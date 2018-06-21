The Best Window Air Conditioners on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist. The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

To find the very best products that no human being would have the time to try, look to the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star ratings and lots of ’em) products and choose the most convincing. You’ll find the best crowdsourced ideas whether you’re searching for comforters, bed sheets, or even Christmas trees. Below, the best window-mounted air conditioners determined by the hard-nosed reviewers on Amazon. (Note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

Best Window Air Conditioners for Up to 150 Square Feet

4.0 stars, 2,258 reviews

“Awesome little machine, saving me from dying of the junglelike humidity and heat at night. Simple and small, still pretty heavy, although I did install it myself. Simple controls. Cools my bedroom no problem; fan setting is nice because I don’t want to jack up my electric bill too much by leaving this thing on AC setting all night long. I sometimes pre-cool the room on AC setting then switch it over to fan just before getting into bed. It doesn’t look sexy, but AC units never do. It’s small and fairly sleek for what it is.”

BUY: Frigidaire 5,000 BTU Window-Mounted Mini-Compact Air Conditioner with Mechanical Controls

$135, Amazon

4.1 stars, 312 reviews

“Oh my heavenly coolness! This little air conditioner is a lifesaver! I am from California where we don’t have much humidity at all, but now I’m living in the Northeast/mid-Atlantic and humidity is the name of the game. It gets so yucky that I can’t even sleep. Not having centralized air conditioning is also new to me. I’m so thankful for my HomeLabs window AC! First off, this unit is easy to install. It is super light and compact. The dial controls couldn’t be simpler to use. The room gets cool very quickly—less than ten minutes. This is energy efficient, too! I’m super happy to save money any way I can on my electric bills. All in all, I’m thrilled with this AC. Maintenance on the filter is easy, too. This is such a nice AC for smaller rooms. If you usually suffer in heat, this AC will make you a happy camper.”

BUY: HomeLabs Cold Window Air Conditioner 5,000 BTU

$145, Amazon

Best Window Air Conditioners for Up to 250 Square Feet

4.0 stars, 236 reviews

“This Friedrich 6,000 BTU AC is extremely quiet (hardly know it is running) for my 14-by-15 bedroom with a 10-inch ceiling. I’m very impressed with the solid build quality of this Friedrich unit. I’m a professional mechanical engineer in NYC and specialize in HVAC. With that said, I’m amazed by how this little unit quickly brought the temperature down in my NYC apartment bedroom in just a few minutes. Very easy install. Once I turned the unit on with the swing setting, the cold air was evenly distributed throughout the bedroom. I’m glad I bought this unit. I’m not sure how anybody could rate this unit any less than five stars!”

BUY: Friedrich Chill 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner

$319, Amazon

3.9 stars, 159 reviews

“We have been using the air-conditioning unit for a few days. We are very impressed. Having owned others, this one is our best purchase. It really is smooth running and not noisy at all. We even had an electrical power outage during the day and we are happy to say that when the electricity came back on, the air conditioner did, too. It’s been our experience that they usually just shut completely off. The remote is very nice and makes it so easy to change the settings from the other side of the room. This unit is lighter than others for its dimensions, which is very nice for the window. We think this unit is a great buy and a very good value.”

BUY: LG 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner

$190, Amazon

Best Window Air Conditioner for Up to 450 Square Feet

4.1 stars, 120 reviews

“So far, so good! We installed this after suffering for a couple of weeks without any AC after moving into a new house that didn’t have any installed. We had to cut down a couple of shade trees for necessary repairs, and boy did our house get so much hotter right away! It works wonderfully and keeps a house that is way larger than the recommended size quite cool during the hottest hours of the day. We shut the bedroom doors during that day (to help keep the electric bill lower) and this AC unit keeps our main rooms all cool as a cucumber.”

BUY: Frigidaire 10,000 BTU Slider/Casement Room Air Conditioner With Full-Function Remote Control

$479, Amazon

Best Window Air Conditioners for Up to 550 Square Feet

4.0 stars, 215 reviews

“Who says there is no global warming? Due to the configuration of our home, we couldn’t install central air, and I didn’t want to have an ugly unit hanging out of our bedroom window. But after so many hot, sleepless nights, I gave in and had the LG installed. Last night, I lowered it to 68 and slept under a blanket! So worth it. Air conditioners have come a long way looks-wise, and it’s not overly noisy. It even has a clicker, so I don’t have to get out from under the covers to adjust the settings.”

BUY: LG Window-Mounted Air Conditioner With Remote Control, 12,000 BTU

$349, Amazon

4.1 stars, 101 reviews

“A high-quality product that functions perfectly. It is in a 20-by-24 photographic darkroom and cools it with ease. It was exceptionally well-packed and was promptly shipped.”

BUY: Koldfront 12,000 BTU Heat/Cool Window Air Conditioner

$409, Amazon

4.1 stars, 206 reviews

“Picked this up three years after buying an older model that I also thought was excellent. This unit is a real workhorse, but it does it in relative silence compared to the other window AC units I’ve used (many). It’s been updated since the older models; it’s a little more quiet, but the real improvement is with the controls. The thermostat and energy-saver modes are really outstanding. Overall, I can’t recommend this air conditioner enough, especially considering its price. It’s an outstanding value!”

BUY: SPT 12,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner—Energy Star

$306, Amazon

Best Window Air Conditioner for Up to 850 Square Feet

4.2 stars, 128 reviews

“Such a great buy! I had two units that this one replaced (12,000 BTU in the living room and an 8,000 BTU in the bedroom) and my electric bill has been cut to one-third of what it was during the summer when I always have it on (I like it cold). It’s installed in the bedroom of my 600-square-foot one-bedroom apartment in NYC and easily cools the whole apartment. My apartment is normally super hot, too, so I’m happy I got it.”

BUY: Frigidaire 15,100 BTU Window-Mounted Median Air Conditioner With Temperature Sensing Remote Control

$420, Amazon