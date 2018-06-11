Everything You Need to Make Your Own Iced Coffee

We’re in peak iced-coffee season, and it’s glorious. Except for your wallet. (The cold stuff, if you haven’t noticed, can cost a lot more than the hot, because the process can be quite labor-intensive.) The good news is it’s actually not that hard to make your own iced coffee at home. These coffeemakers and accessories will give you a head start:
This brewer, recommended by Stumptown and many other coffee nerds, is easy to set up and use, and the result is well-balanced and smooth.
BUY: Filtron Cold Water Coffee Brewer
$40, Amazon
Alternatively, the Takeya coffeemaker is the top seller on Amazon. It’s not the most stylish, but you’ll welcome its simplicity on particularly groggy mornings.
BUY: Takeya Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
$19, Amazon
Or, if you’re willing to splurge, this intricate drip tower, made in Taiwan, is a total stunner.
BUY: Yama Glass Cold Drip Maker
$275, Amazon
This New Orleans–style cold-brew concentrate, made by the well-respected Grady’s, is packed with a mix of coffee, chicory, and spices. Best of all: You just have to add water and soak it overnight.
BUY: Grady’s Cold Brew
$12, Amazon
If you’re looking to Starbucks-ify your iced coffee, mix in this delicious vanilla chai mix for a “dirty chai.”
BUY: Big Train Vanilla Chai
$28, Amazon
What happens if you want to take your homemade cold brew on the road? Grab this canteen. (Or this other one we love.)