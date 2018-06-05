The Flood of Kate Spade Twitter Tributes Shows That Her Influence on Women Was About Much More Than Just Handbags

Kate Spade bags on display at the Leopard Leopard Leopard Pop-Up Shop hosted by Kate Spade New York & Man Repeller on September 28, 2017 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Kate Valentine, better known as Kate Spade, died on Tuesday at age 55 in an apparent suicide. The fashion designer was most famous for her accessories, first at her namesake company and later at Frances Valentine, which she launched with husband Andy Spade in 2016 after taking a hiatus from fashion to focus on her family. Her admirers, including famous ones like Chelsea Clinton, Mindy Kaling, and Lena Dunham, took to Twitter to pay tribute to the designer after news of her death broke. Many recalled how it felt to purchase their first Kate Spade handbag or to receive one as a gift. “It’s funny how a purse can instantly make you feel like an adult,” wrote actress Olivia Munn. One of the most common threads in these remembrances is a sense that acquiring a Kate Spade felt, for many women, like their first real aspirational indulgence: a marker of the person they hoped they could become.

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018

Ask any girl around my age about getting her first boxy Kate Spade bag and she’ll probably have a story to tell you. It was a magnificently simple cultural marker. — Abby Gardner (@abbygardner) June 5, 2018

When I first got a job with a livable wage, one of my first purchases was a Kate Spade. I was so proud that I could buy something for MYSELF that was a better quality and more of an investment than the bags I'd been carrying. This is so sad. — Jonquilyn Hill (@jonquilynhill) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade and Co donated handbags to our scholars, so they'd show up at their internships looking great and feeling great. They always downplayed their gift, and maybe this sounds silly, but it was a big deal for our young women to show up to an important gig with a great bag. https://t.co/EbmpfSVhxZ — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) June 5, 2018

Age 13 with a little Kate Spade purse and a Wet Seal dress, you couldn't touch me. What sad sad news. — Allison P Davis (@AllisonPDavis) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful. — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade really defined what it meant to look and feel "Adult" for a certain group of women. — (BΔK)endra James (@KendraJames_) June 5, 2018

The first gift I bought the love of my life was a Kate Spade bag and I remember inside there was a card with the quote 'She leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes'. It encapsulated the girl I love perfectly. She had a way of encapsulating magnificence. Thoughts with her family — Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) June 5, 2018

I am heartbroken about the news of Kate Spade. I have worn her clothes many, many times. They were colorful, bold, cheerful, and encouraged women to find the twinkly person inside them. You couldn’t walk into her boutiques and not smile. Rest In Peace, Kate. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 5, 2018

A Kate Spade handbag was the very first 'nice' 'grownup' thing I ever had. I can't remember ever being happier about a material acquisition. She made it possible for people who weren't rich to feel like they could have something special. — EK (@EllenKilloran) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade was the first designer handbag I ever bought for myself, and I adored the unabashed whimsicality of her work. I bought my frugal Asian mother a flowery Kate Spade bag and she carries it all the time #RIPKateSpade — Diep Tran 🤦🏻‍♀️ (@diepthought) June 5, 2018

i stole a kate spade purse from a department store when i was 15 and wore it every day for years. i was a poor kid at a rich school. that bag was like armor and camouflage and a hall pass that diminished the pain of being on the wrong side of my high school's economic divide. — Jessica Blankenship (@blanketboat) June 5, 2018

This is so sad. I remember growing up in the 90s and looking at Kate Spade bags with my friends.



I always carry gold Kate Spade pens with me. May she rest in peace. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) June 5, 2018

My very first designer purse was a black, shoulder strap Kate Spade. I treasured it and was obsessed with keeping the little white Kate Spade label clean. It’s funny how a purse can instantly make you feel like an adult. Rest in love. ❤️❤️❤️⛅️ — om (@oliviamunn) June 5, 2018

In 2003, I carried a Kate Spade knockoff bag. Her bags represented class, sophistication, and the kind of woman I was pretending to be as a broke young reporter in NY. One day I got a spur-of-moment assignment to interview Spade—while I was carrying the knockoff. 1/3 — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) June 5, 2018

My mother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I graduated from grad school, I then gave it to my daughter when she left for college. Her playful designs always made me smile. So saddened at #KateSpade passing. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — gloria mann (@GloriaMann22) June 5, 2018

I remember when I got my first Kate Spade bag in high school. It was my most prized possession. My current wallet ,covered in bees , makes me smile every time I see it- it’s by Kate Spade. My heart is just broken for her family and loved ones. — Beth Behrs (@BethBehrs) June 5, 2018