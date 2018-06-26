Relationships

Why Has Low-Stakes, Netflix-and-Chill Dating Become the Norm? Because Our Swipe-Happy Culture Is Exhausting.

By

The logo for Bumble, a yellow bee hive, is printed on a glass wall.
Endless swiping has become a chore.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Couch potatoes, rejoice. A recent Refinery29 piece by lifestyle editor Cait Munro confirms what we seasoned homebodies have always known: Staying at home is cool. That declaration is based on a recent survey from market research firm Mintel that suggests almost three in 10 young millennials (people aged 24-31) prefer drinking at home because it takes too much effort to go out. And they’re not alone—55 percent of Americans of all ages would prefer a night in with a glass of rosé over a bar crawl. The survey participants cited everything from wanting to drink in a relaxing environment to a desire to save money as the impetus behind their general aversion to bars and clubs, but the millennials Munro interviewed herself offered another rationale for the shift from the streets to the sheets: online dating.

What Munro calls the Netflix-and-Chill factor can be accurately described by this quote from Jenifer Golden, “a self-proclaimed ‘older millennial’ and one half of the duo behind the podcast It’s Complicated” who says, “It’s the whole dating idea of Netflix and like, I’m going to sit on my couch, watch all of the things that I could possibly watch and drink all my wine from Trader Joe’s. Why would I leave my house? I can invite somebody over to hang out with me.” Why, indeed. A recent Cosmopolitan article on the slow extinction of the first date hinted at the same breakdown in the realm of dating norms, partially brought on by people’s unwillingness to expend time, money, or energy in an “in an app-heavy and flaky dating culture.” According to data from Match.com’s eighth annual “Singles in America” survey that Cosmo cited, only 44 percent of single people went on an official first date in the past year.

“Hanging out” Netflix-and-chill type relationships are taking the place of those charmingly nerve-wracking public first dates, creating opaque not-quite-dating scenarios for which I’ve adopted the term “situationships.” There are definitely benefits to those kind of relationships: They’re low-stakes, can provide a lot of freedom, and as Golden noted, they’re incredibly convenient. But the proliferation of situationships that never grow beyond Netflix-and-chill dates has manufactured a turn in dating norms that, if the amount of Twitter users complaining about the lost “art of courtship” are any indicator, has rapidly become tedious. To be clear, it’s not Netflix’s fault. It’s the latent expectation on apps like Tinder and Bumble that all dates should have the low-stakes, convenient vibes that drinking wine on your couch does.

As Julie Beck wrote in a 2015 Atlantic piece on dating-app fatigue, chill is now “the default setting for dating.” That fatigue isn’t only a result of limitless options that never really materialize into anything real, it’s also a product of endless “We should Netflix-and-chill” messages and the general unwillingness to invest time into dating that those messages indicate. And for users who actually believe in that mythical thing called commitment, “chill” relationships don’t have great odds. According to the Match data, only 29 percent of singles who “hang out” have had that relationship actually turn serious.

But when repeated efforts to turn days of messaging into real-life meet-ups only result in the other person consistently avoiding anything but a Netflix-and-chill type date, those situationships often feel like the only option available. The hand-wringing around dating apps is often overwrought, it’s true. But it’s also accurate to say that apps have fundamentally shifted our dating culture. I doubt that convenience would have emerged as such a primary drive of romantic connection without the advent of the high-speed swipe model inaugurated by Tinder—an activity that can be pretty exhausting in itself. Maybe that’s why none of us want to leave our house.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Dating and Relationships Netflix

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Rachelle Hampton

Why Has Low-Stakes, Netflix-and-Chill Dating Become the Norm? Because Our Swipe-Happy Culture Is Exhausting.

Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern

Anthony Kennedy’s Vote for Trump’s Travel Ban Shows He’s Done Playing the Wise Centrist

Jed Shugerman

The Travel Ban Ruling Will Be the Roberts Court’s Shameful Legacy

Sam Adams

David Lynch Says Trump Is “Causing Suffering and Division”

Sara Hudson

When New Orleans Realized Nobody Was Using Its New Road-Closure Map, the City Actually Fixed It

Fred Kaplan

James Mattis Is Being Pushed Out of Trump’s Inner Circle. That Should Worry All of Us.

Jordan Weissmann

Trump’s Attack on Harley-Davidson Is… Not Accurate

Carmen Russo

Jimmy Fallon Responded to Donald Trump’s Tweet by Donating to RAICES in His Name

William Saletan

Donald Trump’s Defense of a Disastrous Trade War Sounds a Lot Like George W. Bush

Gena Hymowech

Why Understanding Passing Is Key to Appreciating FX’s Pose

Nick Greene

In Praise of the 0–0 Draw, Which Allows Tired Soccer Announcers to Rest Their Vocal Cords

Sofie Werthan

The Royal Observatory at Greenwich Reopens After London’s Smog Forced a 60-Year Hiatus

Most Read

The Government Had No Intention of Reuniting Separated Families and Has No Plan to Do So Now

Dahlia Lithwick

Anonymous Workplace Notes Are a Terrible Idea, but Many People Leave Them Anyway

Alison Green

No, Donald Trump Is Still Not Popular

Jamelle Bouie

Neil Gorsuch Just Declared War on the Voting Rights Act

Mark Joseph Stern

Louise Linton Has Totally Overhauled Her Instagram Persona in the Wake of Airplane-Photo-Gate

Christina Cauterucci

The Mind-Numbing Social Media Outrage at Restaurants That Had Nothing to Do With Sarah Sanders

Aaron Mak