Safavieh Monaco Collection Area Rug

$108, Amazon

4.6 stars, 450 reviews

“I absolutely LOVE this blanket!! It washes up well, doesn’t shed, and is heavy and soft! You can not beat this for the price! I chose the cream-color one in the largest size. It warms me instantly, and the heaviness of the blanket gives me a sense of security. I would definitely buy this blanket again!”

BUY: Pinzon Faux Fur Throw Blanket

$20, Amazon

4.4 stars, 1,909 reviews

“ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC! I owned an older model that I bought over five years ago that was starting to have problems. I really debated between this one and the less expensive V6 model … VERY glad I took the plunge. This baby is very powerful. It does such a good job that I now only use my big Shark vacuum for the rugs about once a week. You won’t be disappointed with its performance.”

BUY: Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

$365, Amazon

4.1 stars, 3,010 reviews

“Disgustingly amazing. I can’t say how much I enjoy using this. You don’t really realize how dirty your floor is until you use this. I love not having to vacuum before ‘mopping,’ and I love not having to actually mop. This thing rocks. We have three levels of floors that really should be mopped frequently between two cats and traffic. This makes my life easy. No vacuum, just use the CrossWave. It does a great job and I haven’t touched the mop since it showed up. Poor mop.”

BUY: Bissell CrossWave Floor and Carpet Cleaner With Wet-Dry Vacuum

$175, Amazon

4.2 stars, 645 reviews

“I absolutely love this grill. We have other big grills and they take a long time to heat and are not portable in the least. This grill is perfect! It’s easy to put together, really easy; it moves around on the patio to exactly where I want it with little effort; and it’s a breeze to cook on. If you marinate or season your food prior to cooking, the charcoal grills are only marginally better. Seriously, I wouldn’t trade this grill for any other grill.”

BUY: Coleman RoadTrip LXX Grill

$113, Amazon

Office

4.4 stars, 1,751 reviews

“Wow! What an incredible chair. It’s easy to put together, comfortable, sturdy. The brilliant blue color is the perfect complement to the sky photograph I use as the wallpaper on my computer. They even send you an extra screw in case you break or lose one of them. Now, that’s what I call doing business right.”

BUY: AmazonBasics Low-Back Computer Chair

$35, Amazon

Pets

4.5 stars, 620 reviews

“These are fantastic for my babies!! My eight-year-old and five-year-old Chihuahuas have very healthy teeth. I’ve been giving them these since they were old enough to start them. When I took my eight-year-old Chihuahua to a different vet, she couldn’t believe how good her teeth looked for her age. I give it to them twice a day. It’s like brushing their teeth. They love the taste and do a happy dance thinking it’s a treat. I’m a true believer these work. Oh! Did I mention fresh breath!!!! Major plus!!”

BUY: Greenies Original Dog Dental Chews, 12 oz.

$9, Amazon