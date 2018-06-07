Life

How a Drag Queen Tells the Perfect Joke

Be mean but not too mean.

By

This post is part of Outward, Slate’s home for coverage of LGBTQ life, thought, and culture.

When you think about drag, many elements come to mind: the makeupthe wigs, the dancing, the lip sync, the jokes. But even a seasoned spectator might not realize how carefully each queenly skill is used to delight your eyes and brain. In How to Watch Drag, Miz Cracker, a Slate contributor and fan favorite on Season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, offers an insider’s guide to the art and science behind the glitter of a great drag performance. In this episode: how a drag queen tells the perfect joke.

See all of How to Watch Drag here.

