How to Tell a Perfect Drag Lip Sync From a Dud

Life

How to Lip Sync, Dance, and Do the Splits (Badly) Like a Drag Queen

“I get away with some of the sh–tiest offbeat dancing in America.”

By

This post is part of Outward, Slate’s home for coverage of LGBTQ life, thought, and culture.

When you think about drag, many elements come to mind: the makeupthe wigs, the dancing, the lip sync, the jokes. But even a seasoned spectator might not realize how carefully each queenly skill is used to delight your eyes and brain. In How to Watch Drag, Miz Cracker, a Slate contributor and fan favorite on Season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, offers an insider’s guide to the art and science behind the glitter of a great drag performance. In this final episode: the key to the best queen’s lip sync and performance.

See all of How to Watch Drag here.

