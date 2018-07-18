Thinkstock.

Parents have questions! And other parents have answers. Readers in our Slate Parenting Facebook group offer practical advice every day. Today: Suggestions for a mom looking to protect her house from her crawling baby (and sure, protect the baby, too). For more great parenting conversations, join the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

“My son is 7 months, and very close to crawling. That means it’s time for us to get serious about baby-proofing our house. I’m hoping for suggestions for products that work well or areas to prioritize with a crawler. We already have baby gates upstairs because of our dogs. Any help would be appreciated!” —Kelsey

Holly: I didn’t baby-proof anything when my 8-year-old was a baby. I just moved her away from dangers. Redirecting works great, but consistency is crucial. Good luck!

Fiona: You can’t monitor the danger away. There will be a time when you are sleep deprived, parent-brained, exhausted, and feverish. You will be asleep on your feet. Your baby will somehow, on no sleep and after screaming her head off all night, start toddling toward the (insert danger here). Don’t rely on always having superparent powers.

Meghan: I think you can baby-proof in stages as mobility and curiosity increase, rather than doing it all at once. I’d start with outlet covers (I like the replacement plates where you slide or rotate the socket to get to the holes).

Sarah: Outlet covers are cheap and easy to buy in bulk, so I also inserted them in outlets in rooms where my son spent most of his time at my parents’ house as well so it was one less thing to worry about when we were there.

Stephanie: The first thing we did was secure furniture to the wall. Anything he can try to climb. We also mounted our TVs to the wall.

Photo illustration by Slate.

Troy: We cut pool noodles to cover sharp edges on furniture.

Caitlin: I would definitely lock any cabinet with chemicals or anything breakable. But be aware the kids will find their way into any cabinet/drawer that’s not locked. There are some of these we baby-proofed for our sanity. Nothing brings more joy to a little one then pulling everything out of a drawer/shelf/cabinet!

Jayme: Covers for the stove knobs!

Kristine: Tie up cords for blinds. Would not recommend toilet locks—that’s too hard on the rest of the family!

Pamela: All my kids were early walkers, tall and bold, with all the good sense of a toddler. Bad combination.

