Rabbit Holes: Why I Distract Myself From Work by Composing Imagined Conversations.

Rabbit Holes is a recurring series in which writers pay homage to the diversity and ingenuity of the ways we procrastinate now. To pitch your personal rabbit hole, email humaninterest@slate.com.

Last night, I almost Googled “symptoms of dissociative identity disorder,” then thought better of it. As much as I get the thrill, my personal procrastination pastime is not wallowing in the clinical freak show of WebMD.

No, when the stress level is climbing at work and the Excel columns are starting to blur, I distract my mind by handwriting fake conversations between real people and myself. I don’t mean history’s greatest thinkers or handsomest faces. Rather, these are people in my life whom I love, or very much don’t love, or just think about in passing. I am me and they are them, and the two of us are locked in a completely imaginary dialogue on my yellow steno pad:

How the hell have you been? Oh, I’m pretty great. Anything new with you? So happy to hear that! I’m good too, but I miss you! Really? I guess it has been a while.

You get it.

The scribblings are formatted SMS text–style, with the (real) imagined guest’s part left-justified and mine right. You should check out this Nicki Minaj song from before she was famous, one might start, plainly enough. Then the dozens of possible iterations of that conversation branch out like a probability tree in my mind. And, rather awkwardly, on paper.

I may change a word here, dial back (or crank up) the drama there. I’m not aware of any goal and I don’t start out with a plan. Sometimes nothing interesting at all materializes, and I find I’ve essentially wasted ten working minutes by writing down a coffee shop chat.

Other times, though, things get thorny. My parents and husband are major players, of course. He and I often fake-discuss having a kid. In most of those, we end up fake-deciding to hold off and maybe get a cat. There are also a lot of old friends I haven’t talked to in years, and crushes—so many crushes. It can get emotional. Or worse. Catch a glimpse of my work notepad at the right moment, and you might think I’m penning an amateurish romance novel.

When co-workers walk by, I flip the stack of paper over with minor panic. At any moment, you may find several nonsensical excerpts crumpled up in my purse. You should have told me. I didn’t think you cared. We should get ramen sometime. That sounds great, I’ll check my calendar. The amount of paper I trash in a single episode is enough to give this good millennial girl some serious pangs of liberal guilt.

I find the imaginary me always says just the right thing in just the right tone. I’m witty, self-deprecating, mature, or aloof, depending on the direction the fake conversation is taking in that particular iteration. But to be clear, I’m fairly certain this tic is not about me. Or at least not about my social skills. I’m generally a solid conversationalist IRL: shy maybe, but not prone to self-doubt or lack of confidence. So, no, I don’t think I’m going through these as some kind of exercise or practice, as my husband gamely ventured when I eventually asked him what the hell was up with this.

In fact, I spend hardly any time at all thinking about my own side of the conversation. All of my words (I mean, the ones that I fake-say) flow out onto the paper with little effort. I know exactly how I’d phrase this or allude to that. It’s the other side—the left column—that my ballpoint hovers over. What would she say if I asked her? Would he laugh?

Maybe I’m trying to get to the heart of how someone else feels and thinks. Or how their language can reveal what’s going on under the surface. Perhaps it’s an inversion of that old therapy trick: “Write a letter to x and throw it in the trash.” But instead of saying something I never got to say, it’s my chance to hear something I always wanted to hear.

Those generous, meaningful interpretations are seriously undermined, though, by the totally banal exchanges. I once wrote Running to the market. OK, love you at least 10 times. And here’s where WebMD comes in. I’m mostly bemused (and OK, embarrassed) by my weird procrastination technique. But I’m starting to wonder if I should be more concerned. Today I know that all of these conversations are imaginary. But If I keep doing it long enough, will they start to become real?

What if this is what split personalities looks like for a girl who grew up on AIM, Facebook, and smartphones? My earliest and most significant memories of flirting are of my flush-faced anticipation of a message light flashing on a screen. So many of my friendships’ greatest joys and melodramas played out in text bubbles. If so much of one’s social experience is not heard but read, wouldn’t it be natural for the new “hearing voices” to be reading voices?

Someone—not a medical expert—assured me this is a perfectly innocuous way to keep my hands and mind busy. The theory is that those of us who spend all day looking at repetitive, unfeeling sheets of numbers would of course procrastinate with an injection of personality. I’m partial to this explanation: “adult coloring for data workers,” as she put it. But full disclosure, it was my mom who told me that. In a conversation that is now in my office recycling bin.