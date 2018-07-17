Picks

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Home Décor

Bargains galore on home décor.

By

Rivet Cove Mid-Century Tufted Sofa.

Amazon’s big Prime Day begins this afternoon and runs through tomorrow, so get ready for plenty of sales. If you’re looking to spruce up your apartment and get your life organized, stay tuned to this page. We’re going to keep it updated with the best deals on sofas, area rugs, lamps, and more.

Not in the market for home goods? We’ll also be pulling out the best deals on fashion, beauty, and general shopping. Check out our running list of the best Prime Day markdowns here.

Marble and gold? The stuff of Instagram décor dreams.

BUY: Rivet Mid-Century Marble and Brass Table Lamp
$63, Amazon

Rivet Geometric Boho Wool Rug.

This is exactly the kind of rug you’d find at a hip indie boutique like Maryam Nassir Zadeh or The Dreslyn.

BUY: Rivet Geometric Boho Wool Rug
$279, Amazon

Stone & Beam Lauren Down Filled, Overstuffed Chair.

No room for a big sofa? A big squashy chair you can sink into with a good book and a glass of wine is just as good.

BUY: Stone & Beam Lauren Down Filled, Overstuffed Chair
$456, Amazon

Rivet Modern Brass-Trimmed Table Lamp with Bulb.

The tiers of lucite give this a lamp an expensive look.

BUY: Rivet Modern Brass-Trimmed Table Lamp with Bulb
$94, Amazon

Rivet Brass Arc Floor Lamp.

What do you do if you have plenty of space but not so good overhead lighting? Get something functional and decorative like this dramatic floor lamp.

BUY: Rivet Brass Arc Floor Lamp
$139, Amazon

Rivet Farr Lotus Accent Chair.

If your approach to decorating a room features tons of color, here’s a hidden gem in the sale in the form of a cheery turquoise chair.

BUY: Rivet Farr Lotus Accent Chair
$418, Amazon

Rivet Modern Round Iron Circle Metal Mirror.

Hang this above your dresser and you’ll have a getting-ready area worthy of an Into the Gloss feature.

BUY: Rivet Modern Round Iron Circle Metal Mirror
$63, Amazon

Rivet Modern Upholstered Orb Office Chair.

A simple, neural office chair that’ll come in handy on days you’re working from home.

BUY: Rivet Modern Upholstered Orb Office Chair
$125, Amazon

Pinzon Hypoallergenic Overfilled Microplush Mattress Topper.

The trick to making your home bed feel like one at a five-star hotel? A luxurious mattress topper like this highly reviewed one that costs a measly $15.

BUY: Pinzon Hypoallergenic Overfilled Microplush Mattress Topper
$15, Amazon

Out of all the sofas on sale today, we’re big fans of this one for it’s sleek mid-century modern design.

BUY: Rivet Cove Mid-Century Tufted Sofa
$499, Amazon

Rivet Stonewashed Sunset Rug.

This faded rug looks like a rare antique find and bears a striking resemblance to the ones that dot The Row’s very chic showroom.

BUY: Rivet Stonewashed Sunset Rug
$146, Amazon

Pinzon 300 Thread Count Ultra Soft Cotton Sheet Set.

Here’s the caveat to this deal: availability is limited in certain colors and sizes. But if you have a full or queen bed, you can get the white or ivory sheets for a great discount.

BUY: Pinzon 300 Thread Count Ultra Soft Cotton Sheet Set
$27, Amazon

Pinzon 400-Thread-Count Egyptian Cotton Sateen Hotel Stitch Sham.

And what goes better with new sheets than new shams? Keep in mind that these are sold individually so most people will need at least two.

BUY: Pinzon 400-Thread-Count Egyptian Cotton Sateen Hotel Stitch Sham
$9, Amazon

Stone & Beam Reversible Marcana Linen Full/Queen Duvet Cover Set.

Or perhaps you want a millennial pink bed?

BUY: Stone & Beam Reversible Marcana Linen Full/Queen Duvet Cover Set
$119, Amazon

Rivet Bubble Textured Lightweight Decorative Fringe Throw Blanket.

Toss it on a sofa or the edge of the bed for what decor people like to call “texture.”

BUY: Rivet Bubble Textured Lightweight Decorative Fringe Throw Blanket
$35, Amazon

Strategist Editors

