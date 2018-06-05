The Best Saucepans, Stockpots, and Dutch Ovens on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

ALAIN JOCARD/Getty Images

To find the very best products that no human being would have the time to try, look to the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star ratings and lots of ’em) products and choose the most convincing. You’ll find the best crowdsourced ideas whether you’re searching for comforters, bed sheets, or even Christmas trees. Below, the best saucepans, stockpots, and Dutch ovens determined by the hard-nosed reviewers on Amazon. (Note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

Best One-Quart Stainless-Steel Saucepan with Lid

4.3 stars, 1,122 reviews

“This is the greatest little pot. So cute but also very practical for someone like me. I seldom cook large meals, as I live alone with my doggy, but this is just perfect for mixing up and cooking something small instead of those two- and three-quart pots. You will find many uses for this little workhorse, and it’s very well-made. I recommend this little pot for every kitchen regardless of size.”

BUY: Cuisinart 419-14 Contour Stainless 1-Quart Saucepan with Cover

$20, Amazon

Best One-Quart Nonstick Saucepan with Lid

4.5 stars, 709 reviews

“This is the perfect pan for our household of two. It is perfect for heating up a can of soup, boiling a couple of eggs, reheating leftovers, etc. And when I have guests in, it is so handy for heating sauces, and various side dishes. I use it every day. It would be a great gift for someone setting up their first kitchen, RV owners, or folks who are downsizing.”

BUY: Simply Calphalon Nonstick 1-Quart Sauce Pan

$43, Amazon

Best Two-Quart Stainless-Steel Saucepan with Lid

4.3 stars, 487 reviews

“This is the PERFECT small saucepan. It’s the right size for sauce or anything that comes in a can (take it from a bachelor). The finish looks great, and it comes right out of the dishwasher (big plus) looking just like it did when you got it out of the box. Handle stays cool, even with the burner turned up. Lid fits very well, so no spills and faster cooking. Also, the lid doesn’t have that annoying lip that traps condensation so that you can’t put it down on the counter. It’s REALLY durable. This thing will last forever. Price is really reasonable, too. Trust me, you want one.”

BUY: Farberware Classic Stainless Steel 2-Quart Covered Saucepan

$18, Amazon

Best Two-Quart Nonstick Saucepan with Lid

4.5 stars, 73 reviews

“I cook my stone-ground oatmeal in it. When I don’t respond to my timer going off, it starts to dry out on the bottom. But it just won’t burn. And when you remove it from the stove, and stir, the stuck bottom contents peel off … Always easy to clean. No scraping or unhealthy scrubbing. Nice lid, but I prefer a small vent.”

BUY: Cuisinart 6419-18P Contour Hard Anodized 2-Quart Pour Saucepan With Cover

$26, Amazon

Best Two-Quart Stainless-Steel Saucepan with Double Boiler

4.5 stars, 617 reviews

“I bought this as a gift for my daughter. She wanted to make banana pudding and the recipe called for a double boiler. She was thrilled with the Farberware two-quart. It was the perfect size; it heated and maintained the ingredients at the proper temperature. She said it was so easy to clean afterward. I know as I also have the same one. Now she wants me to give her more recipes that call for a double boiler. I feel good, as now I can pass along some old family favorites.”

BUY: Farberware Classic Stainless Series 2-Quart Covered Double Boiler

$31, Amazon

Best Three-Quart Stainless-Steel Saucepan with Lid

4.4 stars, 3,918 reviews

“I was wavering between the All-Clad version and this saucepan, and I’m happy with my decision. It heats up quickly and retains heat well without hot spots, and is a great-looking piece to add to my collection. The three-quart is the perfect size for all my daily needs, and I’m extremely pleased with the way this has performed so far. I find myself looking for excuses to cook up a quick batch of beans just so I can use it!”

BUY: Cuisinart MCP193-18N MultiClad Pro Stainless Steel 3-Quart Saucepan With Cover

$40, Amazon

Best Three-Quart Stainless-Steel Pot with Steamer Basket

4.4 stars, 1,282 reviews

“Great quality from Farberware, as usual. Good thickness to the steel, beautiful, smooth matte-exterior and mirror-exterior finishes, nice Bakelite handles that don’t get overly hot on the stove, nice rolled edges, good design right down to every detail. The steamer works excellently and is just the right size for small meals to full family dinners for four. The bottom of the steamer is high enough from the bottom of the pot that I can put up to three or four inches of water without getting my vegetables wet, and the steamer insert has its own Bakelite handles, so you don’t struggle to get it out. This is simply perfect—I can’t think of anything I would do differently, even if I was having it made to order.”

BUY: Farberware Classic Stainless Steel 3-Quart Covered Stack ‘n’ Steam Saucepot and Steamer

$27, Amazon

Best Four-Quart Nonstick Pot with Lid

4.7 stars, 140 reviews

“We have two little boys and we make a lot of mac and cheese. This pan is perfect. Dishwasher-safe and very durable. We’ve been using it for the past year and it still looks like new. The curved form does help with the cooking process and makes stirring without making a mess a little easier. Solid product, good size for a family of four, and has easily become my favorite thing in the kitchen.”

BUY: Calphalon Unison Nonstick 4-Quart Soup Pot with Lid

$60, Amazon

Best Five-Quart Pasta Pot with Strainer Lid

4.4 stars, 982 reviews

“I received this pasta pot for my birthday, and I really like it. At first glance, the oval shape seemed a little odd, but it accommodates spaghetti and other long noodles very well. After using it a few times, I find I really like the oval shape, though, and find it makes for an attractive pot. I LOVE the fact that the lid locks in place and leave[s] me with both hands to hold the handles and pour the water out. It gives me the option of leaving the noodles in the pot and adding the sauce to it to toss and keep warm. Clean up is extremely easy because of the nonstick coating … The handles stay cool and I have not had to use mitts to pick it up. With other pots and pans with nonmetal handles, I constantly have to keep an eye on the placement of the pan to make sure the handle isn’t over the flame. Because the shape of the pot is oval, the handles are never even close to being over the flame, so they never heat up.”

BUY: Bialetti 5 Quart Pasta Pot, Pink

$18, Amazon

Best Cast-Iron Dutch Oven

4.6 stars, 1,838 reviews

“I use this primarily to bake bread, and I love it! It’s great construction, and I love the fact that the lid is also a skillet. When I use it to bake bread, I flip it upside down and bake the bread on the skillet lid. It makes it easier to remove the loaf after baking, and it lets the steam out right away, so I get a nice rustic crust! I’ve always wanted Le Creuset cookware, but couldn’t bring myself to spend hundreds of dollars on it … then I saw this for $35. Sure, it’s not as pretty as the colorful Creuset cookware, but I can use it upside down! And I get a three-in-one cookware piece that is essential for a kitchen that is short on space. Whenever I cook with it, I offset the handles so I can separate the pieces easily, and always remember to keep your cast iron treated. My sourdough loaves bake into 1.5-pound loaves, and I’ve also cooked a whole chicken in this thing. You really can’t go wrong with this Dutch oven.”

BUY: Lodge L8DD3 Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven, 5-Quart

$32, Amazon

Best Enameled, Cast-Iron Dutch Oven

4.6 stars, 6,871 reviews

“Love how sturdy this thing is. It is easy to cook with, nice and large, and it heats up very well on the stove or in the oven. It is easy to clean with the enameled surface. The only drawback is that it is heavy to have to maneuver in a sink to wash it. But it was a great buy and has replaced a few of those old Pyrex glass dishes that were previously housed in my cabinets.”

BUY: Lodge EC6D05 Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 6-Quart

$48, Amazon

Best Stainless-Steel Dutch Oven

4.7 stars, 283 reviews

“I bought this to boil up nectar for hummingbirds. It’s a terrific all-around pot. Well-made. Sturdy. I love the fill markings on the inside wall—I use them all the time. I filled it using a measuring cup, the markings seem accurate. The glass lid has a small hole for a thermometer or to release steam. It’s stainless steel, well-made, the handles stay as cool as possible … The pot I had been using didn’t have the small hole, instead it would spatter sugar syrup all over the place. No syrup seems to come out the little hole. Using this pot, I’ve never had any mess.”

BUY: Cooks Standard 7-Quart Classic Stainless Steel Dutch Oven

$36, Amazon

Best Six-Quart Stainless-Steel Stockpot with Lid

4.5 stars, 673 reviews

“I love the size of this stockpot. I make all my own pasta and frequently feed two to six people. I wanted a quality stockpot that wasn’t a monster, but would give pasta room to move in the water. I also wanted a pot that was heavy enough that I could do some browning and build flavor without scorching—for quick soups and stocks made in reasonable quantities. This is every bit as good as my All-Clad pieces at a much better price.”

BUY: Cuisinart FCT66-22 French Classic Tri-Ply Stainless 6-Quart Stockpot with Cover

$80, Amazon

Best Six-Quart Nonstick Stockpot with Lid

4.3 stars, 4,759 reviews

“Love this line of cookware. I mainly use this as a Dutch oven and a chili pot. It’s great for searing meat then slow-braising. Heats well and evenly, and the nonstick interior makes cleanup a breeze. I also really like that it’s oven-safe to … 450 degrees, so can [go] right from stove-top searing to in the oven for slow-braising. An all-around great pot for making family meals.”

BUY: Cuisinart 644-24 Chef’s Classic Nonstick Hard-Anodized 6-Quart Stockpot with Lid

$40, Amazon

Best Eight-Quart Stainless-Steel Stockpot with Lid

4.7 stars, 757 reviews

“LOVE this pan. You can see what’s cooking without lifting the lid because the lid is see-through. And, when boiling water, you don’t have to cock the lid to let the steam out because there’s already a steam hole in the lid. It’s comfortable carrying the pan around—it’s not too heavy. I like this pan so much, I bought another one in a different size.”

BUY: Cook N Home 8 Quart Stainless Steel Stockpot With Lid

$26, Amazon

Best Eight-Quart Nonstick Stockpot with Lid

4.3 stars, 1,009 reviews

“This eight-quart pot is great. Exactly what I needed. I like the fact that it is tall and thin than short and fat. Fits the burners perfectly. Very easy cleanup. I love it. Great for cooking chicken and dumplings, gumbo, boiling shrimp and crawfish, soups, chili, etc. You can put a bunch in and do not have to worry about it boiling or seeping over the top and down the sides. I keep it on my stove at all times. It is now my go-to pot instead of the one that came with a set of pots I own.”

BUY: T-fal A92279 Specialty Total Nonstick Dishwasher Safe Oven Safe Stockpot Cookware, 8-Quart, Black

$25, Amazon

Best Ten-Quart Nonstick Stockpot with Lid

4.2 stars, 115 reviews

“This matches our set of Rachael Ray cookware we already had, but my husband and I got tired of constantly having pasta/potatoes/corn water boiling over onto the cooktop (cleaning a glass-top cooktop of dried-on starch—not as easy as it sounds). This is the right size, and it’s not TOO huge, so it still fits in our regular cupboards. It cleans easily—we do always hand-wash. I love the glass lids to watch for boiling.”

BUY: Rachael Ray Hard Anodized II Nonstick Dishwasher Safe 10-Quart Covered Stockpot, Orange

$55, Amazon

Best 12-Quart Stainless-Steel Stockpot with Lid

4.4 stars, 3,919 reviews

“I purchased this item because I have an eight-quart in the same line that’s just not big enough for a BIG pot of soup. This one is exactly what I needed! It’s large enough to boil lobsters or whip up a huge pot of spaghetti sauce. I love the Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Stainless line; it’s substantial cookware at a fraction of the price of All-Clad. Heat distributes evenly and it cleans up nice. I have many pieces in this line, and they look great after years of regular use.”

BUY: Cuisinart MCP66-28N MultiClad Pro Stainless 12-Quart Stockpot With Cover

$128, Amazon

Best 12-Quart Nonstick Stockpot with Lid

4.6 stars, 135 reviews

“I ordered this stockpot because I love to make huge batches of spaghetti sauce and soup, and my eight-quart Cuisinart pot just wasn’t big enough, and I was always burning things in my plain stainless pot. The 6466-26 is the perfect size for making a large quantity of any soup or sauce, and the nonstick coating is really effective. I still have a tendency to burn things (I’m an impatient cook), but with this pot, the burned bits just rinse right off.”

BUY: Cuisinart 6466-26 Contour Hard Anodized 12-Quart Stockpot With Cover

$61, Amazon

Best 16-Quart Stainless-Steel Stockpot with Lid

4.7 stars, 495 reviews

“I am in love with this thing. It’s huge, and I unfortunately use a ceramic cooktop, but because the bottom of this thing is so heavy and even—and especially because it has the lid that fits it perfectly—I can get the stock to cook. It’s beautiful … I have cooked lots of stuff in here already; chicken stock, chicken soups, etc. No matter what stove you have, this is a great buy.”

BUY: Farberware Classic Stainless Steel 16-Quart Covered Stockpot

$62, Amazon

Best 20-Quart Stainless Steel Stockpot with Lid

4.6 stars, 269 reviews

“I can finally make Barefoot Contessa’s chicken stock. This pot is sturdy, simple, and reasonably priced considering the price ranges for a 20-quart stockpot. And, my daughter already bumped it to the floor, and it didn’t suffer any dents. It’s perfect!!”

BUY: Winware Stainless 20-Quart Steel Stock Pot With Cover

$80, Amazon