The Best Lawn Chairs on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

To find the very best products that no human being would have the time to try, look to the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star ratings and lots of ’em) products and choose the most convincing. You’ll find the best crowdsourced ideas whether you’re searching for comforters, bed sheets, or even Christmas trees. Below, the best lawn chairs determined by the hard-nosed reviewers on Amazon. (Note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

The Sturdiest Lawn Chair

4.4 stars, 1,908 reviews

“These chairs are the absolute best beach or field chairs that you can buy for this money! They don’t sag in the middle and are big enough for people pushing 300 pounds, yet allow comfort for young children—something that is almost impossible to do in one chair. It’s definitely not light, though, and could be difficult for a small person to carry. The best features beyond its design and comfort is the fact that it comes with a bag! I bought five or six of this exact chair, as I have been looking for chairs like this forever, a chair that fits everyone’s needs.”

The Best Comfortable Lawn Chair

4.3 stars, 138 reviews

“Great chair, easy to open and close, and the carry bag is a huge plus. Collapsible drink holder is excellent, and pocket is great for items like phones, etc. Supercomfortable and padded armrest are cushy, too, without being bulky. Super happy with this chair. Just buy it already …”

The Best Durable Lawn Chair

4.6 stars, 705 reviews

“This chair is perfect for everyone who wants a comfortable folding chair. There is no bar across the front of the seat, so no pressure points on the back of your legs. I specifically bought this chair for my mom-in-law because she’s only five-two, and in standard folding chairs her feet don’t touch the ground. She loves it! The higher back is comfortable as well for leaning your head back. The chair is sturdy and well-designed, but not too heavy at all to carry from place to place.”

The Best Lightweight Lawn Chair

4.6 stars, 897 reviews

“Never been so happy with a purchase as this chair. It is not heavy at all and sturdy enough to survive several trips camping. The side table with cup holder is the best thing ever. I will be transitioning all of our camp chairs to this style eventually. It distributes the weight more evenly than bag chairs, so my back doesn’t hurt when sitting in this chair. The light padding on the arms makes it more comfortable, especially when in the sun. Folds up easily and stores flat.”

The Best Rocking Lawn Chair

4.7 stars, 571 reviews

“I am a big fan of this chair. It is comfortable, the rocking motion is smooth, and the cup holder on the leg is very convenient! It has a very sturdy build that I have not seen in too many other chairs of this style. When it is collapsed, it is easy to carry, thanks to the built-in handle on the side of the seat. As for weight capacity, I can vouch that it is capable of holding at least 300 pounds, so keep that in mind!”

The Best Reclining Lawn Chair

4.2 stars, 708 reviews

“Looking for a comfortable chair that will not break the budget? Look no further than this set. The hubby and I found these chairs to be very comfortable for sitting outside and enjoying the day. The chairs do not lie flat, but they are easy to get in and out of and serve their purpose well. They are lightweight and are rather compact when folded. But, of course, around my place they are never folded; they are always ready for use!”

The Best Faux-Wood Lawn Chair

4.5 stars, 164 reviews

“We have had plastic chairs of all colors in our front yard, but I always wanted REAL Adirondack chairs, so I bought these. VERY COOL. I hope they will stand up in the weather like they are supposed to, so I am really giving FIVE STARS for the look, the color, the comfort, and the EASE of setting up. Set it up, pop in two caps and two screws and you’re done.”

The Best Lawn-Chair Set

4.2 stars, 567 reviews

“These were easy to assemble and have held up well for several months now in the blistering South Florida sunshine, rain, and relentless heat. They are plastic, but quite comfortable, and a small pillow will help anyone with lower-back issues. They look good, were a great value, and neighbors who’ve had the same sets for much longer say they hold up well.”

The Best Lawn Chair With a Lawn Shade

4.2 stars, 751 reviews

“Exactly what we were expecting. Fairly light to carry, easy to open. Top tilts so you can pull down the front on one side to block the sun from shining in your eyes, while keeping the other side up so you can see. This will protect your head and shoulders, but not your legs, as it doesn’t come far enough forward. Wish the top was longer, but that would make the carrying case longer, and I suppose the weight might make the chair tip forward when you’re not sitting.”

The Best Rocking Lawn Chair With a Sun Shade

4.5 stars, 2 reviews

“This chair is large and comfortable, VERY STURDY METAL, and rocks very well. I’m a big guy, 270 pounds, and there is plenty of extra hip room, a high back, and a nice pillow that is held on with elastic straps. Have no doubt this chair will serve the purpose of a nice outdoor rocker for many years.”

The Best Lawn Chair With Lumbar Support

4.3 stars, 152 reviews

“Toughest folding chair I have ever seen. I sit in this thing all day every day as an office chair in a strange situation in a very small RV. I also weigh in at 330 pounds. I’ve been using it for over a solid year like this. It has no rips, no bends, and no wear. HOLY CRAP. I thought I would be buying a new one every few months at best. This chair is worth every penny and more. It’s not even expensive, given the quality and good design. Most folding chairs would have bent and broken rivets within a week or two with my weight!”

