The Best Beach Towels on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

ROBYN BECK/Getty Images

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist. The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

To find the very best products that no human being would have the time to try, look to the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star ratings and lots of ’em) products and choose the most convincing. You’ll find the best crowdsourced ideas whether you’re searching for comforters, bed sheets, or even Christmas trees. Below, the best towels for the beach determined by the hard-nosed reviewers on Amazon. (Note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

Best Overall Beach Towel

4.5 stars, 348 reviews

“I love this towel! I was looking for a beach towel to keep around for my pool. This towel is big, thick, and absorbent. I’ve washed it several times and it has held its color and form. I have several towels around the pool, but everyone goes for this one, so much so that I ordered several more. Can’t say enough about this product. If you are looking for the perfect beach towel, this is it!”

BUY: Laguna Beach Textile Co. Plush Cabana Beach Towel

$39, Amazon

Best Patterned Beach Towel

4.2 stars, 137 reviews

“I know, this towel is crazy expensive. You’re probably saying to yourself, Christopher, any schmuck who drops $50 on a beach towel should be punched in the face. Touché. Consider that this towel is roughly the size of two towels. It’s at least the size of the Vatican. And unlike the Vatican, you can get all intimate up on this magic carpet. And also unlike the Vatican, you can toss it in the washing machine. It’s enormous. Ever been to a fancy hotel where they provide towels roughly the size of the Serengeti plains? This is one of those. This towel must make anyone under five-eight feel like a kitten on a bedspread.”

BUY: Pendleton Oversized Cotton Beach Towel

$35, Amazon

Best Budget Beach Towel

4.2 stars, 1,167 reviews

“I bought these towels because I didn’t want to spend a lot of money on a towel that was basically going to be abused. I got them and was not sure if they would work out because out of the package they seemed a little lower-quality. But after washing them and using them, they fluffed right up and have been awesome! I buy beach towels from Costco at $12 and am finding that I actually prefer these to the heavier Costco towels because I like that they are lighter and that the terry cloth is fluffy and soft. I am now buying a second set and will continue to purchase these towels!”

BUY: Utopia Towels Large Beach Towel (4 Pack)

$35, Amazon

Best Beach Towel that’s Actually a Bath Towel

4.3 stars, 3,180 reviews

“I have now purchased these towels twice. I absolutely love the feel of them, and colors stay vibrant, wash after wash. I won’t sit here and tell you that these are the best towels ever created, but they are very nice towels. For the price, you are getting a great towel. The oversize aspect of it makes it a great beach towel, or just one you can wrap yourself up in after a nice hot, steamy shower.”

BUY: Utopia Towels Soft Cotton Machine Washable Extra Large Bath Towel

$20, Amazon

Best Beach Towel for Travel

4.4 stars, 242 reviews

“Two of these folded take up less space in a backpack than a full-size adult beach towel, yet they are generous in size. We took ours to Six Flags and I was immediately impressed at how easily they fit into my bag and how light they felt. After some time in the water park, we grabbed our Turkish towels and marveled at how quickly we were able to get dry! They really are that absorbent! In addition, with the sun and a light breeze, they were barely even damp by the time we folded them up and put them into my bag to take home. No wet bag needed.”

BUY: Nature Is Gift Turkish Peshtemal Towels

$17, Amazon

Best Round Beach Towel

4.5 stars, 221 reviews

“This towel is amazing! I love the vibrant colors on it and the tassels gives it a nice touch. The material is soft and thick like a towel should be. The large round shape gives it a unique design and makes it perfect to share with others (perfect for two people and still roomy for three people). It’s so comfortable wrapping myself in it. It’s big enough to almost feel like a blanket. It’s perfect for any outdoor event. I can see myself using it by a campfire, an outdoor concert, or at the beach stargazing. This is my favorite beach towel ever, and it will be used a lot during the summertime.”

BUY: Ricdecor Indian Mandala Microfiber Large Round Beach Blanket with Tassels

$22, Amazon

Best Turkish Beach Towel

4.6 stars, 261 reviews

“I’ve always lived by the beach, and this is my favorite towel to lie out on. I had never even heard of these ‘Turkish bath towels’ before browsing Amazon for beach towels; I was worried they would be too thin, but I’m glad I gave this a try. This towel is just the right thickness and softness of something I want to lie on every day. It’s super spacious for one person lying down, but you could fit three people sitting on it (or two and a picnic!). It’s not too big though, so it still looks like a proper towel and not like a bed sheet, tapestry, or something that looks weird on the beach. I love the tassels and everything about it! It folds up so small that it takes up hardly any room in a beach bag or hiking backpack.”

BUY: Dandelion Textile Basic Pattern Naturally-Dyed Cotton Turkish Towel Peshtemal

$23, Amazon

Best Microfiber Beach Towel

4.6 stars, 142 reviews

“I never write product reviews … but this towel is so awesome I HAD to! Took it on a recent Bahamas vacation, and used it every day for a week. Folds up very small, dries quickly, sand falls right off. Shocked at how absorbent it is. Also used it as a warm wrap or blanket on a boating trip in the evening. Washed and dried beautifully, no color-bleeding. Thinking about replacing all of our beach towels with these.”

BUY: WildHorn Outfitters Akumal Microfiber Beach Towel

$28, Amazon

Best Plush Beach Towel

4.4 stars, 218 reviews

“This towel was far past my expectations! The colors are unbelievably deep and brilliant, and the material weight is just right. I especially was impressed with the tightly woven top and bottom edges; very tidy. So far, I have taken mine to the pool twice and was very pleased to have it with me. It rolls up nicely in my gear bag as well. Great product and professionally manufactured.”

BUY: Cotton Craft Oversized Jacquard Double Woven Velour Beach Towel

$18, Amazon

Best Beach Towel for Two

4.5 stars, 235 reviews

“This towel can very comfortably fit one person of any size or two people of average size. I go to the beach a lot and I like to move around, and it’s nice to not have to get any sand on me. A terrific investment.”

BUY: Cotton Craft Beach Towel for Two

$27, Amazon

Best Beach Blanket

4.7 stars, 581 reviews

“We are avid beachgoers and we have used mats and towels and other things, all of which collect an obscene amount of sand. This beach blanket is very user-friendly, extra large, and the sand pockets that run along the edges do the job of holding the blanket down. We tested this in some very windy conditions and it didn’t budge. It also dries quickly and sand does not stick! Even after placing three very sandy, wet children on it for lunch, the blanket dried quickly and the sand slid off when it was time to go. The last thing I will rave about for this product is the fact that while it is extra large, it packs up nicely into a very small, compact bag.”

BUY: WildHorn Outfitters Sand Escape Beach Blanket

$26, Amazon

Best Novelty Beach Towel

4.0 stars, 177 reviews

“I took this blanket to Coachella and it was a hit! At my camping spot, I used it for decoration in the communal area, and then when I brought it inside the venue to sit on, many people were complimenting it and wanting to take photos with it. The size fits two people comfortably, and I like that it was on the thinner side, so it wasn’t heavy to carry around. I also used it as a pizza cape. Super excited to continue to use it!”

BUY: BigMouth Inc. Gigantic Pizza Beach Blanket

$25, Amazon

Best Beach Towel with a Handle

4.6 stars, 367 reviews

“This is perfect for a day at the beach or sitting on grass. The waterproof backing ensures that no sand is embedded in the blanket and tracked into the car or house. Great size, too! Perfect to take along for sports events. Even though this is a huge blanket, it folds up perfectly into a compact, easy-to-carry size.” [Note: Cookbook author Ali Rosen likes this one for picnicking in the park.]

BUY: Scuddles Extra Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket

$27, Amazon