Everything You Need to Make Your Own Iced Coffee

It’ll be easier on your wallet.

Collage of various coffee accessories.

We’re in peak iced-coffee season, and it’s glorious. Except for your wallet. (The cold stuff, if you haven’t noticed, can cost a lot more than the hot, because the process can be quite labor-intensive.) The good news is it’s actually not that hard to make your own iced coffee at home. These coffeemakers and accessories will give you a head start:

Filtron Cold Water Coffee Brewer.

This brewer, recommended by Stumptown and many other coffee nerds, is easy to set up and use, and the result is well-balanced and smooth.

BUY: Filtron Cold Water Coffee Brewer
$40, Amazon

Takeya Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker.

Alternatively, the Takeya coffeemaker is the top seller on Amazon. It’s not the most stylish, but you’ll welcome its simplicity on particularly groggy mornings.

BUY: Takeya Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
$19, Amazon

Yama Glass Cold Drip Maker.

Or, if you’re willing to splurge, this intricate drip tower, made in Taiwan, is a total stunner.

BUY: Yama Glass Cold Drip Maker
$275, Amazon

Grady’s Cold Brew.

This New Orleans–style cold-brew concentrate, made by the well-respected Grady’s, is packed with a mix of coffee, chicory, and spices. Best of all: You just have to add water and soak it overnight.

BUY: Grady’s Cold Brew
$12, Amazon

Big Train Vanilla Chai.

If you’re looking to Starbucks-ify your iced coffee, mix in this delicious vanilla chai mix for a “dirty chai.”

BUY: Big Train Vanilla Chai
$28, Amazon

Hydro Flask Coffee Flask.

What happens if you want to take your homemade cold brew on the road? Grab this canteen. (Or this other one we love.)

BUY: Hydro Flask Coffee Flask
$22, Amazon

