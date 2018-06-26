The 8 Best Cooling Pillows on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist. The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

To find the very best products that no human being would have the time to try, look to the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star ratings and lots of ’em) products and choose the most convincing. You’ll find the best crowdsourced ideas whether you’re searching for comforters, bed sheets, or even Christmas trees. Below, the best cooling pillows determined by the hard-nosed reviewers on Amazon. (Note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

Best Cooling Pillow With Ventilation

4.1 stars, 2,438 reviews

“I’m happy with it! The pillow is thick, but it feels soft and everything about it is nice—gentle on the neck, feels cool as well. I bought two and my mom came to my house and demanded I give her one after trying it out. She left my house with it that day because she was in love with it.”

BUY: Classic Brands Conforma Ventilated Memory Foam Pillow

$46, Amazon

Best Cooling Pillow With Gel Foam and Ventilation

4.1 stars, 690 reviews

“These pillows are unbelievably comfortable! I bought two because they were rather inexpensive for memory foam, and was a little concerned about the quality after reading the reviews. However, my boyfriend and I both absolutely LOVE them! They stay relatively cool throughout the night (so no need to flip it over to switch to the ‘cool side’) and are firm and supportive. So if you like mushy, heavily broken in pillows, this isn’t for you. They’re seeming to hold their shape very well, and I never noticed an unpleasant smell like is mentioned in many reviews. These feel like you’re resting your head on a cloud all night.”

BUY: Comfort & Relax Ventilated Memory Foam Bed Pillow With AirCell Technology

$30, Amazon

Best Cooling Pillow With Adjustable Foam Filling

4.5 stars, 72 reviews

“I have looked for a replacement pillow for many years now, one that would replace my flimsy expensive down pillow. As a side sleeper, I’m extremely picky with my pillows, and in fact, even when I travel I pack my own pillow, as I cannot sleep without it. Once I get a new pillow, it takes me weeks to get used to it. First time using it I was able to quickly fall asleep and remain comfortable, which isn’t typical for me with other pillows. Even after a week of use, I can say this is by far the best pillow I have ever used. It’s soft like down, but is a bit firmer, thus holding its shape and stays cool, which I like.”

BUY: Sweetnight Adjustable Loft & Neck Pain Relief Memory Foam Pillow With Removable Case

$50, Amazon

Best Cooling Pillow With Gel Pad

4.0 stars, 190 reviews

“I’ve been through seven pillows and this one really is THE one. I’m a side sleeper with wide shoulders, and this is exactly what I’m looking for. My head doesn’t sink in too much and it keeps my neck well-supported. Super cold, almost too cold at first … amazing.”

BUY: Perfect Cloud Memory Foam Pillow With Dual Option Cooling-Gel

$55, Amazon

Best Bamboo Cooling Pillow

4.5 stars, 10,263 reviews

“If you’re looking for ‘the’ pillow, this just may be it! I needed something firm and thick, but not so firm that my head wouldn’t sink into it to support my neck since I’m a side sleeper. And I hated waking all night long to flip my pillow to get cool again. This pillow sleeps firm, yet supportive and no more sweating head at night! I never would have believed a memory-foam pillow could sleep cool, but the cover on this one makes it happen! It feels soft and doughy, like a really interesting texture, and the bamboo must be what makes it stay so cool. Whatever it is, I am one happy customer.”

BUY: Snuggle-Pedic Ultra-Luxury Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Pillow

$70, Amazon

Best Affordable Bamboo Cooling Pillow

4.1 stars, 1,369 reviews

“I have tried several different types of pillows with claims they will provide the ‘best’ night’s sleep, from memory-foam pillows that tend to retain body heat to cooling pillows that are not supportive. This pillow truly stands out! It is firm, but comfortably supportive. It stays cooler than all other memory-foam pillows I have tried. I have only had it for a couple of days so far, but have slept like a baby ever since it arrived.”

BUY: Sleep Whale Premium Adjustable Shredded Memory Foam Pillow

$21, Amazon

Best Water Cooling Pillow

4.1 stars, 377 reviews

“I first purchased one of these pillows for my partner, who suffers from moderate back pain. The way it works in our house is, if she doesn’t like something, I eventually inherit it. However, she loved this pillow from the start, and she’s not one to chance new things. A month later, she still loves the pillow and in fact bought me one as well. I have noticed in the last two weeks that I no longer toss and turn in the night, the pillow stays cool and is very plush, and the constant tension pain I wore in my neck and the base of my skull has disappeared. It’s just really, really comfortable.”

BUY: Chiroflow PILLOW by Mediflow Chiroflow

$57, Amazon

Best Cooling Travel Pillow

4.2 stars, 101 reviews

“I have a regular sized version of this pillow, and I loved it so much I ended up getting this travel sized one. It is the perfect size to bring with you on any kind of trip. The memory foam is very comfortable. My favorite thing about this pillow is the gel pad on the front. I really hate sleeping with a warm pillow, and the gel pad does a great job of keeping the pillow cool.”

BUY: MALOUF Z by Travel DOUGH Memory Foam + Z Gel Pillow

$25, Amazon