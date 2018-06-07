Family

My Daughter, the Jock

A once-nerdy father comes to terms with a daughter who loves basketball.

By

My Daughter, the Jock: images from a comic by Mike Dawson.
Photo illustration by Slate. Comic by Mike Dawson.

Minor Leagues is Slate’s pop-up blog about kids’ sports.

A comic strip - sorry! proper alternative text to come
A comic strip - sorry! proper alternative text to come
A comic strip - sorry! proper alternative text to come
Strip 4 of "My Daughter, the Jock" by Mike Dawson.
Strip 5 of "My Daughter, the Jock" by Mike Dawson.
Strip 6 of "My Daughter, the Jock" by Mike Dawson.
Strip 7 of "My Daughter, the Jock" by Mike Dawson.
Strip 8 of "My Daughter, the Jock" by Mike Dawson.
Strip 9 of "My Daughter, the Jock" by Mike Dawson.
Strip 10 of "My Daughter, the Jock" by Mike Dawson.
Mike Dawson
Comics Family Minor Leagues Parenting Sports

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Jeremy Samuel Faust

Do 45-Year-Olds Really Need Colon Cancer Screening?

Joshua Keating

Germany’s Real Problem Isn’t With Trump’s Trollish Ambassador. It’s With Trump.

Marissa Martinelli

Brendan Fraser Says Group Behind Golden Globes Treated 2003 Groping Incident as a “Joke”

Ismail Muhammad

In Zora Neale Hurston’s Account of the Last Living “Black Cargo,” Two Drastically Different Worldviews Collide

Mike Dawson

I Hated Sports When I Was a Kid. Can I Embrace Them for My Daughter?

Chris Berube

Remember “Crack Mayor” Rob Ford? His Meaner Older Brother Could Become Ontario’s Premier on Thursday.

Steve Kandell

Little Kids Should Not Pitch

Thea Johnson

Why Guilty Defendants Sometimes Plead to Crimes They Never Committed

Erin McDowell

You, Too, Can Make a Fancy-Schmancy Pie Crust

Keith Phipps

In Ocean’s 8, Helena Bonham Carter Is More Than a Kooky Gothic Witch

Strategist Editors

The Best Books on Writing, According to Novelists, Poets, and Writing Professors

Nicole Cliffe and Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Dear Prudence Uncensored: The Bereaved Mother

Most Read

I Think My Mom’s New Husband Is Trying to Groom My Kid

Carvell Wallace

When Asked How Canada Can Be Seen as a Security Threat, Trump Brings Up the War of 1812

Jordan Weissmann

California’s Primary Showed Why the Democratic Party Is Stuck in Place

Osita Nwanevu

Democrats Avoid Disaster, and Five Other Takeaways From “Super Tuesday”

Josh Voorhees

I Escaped the Time Suck of Travel Sports. You Can Too!

Debra Moffitt

Democrats’ Newest Headache Is in New Jersey

Reid Pillifant and Josh Voorhees