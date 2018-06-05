The Goods

“It’s Funny How a Purse Can Instantly Make You Feel Adult”

The flood of Kate Spade tributes on Twitter shows that her influence on women was about much more than just handbags.

By

Kate Spade bags on display at the Leopard Leopard Leopard Pop-Up Shop hosted by Kate Spade New York & Man Repeller on September 28, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Kate Spade New York)
Kate Spade bags on display at the Leopard Leopard Leopard Pop-Up Shop hosted by Kate Spade New York & Man Repeller on September 28, 2017 in New York City.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Kate Valentine, better known as Kate Spade, died on Tuesday at age 55 in an apparent suicide. The fashion designer was most famous for her accessories, first at her namesake company and later at Frances Valentine, which she launched with husband Andy Spade in 2016 after taking a hiatus from fashion to focus on her family. Her admirers, including famous ones like Chelsea Clinton, Mindy Kaling, and Lena Dunham, took to Twitter to pay tribute to the designer after news of her death broke. Many recalled how it felt to purchase their first Kate Spade handbag or to receive one as a gift. “It’s funny how a purse can instantly make you feel like an adult,” wrote actress Olivia Munn. One of the most common threads in these remembrances is a sense that acquiring a Kate Spade felt, for many women, like their first real aspirational indulgence: a marker of the person they hoped they could become.

Fashion Obits

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Mark Joseph Stern

Thomas and Gorsuch’s Bizarre First Amendment Theory Would Sabotage Civil Rights Law

Jamelle Bouie

How the Enlightenment Created Modern Race Thinking and Why We Should Confront It

Marissa Martinelli

The Flood of Kate Spade Twitter Tributes Shows That Her Influence on Women Was About Much More Than Just Handbags

Rebecca Onion

Trump’s Lawyers’ Letter, Miss America, and Dr. Strangelove’s Voice

Fred Kaplan

Is the Singapore Summit Already Doomed to Fail?

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Many of the “Eagles Fans” at Trump’s Patriotism Rally Looked Suspiciously Like White House and Congressional Interns

Susan Matthews

Suicide Hotlines Are Critical, but They Can’t Make Up for America’s Broken Mental Health Care System

Amy Pollard

The NSA’s Declassified Cold War Propaganda Posters Are a Bizarre Delight

Amy Pollard

Kentucky Valedictorian Tricks Audience Into Cheering for Obama Quote

Aaron Mak

Uber CEO Urges Employees to Say They “Have the D” in Meetings

Carmen Russo

Netflix Is Turning Dolly Parton’s Songs Into a TV Series

William Saletan

The Secret Letter From Donald Trump’s Counsel Doesn’t Exonerate the President. It Implicates Him.

Most Read

Gay Americans Have Little to Fear From the Supreme Court’s Compromise in Masterpiece Cakeshop

Mark Joseph Stern

U.S. Senator Turned Away From Detention Center for Migrant Children

Molly Olmstead

Would a Former President Get Secret Service Protection in Prison?

Daniel Engber

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Is a Moving Documentary About One Fave Who Wasn’t Problematic

Aisha Harris

Trump Is Pursuing a National Anthem–Kneeling Feud With a Team Whose Players Didn’t Kneel During the National Anthem

Ben Mathis-Lilley

From “Fameball” to “Change Activist”: a Closer Look at Julia Allison’s New Persona

Ruth Graham