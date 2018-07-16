Picks

All the Best Deals From Amazon Prime Day 2018, According to the Strategist

Bookmark this page—we’ll be updating it frequently.

By

A close-up of a packaged Amazon Prime item in the Amazon Fulfilment centre.
Leon Neal/Getty Images

The fourth-annual Prime Day is upon us—if you need a refresher on what Amazon’s sales bonanza is all about, check our explainer—and once again we’re going to be working to help you find the actually great deals you’ll want to know about (and not the “on-sale” mixer that’s actually cheaper at Bed Bath & Beyond). Note: You’ll need to be a Prime member to snag all deals. If last year was any indication, there will be plenty of deals leading up to Prime Day, too, which falls begins this year at 3 p.m. ET time on July 16 and lasts for 36 hours until 3 a.m. ET on July 18. Bookmark this page—we’ll be updating it frequently.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR - Fire TV Edition

For the early birds, there’s also this Toshiba 50-inch smart TV that’s hooked up to Alexa, which means you can control it with your voice. It’s also got a high-quality image, with 4K ultra-HD, and it’s 28 percent off the list price.

BUY: Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition
$290, Amazon

Amazon Dot 2nd Generation

The ol’ Echo Dot is the cheapest its been since Cyber Monday.

BUY: Echo Dot 2nd Generation
$30, Amazon

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Waterproof Super Portable Bluetooth Speaker.

This Bluetooth speaker is one of our all-time favorites—and it’s even cheaper than it was on Cyber Monday (which was the cheapest it ever was).

BUY: Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Waterproof Super Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$50, Amazon

Trtl Pillow.
Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Strategist writer Lauren Levy went on a mission to find the best travel pillow, one that would take up hardly any space in her carry-on and allow her to sleep on a long flight to Europe. Her favorite was this one that was essentially a padded scarf: “The Trtl pillow … takes up about the same amount of space as a couple of magazines. Three interconnected bands hidden inside a hypoallergenic fleece exterior hold your head almost completely upright.” And now it’s just $21 for Prime members.

BUY: Trtl Pillow
$30, Amazon

Strategist

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Aaron Mak

Even Ajit Pai, Who Paved the Way for the Sinclair Merger, Now Thinks There’s Something Fishy About the Sinclair Merger

Molly Olmstead

New York to Investigate Allegations of Tenant Harassment by Kushner Companies

Sam Adams

The Rock’s New Movie Turns 9/11 Into Kitsch

Fred Kaplan

After the Putin Summit, Any Responsible Member of Trump’s National Security Team Must Resign

Joshua Keating

What Putin Was Really Saying in Helsinki

Isaac Chotiner

The Most Bizarre Part of Trump’s Disastrous Press Conference Was His Deference to Putin

Nermeen Arastu, Janet Calvo, and Julie Goldscheid

What Jeff Sessions’ Efforts to Deny Asylum to Domestic Violence Victims Look Like on the Ground

Eric Segall

The Supreme Court Is About to Get a Lot Less Honest About Its Fake Originalism

Josh Voorhees

Donald Trump Has Already Amassed a Giant 2020 War Chest

Rob Dozier

Watch Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer Take On the Patriarchy in the First On the Basis of Sex Trailer

Sofie Werthan

Millions of Verizon Customers’ Information Was Exposed Because of a Third Party It Hired to Analyze the Data (Update: Actually, This Happened Last Year)

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump Denounces U.S. Conclusions About Russian Hacking, Calls Putin’s Denial “Extremely Strong and Powerful”

Most Read

Who Is America? Gives Pro-Gun Zealots the Borat Treatment

Willa Paskin

The Eight Craziest Moments of a Truly Bonkers World Cup Final

Nick Greene

Chicago’s Abusive Police State Is Untenable

Osita Nwanevu

Watch Sacha Baron Cohen Trick Republicans Into Supporting Guns for Toddlers Program

Daniel Politi

Trump Denounces U.S. Conclusions About Russian Hacking, Calls Putin’s Denial “Extremely Strong and Powerful”

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Before I Was Old Enough to Fully Understand I Was Trans, a Sex Scene in an Asimov Book Changed My Life

Evan Urquhart