Everything You Need to Make Your Own Iced Coffee

We’re in peak iced-coffee season, and it’s glorious. Except for your wallet. (The cold stuff, if you haven’t noticed, can cost a lot more than the hot, because the process can be quite labor-intensive.) The good news is it’s actually not that hard to make your own iced coffee at home. These coffeemakers and accessories will give you a head start:

This brewer, recommended by Stumptown and many other coffee nerds, is easy to set up and use, and the result is well-balanced and smooth.

BUY: Filtron Cold Water Coffee Brewer

$40, Amazon

Alternatively, the Takeya coffeemaker is the top seller on Amazon. It’s not the most stylish, but you’ll welcome its simplicity on particularly groggy mornings.

BUY: Takeya Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

$19, Amazon

Or, if you’re willing to splurge, this intricate drip tower, made in Taiwan, is a total stunner.

BUY: Yama Glass Cold Drip Maker

$275, Amazon

This New Orleans–style cold-brew concentrate, made by the well-respected Grady’s, is packed with a mix of coffee, chicory, and spices. Best of all: You just have to add water and soak it overnight.

BUY: Grady’s Cold Brew

$12, Amazon

If you’re looking to Starbucks-ify your iced coffee, mix in this delicious vanilla chai mix for a “dirty chai.”

BUY: Big Train Vanilla Chai

$28, Amazon

What happens if you want to take your homemade cold brew on the road? Grab this canteen. (Or this other one we love.)

BUY: Hydro Flask Coffee Flask

$22, Amazon