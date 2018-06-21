Life

Federal Courts Are Standing Up for the Sanctity of Transgender Lives

By

Aidan DeStefano, a transgender student who attended Boyertown Area Senior High.
Aidan DeStefano, a transgender student who attended Boyertown Area Senior High.
Photo illustration by Lisa Larson-Walker. Photos by ACLU, Getty Images.

This post is part of Outward, Slate’s home for coverage of LGBTQ life, thought, and culture. Read more here.

While the Trump administration’s attacks on transgender people have continued apace, federal courts are ruling in favor of transgender rights at an unprecedented rate. This week, following a string of victories for trans plaintiffs, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the constitutionality of a Pennsylvania school district policy permitting transgender students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms corresponding to the students’ gender identities. The decision in Doe v. Boyertown Area School District is a significant victory for transgender rights in several respects.

First, the court easily concluded that permitting transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identities did not in any way threaten the privacy of cisgender students using those spaces. The court noted that mere discomfort about being in the presence of transgender students does not implicate a constitutional privacy interest. And, in any event, the school district’s policy did not force any students to expose their body to anyone else, because single-user bathroom and showering spaces were available to all students—including the plaintiffs who objected to the presence of transgender students.

Moreover, the court observed that to the extent there was any privacy violation, the district’s policy of inclusion was sufficiently compelling to outweigh that privacy violation because it protected transgender students from being marginalized and excluded. The balance of interests tilted decisively in favor of protecting transgender people and allowing them to exist in public space. Excluding transgender students from bathrooms that correspond to their gender identities would “publicly brand all transgender students with a scarlet ‘T,’ ” inviting scrutiny and possibly scorn. (To be clear, transgender people have everything to be proud of, but they should not be forced into situations where they feel conspicuous or excluded). The court went further, noting that the policy, in fact, benefited all students by promoting a spirit of inclusivity, acceptance, and tolerance.

Boyertown is only the latest in a line of cases recognizing the humanity of transgender people. Recently, two federal courts have confirmed that laws restricting transgender people’s ability to change their gender markers on identification documents violate the U.S. Constitution. In Arroyo Gonzales v. Rosselló, a federal district court concluded that Puerto Rico’s practice of not permitting individuals to change the gender markers on their birth certificates violated people’s constitutional right to privacy and exposed them “to a substantial risk of stigma, discrimination, intimidation, violence, and danger.” Similarly, in F.V. v. Barron, a federal district court held that Idaho’s prohibition on changing the sex listed on a birth certificate violated the Equal Protection Clause, concluding that laws that target transgender people are subject to heightened scrutiny as a form of sex discrimination. It also found that transgender status itself is a quasi-suspect classification triggering heightened scrutiny.

Multiple federal courts have also concluded that the Trump administration’s ban on transgender service members likely runs afoul of the Constitution because it was motivated by animus, not military readiness. And even after the Trump administration purportedly revised the ban in March, implementation of the ban continues to be enjoined (this is because the administration’s “revised” ban still bars transgender people from enlisting and serving). For example, in the case of Karnoski v. Trump, a federal court in Washington state held that the ban would continue to be enjoined. The court further concluded that transgender status was a suspect classification, meaning that laws targeting transgender people, such as the military ban, were subject to the highest level of constitutional scrutiny—strict.

And despite the fact that the Trump administration has withdrawn Obama-era guidance interpreting Title IX to protect transgender students, multiple federal courts have concluded that Title IX—by its own terms—requires schools to permit transgender students access to sex-segregated facilities that align with the students’ gender identity. For example, in Whitaker v. Kenosha Unified School District, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that excluding a transgender boy from the boys’ restroom likely violated Title IX’s prohibition on sex discrimination (as well as the Equal Protection Clause). And in the Gavin Grimm case, which the Supreme Court sent back to lower courts after the Trump administration withdrew the guidance, the federal district court recently ruled that Title IX’s prohibition on sex discrimination includes discrimination on the basis of transgender status.

All told, these decisions confirm that Trump is not the sole decider of transgender people’s rights. They point toward a growing judicial consensus that both statutory civil rights laws and the Constitution recognize the sanctity of transgender lives.

LGBTQ Outward Transgender

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

April Glaser

After Having a “Consensual Relationship” at Work, Brian Krzanich Is Out as Intel’s CEO

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Report: On-the-Ground Border Policy on Family Separation May, in Fact, Have Changed Overnight

Carmen Russo

Police Have Arrested a Suspect for XXXTentacion’s Murder

Scott Skinner-Thompson

Federal Courts Are Standing Up for the Sanctity of Transgender Lives

Fred Kaplan

Trump’s “Space Force” Idea Is a Terrible Solution to a Real Problem

Rachelle Hampton

Who Would Buy Gucci’s $1,600 Hawaiian-Print Dad Ensemble?

Sam Adams

Secret Service Notified After Peter Fonda Suggests Putting Barron Trump “in a Cage”

Alexander Chee and Jordy Rosenberg

Jordy Rosenberg and Alexander Chee on Queering the Novel

Isaac Chotiner

The Twisted View of Muslim Americans in the Trump Era

Joanna Scutts

We Love Telling Our Daughters About the Rebel Girls of History. Who Gets Forgotten?

Miz Cracker, Shirley Chan, and J. Bryan Lowder

How a Drag Queen Pulls Off the Perfect Lip Sync

Mike Pesca

Simpsons Writer Mike Reiss on His Favorite Episode and How the Show Changed TV

Most Read

My Kid Doesn’t Want to Volunteer. Is She Hopelessly Selfish?

Carvell Wallace

Splinter News Doxed Stephen Miller, and Twitter Tried to Stop It

April Glaser

“Family Values” Conservatism Is Finally Dead

Neil J. Young

Every American Should See Eating Animals. Also, I Hated It.

Inkoo Kang

Donald Trump Wants Credit for Ending a Crisis He Created

Jamelle Bouie

Trump Fixed Nothing Today

Mark Joseph Stern