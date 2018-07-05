The 10 Best Dog Carriers on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist. The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

To find the very best products that no human being would have the time to try, look to the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star ratings and lots of ’em) products and choose the most convincing. You’ll find the best crowdsourced ideas whether you’re searching for comforters, bed sheets, or even Christmas trees. Below, the best dog carriers determined by the hard-nosed reviewers on Amazon. (Note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

Best Carrier for Extra-Small Dogs (Less Than 8 Pounds)

4.6 stars, 4,406 reviews

“My six-pound Chihuahua fits perfectly in this carrier, and he has enough room to turn around while in it. He even curls up toward the back sometimes and has several inches of space toward the front. The carrier has a pretty roomy pocket in the back for poo bags, wet wipes, or napkins. The mesh venting on three sides of the bag is perfect for him to look out and for air to flow through. There is an opening on the top that allows my dog to sit up and look out. The opening on the front can be left open when traveling to use the carrier as a dog bed.”

BUY: Sherpa Deluxe Pet Carrier—Small

$27, Amazon

Best Carrier for Small Dogs (8 to 25 Pounds)

4.5 stars, 277 reviews

“I tried a bunch of carrier bags. The fact that this bag is so wide is great because it means that it’s much easier for a dog to turn around or lie down and turn into a fur ball. We have a mini-schnauzer who is around 17 pounds, and she fits perfectly in this one. It’s also nice that you can completely close all sides of the bag in case your dog becomes anxious—the darkness usually helps them calm down. We usually just keep the front side of the bag open so that our dog can see through the mesh or, if you want, you can also just open the top only so that your pooch can stand up and get their head outside the bag while you are walking and carrying them. We already took two long-haul trips using this bag, and I can say 100 percent that it’s worth the price.”

BUY: StudiBag Large Flexible Height Pet Carrier

$90, Amazon

Best Carrier for Medium Dogs (25 to 55 Pounds)

4.0 stars, 230 reviews

“I ordered the intermediate, light-lavender crate for my 30-pound Irish terrier mix; 18.5 tall at the withers. This size crate is just perfect for him. I will use the crate in hotel rooms, competitions, and at training seminars. I love that it has multiple locations to get the dog into the crate; top access for easy water or food delivery; lots of windows for air circulation. It’s lightweight and SOOOO easy to set up and tear down.”

BUY: Pet Gear Generation II Deluxe Portable Soft Crate—Intermediate

$77, Amazon

Best Carrier for Large Dogs (55 to 90 Pounds)

4.0 stars, 522 reviews

“We enjoyed this airline-approved kennel because it enabled us to fly our beloved 70-pound golden retriever, Riley, from Seattle to Raleigh without a hitch. We bought a kit to go along with it that had metal bolts to secure the top and bottom pieces. [Note: Many airlines require metal fasteners for cargo travel. Amazon users like these DryFur fasteners.] This kennel is well-made, sturdy, and has plenty of air vents. It has handles, so the airlines are able to safely lift and lower the kennel and keep your furry pet safe. If you need a kennel to fly your pet in, buy this one!”

BUY: Petmate Ultra Vari Kennel

$140, Amazon

Best Carrier for Extra-Large Dogs (More Than 90 Pounds)

4.1 stars, 125 reviews

“I have a 100-pound puppy, and travel crates are too small for him. This crate is very easy to set up and folds up very nicely into a carrying case when it is not needed, saving a lot of space. I was able to fit it into my two-door car easily and take it with me when traveling with my puppy on my last trip out of town. This is a very, very large crate and could easily accommodate two of my dogs, which is nice because I can add his food or water bowl, an additional bed (comes with a small one already), and many of his toys, and he still has plenty of room to move around comfortably. After the first trip, it held up no problem, all the materials seem very durable, and the quality is very good.”

BUY: Dogit Deluxe Soft Crate with Bag for Pets—XX-Large

$135, Amazon

Best Rolling Dog Carrier

4.3 stars, 888 reviews

“We travel a lot, and if we can take our Yorkie, Louie, we do. Planes, trains, automobiles, and boat! When he sees his carrier, he does the happy dance. Easy to roll through the airport. If we have carry-on luggage, we just strap the carrier onto our luggage and go. The pockets allow you to carry treats, leash, etc. It has a seat-belt loop in the back that allows you to secure this for long car trips. A VERY sturdy and amazingly built product. I would give it ten stars if I could.”

BUY: Snoozer Wheel Around 4-in-1 Pet Travel Carrier

$120, Amazon

Best Dog Stroller

4.3 stars, 399 reviews

“I spent days and days reading every single review, and comparing different brands and models. I treated my choice of dog jogging stroller like a life or death decision. Finally, I ordered this one, and crossed my fingers. When it arrived, I was hugely impressed with the quality. Right away I noticed how incredibly smooth pushing this stroller is compared to my basic one, because this one has real rubber tires. My basic stroller has plastic wheels that aren’t as sturdy as rubber tires and are definitely not smooth when going over bumps or uneven paths. This stroller is also much roomier inside for my dog. He doesn’t need all of the room, but I am glad it is roomy so that when he wants to lie out for a nap, he can do so.”

BUY: Pet Gear No-Zip Jogger Pet Stroller

$221, Amazon

Best Wearable Dog Carrier

4.3 stars, 1,185 reviews

“My best friend is fading … do not get me started. He is down to 11 pounds and gets tired very quickly. Because we adore each other, I wanted to find a hands-free system so that we can be together while I do other things. Just got it today and we both love it. My little mister curls right up and is ready to go. I’m five-foot-seven and the sling sits comfortably on my hip. The material feels like a thin sweatshirt—very soft. The inside is a dark-brown-pink-polka-dotted pattern—nice for hiding dirt. There is a strap to secure your pet inside. I recommend this for your little buddy.”

BUY: FurryFido Pet Sling

$23, Amazon

Best Expandable Dog Carrier

4.7 stars, 932 reviews

“We have traveled internationally with this, and it has worked out better than I could have imagined. One trip was 33 hours, another was 21 hours, and the dog did great only because this case has the expandable piece. It has fit below every seat (on six flights) on different airlines. Usually, I fly with my wife, with the case folded out to the side, so it was in the middle and our feet on either side. Last time I flew solo and the dog case fit under the seat with the expandable part toward me. I covered it up with a blanket to keep the dog warm and partly to hide it blocking the floor from the flight attendants, but honestly, they never seemed to care about it under there however I put it.”

BUY: Petsfit Expandable Travel Dog Carrier with Fleece Mat

$36, Amazon

Best Handbag-Style Dog Carrier

4.4 stars, 129 reviews

“We love this bag. I use it every day. It holds up well. I take my long-haired dachshund everywhere with me and no one knows she’s on my arm. It has plenty of room for my now 5.2-pound princess. In addition to holding her, [it holds] a small blanket and at least three toys on there with her. I have a small bottle of hand sanitizer hanging from the buckle, along with a clicker and poo bags hanging from the other side. When I’m walking around, in stores, or at a restaurant, she stays inside, but she knows when we are in a vehicle because she can get the Velcro up enough to stick her head out and watch me. It’s a good buy.”

BUY: Kenox Fashion Dog Carrier Bag

$30, Amazon