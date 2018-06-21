Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Thinkstock.

Dear Prudence,

My boyfriend and I have been together for just over a year. Recently, he disclosed to me that he was sexually harassed by his boss at a retail store two years prior. I was supportive and tried to be a good partner and confidant. Last week, I broke my phone, and he told me I could use his old phone while mine was being fixed. When I turned on the phone, I saw that there were explicit sexual messages between him and his former boss that appear to be consensual. They spoke about meeting for sex, described things they wanted to do to each other, and even sent each other naked photos of themselves. Normally, I wouldn’t care since it was before we started dating and it’s his business, but this is the person who he said sexually harassed him. I have no idea why he would lie about something like this. I’m not sure if I should ask him about what I saw on the phone or just leave it.

—Phone Problems

I doubt that when you turned your boyfriend’s old phone on, these messages were displayed on his home screen, so you did at least a little digging in order to see them. That’s a serious violation of his privacy, and something you should be concerned about in yourself. Moreover, the fact that your boyfriend appeared to have responded in kind when his boss contacted him for assignations does not mean he was not sexually harassed. Remember that this person was his boss at the time, with the power to fire him or make his work life unbearable—he may not have felt like he could risk his job by not playing along. What you saw is not a contradiction of the story he’s told you but evidence that his boss sent him nude pictures and had sex with him. He trusted you when he made this disclosure, and you violated that trust when you went through those messages. Even if one had come up accidentally, it was incumbent on you not to give in to your curiosity and go scrolling back through them.

I think you should be very careful before deciding whether to tell him that you saw those messages, because it has the potentially to further harm him. My gut reaction is that you should forget you have seen them. If you ever do tell him, the conversation should not be along the lines you propose here—“Having seen a handful of old text messages between you and your boss, I now no longer believe you felt exploited and harassed, and demand that you explain yourself to me.” It should be like this: “When I used your old phone, I read some of your old messages with your boss, and I want to apologize to you for snooping. I shouldn’t have done it, and I’m sorry. If you ever want to talk more about what that experience was like for you, I want to be available for that. If this makes it harder for you to trust me, I understand, and I want to do what I can to rebuild your faith in me.”

Dear Prudence,

I used to be best friends with my sister. When our dad died last year, disagreements pushed us apart, and we barely spoke for months. Recently things have improved and I hoped we could go back to what we were. Now, I am at a loss and am not sure whether I can continue contact with her, because an email exchange has left me fuming. In reference to my being sexually assaulted by a family member, she wrote, “I don’t know what to think.” I took this really hard. It feels like she blames me for the assault or is taking the relative’s side. She tries to get out of talking about this—it is very hard to get her to sit down in person, as she is the type who wants to brush it off and pretend nothing happened. I am the opposite. I can’t let anything go until it’s been discussed. How do I reconcile with her?

—Sisterly Estrangement

“You say that you don’t know what to think, which is painful to hear, because it’s been difficult for me to be able to finally talk about my assault. If what you meant is that it’s painful or difficult to think about, please know that I’m available to talk more. It would mean a lot to me if you would be willing to get together and have a conversation about this, because I love you, I miss you, and I want you to be able to be here for me as I deal with this. If what you meant is that you’d rather not discuss it ever, that you’re hoping I won’t mention it again, or that you want everything to stay exactly as it was before, that would be very painful to me. More than anything, I want to feel like this is something we can talk about as sisters, not something you ignore. I am telling you the truth about my own life, and I hope very much that you will be willing to listen about something that’s been very hard for me, and that I’ve felt very alone in dealing with. I love you and I want to be close again. I hope you do too.”

Dear Prudence,

I am a cis woman. A good friend of mine who was assigned female at birth has recently come out as nonbinary and wants me to use they/them pronouns. I am happy to do so. What I am less happy with is when they make jokes that frame their decision as “I don’t act like [absurd feminine stereotypes], therefore I’m not a woman.” I feel like they’re shoving me into a box just because I’m comfortable identifying as female. Would it be cissexist to ask them to cut it out?

—Nonbinary Etiquette

It would not! That’s a perfectly reasonable request, and you have solid grounds on which to make it: “It bothers me when you talk about feminine clichés as a basis for your identity. You may not mean it this way, but it comes across as reductive and stereotyping—after all, I’m not a woman because of [insert cliché here]. Could you find another way to talk about this?”

Dear Prudence,

I have an older sister who has been emotionally abusive since we were young. She does not look at me or speak to me even when directly addressed. I cannot recall more than five times in the last 10 years when she has said a normal word to me (she only acknowledges me when she wants to be suddenly and unreasonably cruel). I grew up believing there was something wrong with me because my sister didn’t love me, and I have struggled a lot in therapy with the fact that my parents witnessed her behavior—including a violent physical assault a few years ago—but never acted. I know I need to get back into therapy to deal with this, but my problem is what to tell people when they ask if I have siblings. If I say I don’t, which is basically the case since my sister has mostly refused to interact with me for over half of my life, I worry that I’m lying and that I may slip later and make it awkward.

People have sometimes ascribed “only-child symptoms” to me, which is also weird. My parents are divorced, and I have minimal contact with all of my family members ever since the assault. If I say that I do have a sister, people usually ask follow-up questions (what’s her job, how old is she, where does she live now), which are painful for me to answer. So how should I answer? I mostly want to avoid setting myself up to hear, “But family is the most important thing in the world” in response.

—Sort-Of Sister

I don’t think it’s lying, if you’re asked about siblings, to say that you don’t have any, because you two don’t have any sort of sororal relationship. You’re never obligated to give anyone the painful details of your family history, especially during basic chit-chat with acquaintances or someone you’re not likely to see again, and if you want to avoid getting any sort of pressure in response, that’s probably your best option. If you do want to tell someone that you have a sister but you two don’t speak often and you don’t know much about her life, that’s perfectly appropriate, and anyone with any sense of propriety will know to leave it at that. If they do say anything about how they think you should feel about your sister, you can simply say, “This is best for both of us, and I’d rather not discuss it any further, thanks,” before changing the subject.

Dear Prudence,

I have one older brother and three younger. While my older brother and I were very close growing up, we have drifted apart as adults. He moved to a big city, has an expensive lifestyle, and is always going out. I live in a small town, have a lot of student debt, and prefer to stay at home with my husband and dogs. My brother gets upset if he thinks I’m not calling or visiting enough, or spending more time with my other brothers. He lives 11 hours and a $400 flight away. When I visit, he wants to go out often, and he never offers to help with expenses despite knowing about our very different financial situations.

A few years ago, after his first child was born, he got mad that I “wasn’t calling enough” and said that he felt like I didn’t care about my nephew. The reason I talk to my other brothers more is at least in part because they also call me. When I suggested that he should reach out more if he wants to be closer, he gets mad that my “solution to the problem is that he has to pick up the phone.” It feels like a checklist, not a relationship. Talking with and visiting him stress me out, because it always comes back to my not doing enough. My husband says I should detach and only deal with him when I have to, but I’m afraid that will just escalate the problem.

—Playing Favorites

I think this is worth having another conversation with your brother about, although given how he’s historically responded, it will probably help to go in with slightly lowered expectations. You say he’s aware of your different financial situations, but if you’ve never made it explicit that that’s a big part of why you don’t visit, that might make a difference. (It also might not!) “I care about you, and I want to be able to have a better relationship, but there are two issues as I see them. One is that whenever we talk, you end up turning the conversation around to how I don’t call or visit enough. You’ve made that point really clear, and it’s getting to the point now where it feels like that’s the only thing we actually talk about—which makes me not want to call or visit. I want to be able to focus on what our relationship is like and how we can connect with each other, not feel like you’re keeping a tally of every conversation I have with our other brothers. I feel a little vulnerable bringing up the second issue, but I want to be honest with each other if that’s possible, so I’m trusting that you’ll listen to this with an open mind. Buying tickets out to see you is really expensive, and I have a lot of debt and don’t make a lot of money. I don’t say that to make you feel bad, but I have had trouble keeping up and going out when I’ve visited you in the past. It would mean a lot to me if you would consider coming out to see me, or if at my next visit, we could focus on less expensive activities so I don’t feel like I have to add to my debt in order to see you.” If he’s open to trying something different, you two might be able to find a different way of relating to one another. But if his response is just more of the same—that this relationship is dependent on you working around his desires and preferences—then you’ll know your husband’s advice is probably the best way forward.

Dear Prudence,

I work in retail and have a good relationship with my direct supervisor. However, I’ve noticed her making homophobic comments from time to time. For example, the other day she told me not to put a set of Sailor Moon books in the children’s section because “There’s lesbians in it, right? We don’t want kids reading that.” Another time, she was looking at something on her phone and said, “Oh, that’s so gay,” in a dismissive tone. Is it worth pushing back on comments like these? I’m out at work, and this doesn’t seem to have changed her behavior toward me, but the comments still sting.

—Homophobic Boss

If you two have an otherwise good relationship, and she knows that you’re out, I think there’s reason to believe you could say something and have at least some faith that she will receive it well and try to do better. You can keep it fairly brief and direct if you’re worried about getting drawn into a back-and-forth about whether she’s a homophobic person, because I can imagine part of you fears that she’ll get defensive and try to turn it into a conversation about what kind of a person she is, rather than comments she has a habit of making: “I’ve noticed that you sometimes call things ‘gay’ to express general dislike, and I wish you would stop. It would mean a lot to me.” If she does it again, you can simply say, “This is the sort of thing I was talking about. Do you mind not doing that while we’re at work?”

