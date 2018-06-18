Rabbit Holes: Why I Obsessively Investigate Celebrities With Dual Nationality

Animation by Slate. Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images.

Rabbit Holes is a recurring series in which writers pay homage to the diversity and ingenuity of the ways we procrastinate now. To pitch your personal rabbit hole, email humaninterest@slate.com.

Eva Joly was the first non-native-born candidate in a French presidential election, and the case of her strange citizenship situation is one I’m still trying to crack. A candidate for the Greens in 2012 (the election eventually won by the Socialist candidate François Hollande), she has spoken in both the Norwegian and French presses about being a dual citizen—a fact often weaponized by France’s jingoistic far right.

Joly came to France in her early 20s, married a doctor, naturalized, went to law school, and became a magistrate at the Paris circuit courts. France makes no legal objection to dual nationality for naturalized French citizens, nor those born French. But Norway heavily restricts dual nationality, only allowing it in very narrow circumstances: birth to parents with differing nationality; those who naturalize but cannot, for reasons of finances, safety, or bureaucratic impossibility, renounce former ties; and instances where a foreign nationality is adopted involuntarily. This is where my investigation of Joly is currently focused: It seems that as late as the 1980s, French citizenship was foisted on women who, like Joly, married French men.

As you can see, dual nationality is fascinating territory—at least to me. How we derive our citizenship is, on its surface, a rather mundane element of our identity; but beneath that mundane outer layer lie in wait all these stories of coming and going, of fleeing, of legal tangos, and most importantly, of how our world has changed over the last century or so.

The fun in Wikipedia link-jumping while sleuthing how various celebrities came to be dual is in uncovering such stories. There’s Kirsten Dunst’s German father, and the odd legal loophole that made Ricky Martin and Benicio del Toro Spanish, despite the very narrow paths to becoming a hyphenated Spaniard. What’s the difference between Angelina Jolie’s honorary Cambodian citizenship and Malala Yousafzai’s honorary Canadian citizenship? (Hint: Jolie is fully Cambodian legally, while Yousafzai doesn’t actually derive any rights to residency, consular assistance, or civic participation on behalf of the Canadian Parliament’s decision.) Why have Charlotte Rampling or Harriet Gilbert never become French? If Viggo Mortensen has a Canadian-American mother, a Danish father, and he was raised in Venezuela and Argentina, what is he? I want to see those papers. And then there’s the discomfort of Masha Gessen’s Russo-Americanness, the legally fraught experience being something she’s written about, as Russia quietly attempted to undo the dual nationality of its Soviet émigré citizens abroad.

My interest in dual nationality, on a macro level, is in how the de-singularized administrative identity subverts Old World notions of nationality, and as a result, nationalism. That, however, was never the intent of this surprisingly new phenomenon. In the case of Eva Joly, while she has benefited tremendously from her ability to exist as a political Schrödinger’s cat, her situation is purely the result of a coinciding Norwegian legal gray area, and the traditional French subjugation of women in marriage. Her case illustrates precisely how dual nationality as a concept was born, rather accidentally, from women’s liberation.

Citizenship was, until the suffragette movements of the early 20th century, the unique domain of men. Women were not fully citizens at all. As they were enfranchised, their right to wield and maneuver within their citizenship was heavily restricted. Often marrying a foreign man was grounds enough for loss of citizenship. Dual nationality, a relatively recent invention, is the result of women gaining the right to maintain their birth nationality in marriage, and pass it on to their children. It’s a recognition of the equal standing of two partners in a union, rather than the total assimilation of the woman into her husband’s legal existence. It has also been an issue at the core of the marriage equality debates across the globe—the right to proffer the benefit of one’s home nationality to a partner through legal union.

More and more, bastions of restricted singular nationality are loosening their restrictions. Denmark, for example, recently allowed for its nationals to be multiple. The argument in favor of dual nationality is gaining ground in the Netherlands and Norway. Asia is the region that maybe most restricts the phenomenon—China, Japan, and Singapore are strictly against it.

But South Korea and Taiwan have relaxed their laws in the last decade. Many countries restrict dual nationality to natural-born citizens (Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela, Lithuania, and Croatia, for example). So, Salma Hayek’s daughter is born French, Mexican, and American because of Hayek’s birth in Mexico, naturalization in the U.S., and her husband’s French nationality. Her husband, however, could not become Mexican and still remain French.

There isn’t much of anything else about celebrities beyond their passports that interests me. I just really enjoy stories of migration, and as Wikipedia gives access to these little stories about grandparents who fled wars or parents who resettled in South America, they’re my vehicles for scratching that itch. A part of it is definitely the heady, romantic allure of mobility—Italian pop singers born in Cairo, French authors with Hungarian names, Venezuelan artists with German accents. It’s Tilda Swinton’s character in Luca Guadagnino’s Io sono l’amore (2009): sad, wealthy, speaking Russian-accented Italian. Someone once said to me that Guadagnino’s films can all be summarized as sad bi-national Italian bisexuals eating fruit on summer vacation, and that may be the aesthetic driving this interest. (Indeed, upon hearing that I was sort of stunned to realize how many melancholic, bisexual Italian dual nationals I’ve eaten peaches with—namely in summer.)

In a way, dual nationality is a kind of administrative bisexuality. It evokes many of the same responses—confusion, distrust, even anger. Only recently has it become an acceptable way to exist as a multiple being in one, a poetic rejection of the singular.

An immigrant myself, my amateur sleuthing in nationality law comes from my need to navigate my own hyphen and maintain my own legal status in multiple places. It’s rare that anyone finds the conclusions of my closed cases very interesting, but one night at a party I met an American girl who had just sat her naturalization interview. In talking about the rather absurd notion that a 10-minute chat with a police officer would determine the rest of her life, I told her about my hobby. She said, “Oh my God. I love doing that. Did you know Kirsten Dunst is German now?”