All the Best Deals From Amazon Prime Day 2018, According to the Strategist

The fourth-annual Prime Day is upon us—if you need a refresher on what Amazon’s sales bonanza is all about, check our explainer—and once again we’re going to be working to help you find the actually great deals you’ll want to know about (and not the “on-sale” mixer that’s actually cheaper at Bed Bath & Beyond). Note: You’ll need to be a Prime member to snag all deals. If last year was any indication, there will be plenty of deals leading up to Prime Day, too, which falls begins this year at 3 p.m. ET time on July 16 and lasts for 36 hours until 3 a.m. ET on July 18. Bookmark this page—we’ll be updating it frequently.

For the early birds, there’s also this Toshiba 50-inch smart TV that’s hooked up to Alexa, which means you can control it with your voice. It’s also got a high-quality image, with 4K ultra-HD, and it’s 28 percent off the list price.

BUY: Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition

$290, Amazon

The ol’ Echo Dot is the cheapest its been since Cyber Monday.

BUY: Echo Dot 2nd Generation

$30, Amazon

This Bluetooth speaker is one of our all-time favorites—and it’s even cheaper than it was on Cyber Monday (which was the cheapest it ever was).

BUY: Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Waterproof Super Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$50, Amazon

Strategist writer Lauren Levy went on a mission to find the best travel pillow, one that would take up hardly any space in her carry-on and allow her to sleep on a long flight to Europe. Her favorite was this one that was essentially a padded scarf: “The Trtl pillow … takes up about the same amount of space as a couple of magazines. Three interconnected bands hidden inside a hypoallergenic fleece exterior hold your head almost completely upright.” And now it’s just $21 for Prime members.

BUY: Trtl Pillow

$30, Amazon