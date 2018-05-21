Help! My Boyfriend Implied That I Shouldn’t Have Children Because I’ve Struggled With Addiction.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock.

Daniel Mallory Ortberg is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Danny Ortberg: Good morning, everyone; let’s trade problems.

Q. Irredeemably addicted: I recently read an article about opiate addiction and a commenter said no addict should ever have children. I told my long-term boyfriend, and he said he could see where the commenter was coming from.

I’m in recovery myself and was really hurt by this. He didn’t understand why I was upset and said he was alarmed I wouldn’t think of that as a viable perspective, therefore implying that I am blind to my lifelong risk of relapse and irresponsibly inconsiderate of my potential impact on my potential children. He said he thinks “all the time” about how my addiction would impact our future family. When I said not everyone would think of me that way, he said that’s because “they haven’t had to check if you’re breathing.”

I’m worried about what he thinks of me, and I have so much shame and regret about my past. I’m now doubting if I should ever have children, even though I’ve always wanted to. I feel like he is saying I’m not fully human anymore, that I don’t have the same rights as everyone else. Am I making a big deal out of nothing?

A: No, you’re not. Disagreeing over whether to have children is a huge issue for any couple.

Add to that the fact that your boyfriend apparently considers you incapable of ever being a parent by virtue of the fact that you’re a sober addict, and you’re at a serious impasse. Not to mention the fact that he’s clearly felt this way for a while, but never mentioned it until you shared that you’d been hurt by an anonymous comment on an article about addiction. It’s one thing for him to still experience pain or resentment over the toll your behavior had on him while you were an active addict. But the proper response to that would be to see a therapist together, or find a support group for the partners of addicts, or to share some of these feelings with you directly (or all three!), not privately decide you’re not fit to ever have children.

The reason you feel dehumanized by your boyfriend’s comments is because they were dehumanizing. You don’t make choices on the assumption you’re going to relapse and spend the rest of your life in active addiction. You have not forfeited the right to decide for yourself whether you want to have children. You are not an inherently bad parent just because you’ve gotten sober. This is a real crisis point for your relationship, and you shouldn’t shy away from it. It’s better to find out now if your boyfriend is capable of staying in a relationship with you and finding ways to deal with the pain of the past that don’t involve constantly holding the future hostage.

Q. How honest can you be in an exit interview?: I recently gave my notice, and I am wondering how honest I can be in the exit interview. I am mostly leaving for better pay and a title change, but there is quite a bit going on in my current organization that is not great. It mostly has to do with the leadership, or lack thereof. I’ve been searching for some advice, and I can’t seem to find a general consensus on how honest one can be.

On one hand, I don’t want to burn any bridges, but on the other, I’m pretty sure senior leadership is unaware how staff feel about them. I obviously wouldn’t say, “You suck.”

A: I suppose it would depend on how likely you think it is that your senior leadership would take this problem seriously and address it on the strength of your recommendation. Whether management does anything on the strength of your exit interview is totally out of your power, of course—you are exiting, after all—but it’s certainly possible to communicate a general sense of the complaint without burning bridges, I think. “No one’s in charge and it’s an absolute zoo, I can’t wait to shake the dust of this office from my sandals in rebuke” comes off as embittered and unhelpfully vague; “Not having a formal leader on X Project often made it difficult for my colleagues and I to figure out how to prioritize our own work, and I think it would benefit everyone if [insert workplace changes here].”

Q. Creepy doll conundrum: My partner’s mother has owned a realistic imitation infant doll for more than a decade. She keeps it dressed and placed in a bassinet in her living room to hold when she misses her now-grown children. She has attachment and boundary issues, and while the doll has always creeped me out, it seemed harmless and perhaps helpful to her, so we never said anything about it.

Fast-forward 10 years, and my partner and I have a toddler. Without warning us, Grandma brought her doll on her last visit and gave it to our daughter when we weren’t present. It is extremely lifelike, weighs around 8 pounds, and is not going to withstand the activity and whims of our active child. If it were a new purchase, we’d return it for a similar toy meant for a child.

More than anything, my husband and I are concerned that my mother-in-law is giving her own “therapy” doll to our child, and that she desperately wants our daughter to love and care for it as much as she does. When she left, my mother-in-law said she wants the doll back if we don’t want it, and said other manipulative comments intended to guilt us into keeping it. Donating it, returning it to her, or telling her it’s not wanted would cause a huge rift in the family.

We don’t want to be held ransom by this doll or my mother-in-law’s emotions. Our child won’t play with it and asks us to put it in a closet before she sleeps; we only bring it out when Grandma visits. How do we return it and reinforce some healthy boundaries with Grandma?

A: What an exercise in unavoidable emotional punishment this gift has been! You’re right that there’s not an ideal outcome available here, and since it’s not the standard “we pull out a tacky gift twice a year when our mother-in-law visits and pretend we enjoy it year round,” I think your refusal to keep this doll makes sense.

Take her at her word, and give the doll back—”I know you said you’d rather have the doll if our daughter doesn’t play with it, and she just hasn’t taken to it. It was such a thoughtful gesture, but I think you’re the best person to care for Clarabelle.” Your partner’s mother will almost certainly respond in the way that you have predicted. This is not something you have to fix. All you have to do is get that doll out of your house.

Q. Sexual harassment at work: A former co-worker confided in me that one of the vice presidents at our organization sexually harassed her while she worked there. She left the organization two years ago and apparently he still texts her regularly, even though she asked that he stop. This past week, he sent her a link to porn.

She kept pretty detailed files of his inappropriate behavior and is willing to share them if necessary, but she doesn’t work for the organization anymore and I do not have any evidence of him sexually harassing anyone else. She doesn’t think it is necessary for her to report him at my workplace because she wants nothing to do with him, but now I am concerned. He supervises a lot of women, many of them younger, who work as his assistants. What do I do?

A: You might ask your former co-worker if she’d be willing to share the files with you were you to file a report on her behalf. I don’t know if it’s possible to do so in your workplace (feel free to chime in here, employment lawyers/management experts), but given that the harassment began while she still worked for your organization, it’s certainly professionally relevant. Ask her, too, if there’s anything you can do to support her personally, regardless of whether she turns the files over—two years of harassment is a lot for anyone to deal with, and I imagine she’s feeling exhausted.

Q. Baby shower invites: My sister and sister-in-law are throwing me a baby shower next month, and my mom is also helping with the planning a bit. Without checking, my mother invited one of her sisters, “Nancy,” whom I am estranged from. Nancy’s husband, my uncle, sexually abused my female cousin “Rose.” Nancy does not believe Rose and has completely cut her out of her life. Rose lost most of her family in the process.

I believe Rose. I have always been afraid of my uncle and never knew why. My mother kind of believes Rose, but I know she doesn’t fully. I need advice on how to tell my mother that Nancy is not welcome at my baby shower. I don’t want to hurt my mom’s feelings, but I will not budge on this.

A: You are going to hurt your mother’s feelings, and that’s absolutely fine. Your mother overstepped her bounds when she invited Nancy without your permission, despite knowing that you don’t have a relationship with her. Tell her that she needs to withdraw the invitation she never had the right to extend on your behalf in the first place, and that if she doesn’t, you will. She’s put herself in an unnecessarily embarrassing situation, but don’t let her desire to save face by pretending everything is fine influence you.

If she pushes back, say this: “Mom, there’s not a compromise I’m interested in reaching or an argument I’m interested in having with you. I believe Nancy’s husband sexually abused Rose, and I’m not interested in having a relationship with anyone who is trying to protect him from the consequences of that abuse. Nancy isn’t welcome at my shower, and you knew we didn’t have a relationship when you invited her without my permission. If you’re not willing to tell her you made a mistake and withdraw the invitation, then I’ll do it on your behalf. Either way, she’s not coming.”

Q. Confused and used: Earlier this year, I decided to sign up on a dating site. All of the men were engaging and fun. One guy, “Bob,” seemed to be what I was looking for in a relationship: He is a single, Christian business owner and father. We have been talking via text for several months, but we have never met face to face. Still, he said he was in love with me. I don’t understand that behavior! Bob recently had a business dilemma and asked me for money. Again, I don’t understand. Before this dilemma, he was kind, but he has since turned into a roaring bear. How do I get him to leave me alone? I would rather be alone if this is what is left in the world of dating!

A: Block his number. Anyone who tells you they love you and, coincidentally, needs money, especially before ever even meeting you in person is trying to scam you. The odds that Bob is actually a “single, Christian business owner and father” are vanishingly slim; I think it’s likelier he presented himself as whatever it was he thought you’d want in a man in order to get you to trust him.

Q. Re: Irredeemably addicted: Whoa, there! The boyfriend just said he could see where that belief comes from. He didn’t say he holds it himself, and indeed, he admitted he thinks about how addiction might impact “their future children.” I think you’re jumping to conclusions badly.

A: I disagree! The boyfriend said “he was alarmed I wouldn’t think of that as a viable perspective,” and I don’t think these are two reasonable positions with a meaningful compromise. To claim former addicts, as a category of people, have forfeited the right to have children is an immoral position; to entertain it as a viable perspective (especially in relation to his partner) is cruel.

Q. Rude roommate: My roommate has told me she doesn’t want to chat with me when she gets home. She also tells me that I don’t pick up on social cues, and so I’ve decided to only speak when spoken to. Unfortunately, this has led to more public callouts about having her boundaries ignored since she still talks to me but is incredibly annoyed when I have anything to add. She says she “shouldn’t have to” clarify boundaries she’s already set, but I feel like it wouldn’t really take more energy than what she already spends stomping around, slamming cabinets, and ranting! She says she can “sense” my entitlement when I’m not talking to her. I don’t want to confront her, I just don’t want to feel crazy anymore, like everything I do is a sign of my social impairment and toxic attitude.

A: I think you should look for another roommate, and I hope you find one quickly. This one sounds impossible to live with. If her idea of “picking up on social cues” is “guess why I’m angry when I slam cabinets, don’t speak to me unless I speak to you, but even if I speak to you don’t try to add anything to the conversation,” then her expectations are wildly unreasonable.

Q. Re: Exit interview: If you are leaving, you can be as honest as you want to be. Just also be aware of not burning bridges or throwing people under the bus. When I left my prior job, I told our CEO the problems in our department—bad management, poor communications, no raises, and so on. I told HR, too, during the exit interview, but I knew they wouldn’t do anything except nod along. I couldn’t tell you if my honesty created any big changes, but I felt better, and I felt that I had advocated properly for the people I was “leaving behind.”

A: I’m glad to hear your exit interview didn’t have any negative repercussions for you! It’s hard, I think, when the potential downsides are fairly obvious and apparent, while the potential upsides are hard to predict and nebulous at best. Someone else said “let your level of honesty be in direct relation to the likelihood that you may ever need a future reference from these folks. Some people take constructive criticism well, some don’t,” and I think that’s as good a guiding principle as any.

