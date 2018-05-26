The Best Outdoor Tents on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Scott Olson/Getty Images

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist. The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

To find the very best products that no human being would have the time to try, look to the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star ratings and lots of ’em) products and choose the most convincing. You’ll find the best crowdsourced ideas whether you’re searching for comforters, bed sheets, or even Christmas trees. Below, the best outdoor tents determined by the hard-nosed reviewers on Amazon. (Note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

Two-Person Pop-Up Tent

3.9 stars, 932 reviews

“What a great tent. This was super easy to put up; it is indeed a pop-up tent. Folding it back up is a little more difficult, but doable, even without an engineering degree. Just took a little bit of fiddling with. We had beautiful weather over our camping trip, so I can’t say how it would hold up in the rain, but it kept the bugs out and that is awesome! It seems to be great quality, and I think it would hold up well in rain, as long as it’s not a crazy storm. It’s short, but long enough to comfortably sleep in, even for a tall person. It holds one person and all their gear beautifully, or two people should be able to sleep in it comfortably.”

BUY: Coleman Pop-Up Tent

$46, Amazon

Two-Person Dome Tent

4.5 stars, 1,313 reviews

“A Coleman queen-size air mattress fits perfectly inside, with no room to spare. I’m six-foot-four, and I fit inside (although my head and feet touch the walls). The tent goes up quick and easy. If you’re just camping in the backyard or where it’s not windy, you don’t even need to use tent pegs. My granddaughter and I slept in it last night, and we had plenty of room. For two adults, you may have to leave your other gear on the outside. The tent’s ceiling is mesh, so if you leave off the rain cover, you can stargaze. Other than the mesh ceiling, there are three large vents on the sides, and two interior pockets for storing glasses, a small flashlight, or other small items you might need.”

BUY: Sundome Two-Person Tent

$44, Amazon

Four-Person Instant Tent

4.4 stars, 670 reviews

“I cannot recommend this four-person cabin more. It’s not to be used for backpacking, only out-of-vehicle camping. My girlfriend and I set this up in no time. It held up to a thunderstorm all weekend in Grand Canyon the very first time we used it. It fits a queen bed with about 2.5 feet of free space left on the entrance-door side. I even put big coals in my Solo Stove, and the tent was 70 degrees while it was 30 degrees outside. Ventilation was great, even in the rain with the fly. Highly recommended for expedition vehicles. I will surely have this for years.”

BUY: Coleman Four-Person Instant Tent

$98, Amazon

Four-Person Dome Tent

4.4 stars, 2,269 reviews

“I purchased this tent for summer camping with my adult daughter. The low profile allows it to hug the ground, and in my test run in foul weather (rainy, windy, cold …), I felt dry and secure inside. Even with wet ground, I didn’t feel like the wind could or would lift up the tent. While it’s a four-person tent, I’d say more like ‘two adults and a dog.’ A queen-size air mattress will fit inside the tent if desired, with a little room to spare. All in all for me, it’s an incredible value. It’s a good choice for spring, summer, and early fall in moderate climates. Small enough to pack away in any size vehicle, and easy to set up within ten minutes. While it’s not a heavy-duty four-season tent, I would definitely recommend it to couples for weekend and concert camping.”

BUY: Sundome Four-Person Tent

$52, Amazon

Six-Person Tent With Screened Room

4.2 stars, 886 reviews

“We have owned this tent for almost four years, and it has served us well. It is easy to set up. Have done it alone in no time at all. We waterproofed it the first year and have had no problems. Comfortable to stand up in. We loved the screened-in portion. We always face it to a nice view to wake up to. Plenty of room for cots, son’s toys, and of course the dog.”

BUY: Coleman WeatherMaster Six-Person Screened Tent

$210, Amazon

Three-Room Ten-Person Tent

4.2 stars, 243 reviews

“We’ve used this tent for three years (two vacations per summer). Twice, it has rained nonstop for a week straight, and this tent held up perfectly. The room inside is very large, and we only use one divider for my granddaughter and her queen-size mattress. We also fit our luggage and queen mattress. We love this tent so much! We like the little pouches over the mattress where we keep our cell phones and keys; we like the hook in the center of the tent where we hang a lantern from. It’s very easy to assemble. This is a great tent, and you will not be disappointed if and when you buy it.”

BUY: Ozark Trail Ten-Person Three-Room XL Family Cabin Tent

$85, Amazon

Beach Tent

4.7 stars, 2,739 reviews

“Excellent design, high-quality construction. Weighs no more than a beach umbrella (about as much as a half-gallon carton of milk), but offers much more in terms of sun protection, privacy, and comfort. Super-easy setup—took me seconds, not minutes, to set it up the first time. Same for takedown. A bit wider than a king-size bed, so plenty of room for me, as well as for two kids. The sewn-in side pockets are a nice feature for keeping snacks and iPads off the floor. Very solid fabric—the floor is made of a tarplike fabric, crisscrossed with nylon reinforcing threads, which is great, given how abrasive beach sand is. Could use longer stakes, but the built-in sand anchors provide extra stability on windy days. Yes, I’d recommend this for anyone planning on spending a day at the beach, especially with kids.”

BUY: Pacific Breeze Easy Up Beach Tent

$70, Amazon

Instant Screenhouse

4.2 stars, 1,340 reviews

“I ordered this because rain was expected for my son’s graduation party, and I wanted to provide additional cover for our guests. It would have been easier to set up with an additional person, but my husband and I were able to get it set up in less than ten minutes. We set up several chairs and a large game under this. It was up for about 12 hours and endured continual rain, with occasional heavy downpours, as well as hail. There seemed to always be 8 to 12 people in the canopy, but there were more at times. Everyone stayed dry underneath, and this held up beautifully. It was well worth the money.”

BUY: Coleman Back Home Instant Screenhouse

$147, Amazon

Cot Tent

4.6 stars, 472 reviews

“I love this little tent. I recently took it out on a Scout camp outing and had plenty of room to move around in it, with a few bags as well. The construction is very sturdy, and I had no problems setting it up within minutes. I love this and feel it will last many years of great camping.”

BUY: Kamp-Rite Oversize Tent Cot

$200, Amazon

Glamping Tent

3.7 stars, 70 reviews

“This tent is great, and it works wonderfully as my guest glamping tent! This is definitely a two-person job to put up. We put a pallet base under it with some plyboard to keep it off the ground. But we love it, and it has so many possibilities.”

BUY: Dream House Heavy-Duty Glamping Tent Safari Tent

$39, Amazon

Bubble Tent

4.5 stars, 4 reviews

“This tent is beautifully modern. It is very sturdy when put together and is made of quality materials. The interior is surprisingly roomy, and has an airy atmosphere due to the transparent plastic. I put a bed inside like shown in the sample images, and it makes it many times more comfortable.”

BUY: Outdoor Single-Tunnel Inflatable Bubble Tent

$900, Amazon

Cat Tent

4.5 stars, 1,202 reviews

“Our cats are so happy that we got this! We have only had the Happy Habitat for less than a day, but our two calico cats warmed up to it right away. In fact, our older cat was so settled in that she did not want to leave when we wanted to bring her back indoors, so we had to lure her out with cat treats. It is sturdy and well-made, and very easy to put up. We haven’t taken it down yet. We added a thick blanket to the base and plan to put a few pots of kitty grass inside.”

BUY: ABO Gear Happy Habitat for Indoor Cats

$44, Amazon