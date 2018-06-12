The Best Smartwatches on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

To find the very best products that no human being would have the time to try, look to the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star ratings and lots of ’em) products and choose the most convincing. You’ll find the best crowdsourced ideas whether you’re searching for comforters, bed sheets, or even Christmas trees. Below, the best smartwatches determined by the hard-nosed reviewers on Amazon. (Note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

The Best Lightweight Smartwatch

4.3 stars, 326 reviews

“OMG! I love this watch. Really was not planning to buy a smartwatch but when my very good watch stopped working, checked it out. Actually considered the Pebble for its streamlined appearance. But a reviewer rightly called it ‘a watch that’s a little smart.’ So I got the apple sport; all the same features as the more expensive models but an aluminum case. For me that is perfect because it’s lighter and I have a small wrist. Replaced the band with a nice leather one. Love every feature. The activity tracker definitely makes me be more active! If you are looking for a smartwatch, this is IT.”

BUY: Apple Watch Sport 7000 Series 38 mm Aluminum Case

$196, Amazon

The Best Cheap Smartwatch

4.3 stars, 317 reviews

“This is the best smartwatch ever. Has everything I want in a smart watch. Lasts about five days on one charge sometimes longer. What I want from my watch is notifications to see if it is even worth my time checking my phone or continue doing what I was doing and ignore it. One thing I wasn’t expecting is to be able to reply to emails and texts with my voice. It works perfectly. I am very happy with this purchase. I love the retro-looking display. Takes me back to the 80’s..”

BUY: Pebble 2 se

$67, Amazon

The Smartwatch with the Best Features

4.2 stars, 2,239 reviews

“Just plain, simply, absolutely love it. Samsung nailed it this time. The machine is nothing short of breathtaking. The customization is really rich, more options as to faces and apps than I really need. I appreciate the gentle nudges to stand up and stretch, and drink more water and less caffeine, The map and navigation apps are simple yet functional. The small screen limitation makes it obvious you are not going to get the full features of a larger phone display, but it certainly does its job. Now I do not need to pick up the phone but a quick glance to the S3 tells me what has just come in. Battery life so far has been very good. In summary, yes, 5 stars.”

BUY: Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smart Watch

$279, Amazon

The Best Android Smartwatch

4.2 stars, 1,454 reviews

“This really is the best Android watch on the market. The black leather strap that comes with the watch is great quality and feels fantastic. The watch is loaded with features like the heart rate monitor and the included speaker. I love that I can answer phone calls on my watch. Makes me feel like a spy. It’s also super useful when you’re carrying a load of grocery bags and need to answer a call. I am a huge fan of traditional watches, but the fact that I can switch watch faces at will and get a new look in an instant is awesome.”

BUY: Huawei Watch 2 Sport Smartwatch

$209, Amazon

The Best Sport Smartwatch

4.4 stars, 1,056 reviews

“I love sport watches and have had the Apple Watch, Fitbit Surge, and both Microsoft Bands. This watch is light-years beyond all of those. First, this is a beautiful, manly watch that looks classy. The watch has a crazy week-plus battery life (even with frequent use of GPS for workouts). It tracks every metric you can think of: running, cycling, weight training, snowboarding/skiing, paddle boarding, etc. Each has its own metric view. The lack of a touchscreen is a blessing, since they aren’t beneficial on such a small device. The buttons work better and navigation is fast. Smart watch features (mail, texts, calendar, etc.) are everything you need.”

BUY: Garmin Fenix 3 HR

$340, Amazon

The Best Sport Smartwatch for $200 or Less

3.9 stars, 1,115 reviews

“I love this watch! It is awesomely intuitive with exercise. It doesn’t have all the bells and whistles that the Apple Watch does; it’s a fitness smartwatch, not an entertainment watch. But people mistake the design for an Apple Watch. It has a nice look! You can see texts (but cannot answer them) and you can see and answer (if you have Bluetooth) incoming calls. Guided breathing and coaching sessions. Timer (stop and countdown) and alarm. Weather, including extended forecasts. Reminders to move if you aren’t on target to hit your goal. Calories burned. Miles and of course steps. You can also download songs onto it. It’s like a power packed motivator on your wrist!!!!”

BUY: Fitbit Versa Smartwatch

$200, Amazon

The Best Customizable Smartwatch

4.0 stars, 2,576 reviews

“This watch is great. I use it to read and reply to texts and to keep track of my daily steps, since it syncs with my Health app on my phone. One feature I really enjoy is the bevel. With big fingers, it can be difficult selecting the proper application on such a small screen. But with the bevel I can just turn it to the desired selection and press the middle of the screen. I also really enjoy that i can change the face on the watch. There is a huge selection of faces you can choose from to fit your needs and style. I never have to turn the brightness up too high. I keep it at 5, which is halfway, and I have no problem seeing the displays on the watch inside or outside.”

BUY: Samsung Gear S2 Smartwatch

$163, Amazon

The Most Stylish Smartwatch

4.0 stars, 1,432 reviews

“I absolutely love this watch. I’m not a ‘watch person,’ but since I purchased this, I have been wearing it every day without fail. It is very light, looks stylish, feels comfortable in my wrist, and is very easy to use. The charging port is stylish as well. The watch always lasts the entire day, and yes, I do have to charge it everyday. I love how easy it is to reply to email by just clicking on my watch and speaking to it. I also love getting notifications on my wrist when I receive texts, emails, phone calls, and even whatsapp messages. I really enjoy being able to see my steps during the day and even see a chart of my weekly steps. I can see myself using this device for a very long time to come.”

BUY: Motorola Moto 360 Smartwatch

$149, Amazon

The Best Smartwatch for Kids

4.5 stars, 282 reviews

“This watch is seriously cool! I really just needed an alarm for my 8-year-old son to get him up in the morning, but this is so much more! He just got it yesterday and was so grateful that he helped out willingly on cleaning the house! I like that there isn’t any internet and such … It’s a safe gadget that is a good intro to technology. The two cameras are pretty cool and he LOVES having something to take his OWN pictures and video on! Yesterday he was taking selfies with his chickens! I’m impressed with the clock faces, filters, pic stickers, games, says time for you, learning activities too. We love it so much I just bought another for our almost 5-year-old son.”

BUY: Vtech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX2 Purple

$48, Amazon