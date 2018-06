How to Tell a Perfect Drag Lip Sync From a Dud

This post is part of Outward, Slate’s home for coverage of LGBTQ life, thought, and culture.

When you think about drag, many elements come to mind: the makeup, the wigs, the dancing, the lip sync, the jokes. But even a seasoned spectator might not realize how carefully each queenly skill is used to delight your eyes and brain. In How to Watch Drag, Miz Cracker, a Slate contributor and fan favorite on Season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, offers an insider’s guide to the art and science behind the glitter of a great drag performance. In this final episode: the key to the best queen’s lip sync and performance.

