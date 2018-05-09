The Best Deodorant, According to Professional Sweaters

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist. The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

’Tis the season of constant pit stains, funky smells, and that horrible feeling of arriving at work drenched in a layer of sweat before nearly catching a cold in your over-air-conditioned office. To tackle the summer sweats, we tracked down professional perspirers—four trainers and one founder of an activewear line—who revealed their go-to deodorants.

“I’ve always been a fan of the idea of all-natural deodorant but most natural brands I’ve tried haven’t worked for me. Soapwalla’s Citrus Deodorant Cream actually works! This one is all natural, vegan, and organic; handmade with high-quality, food-grade ingredients, with no additives or harsh chemicals. And I love its frosting-like texture and orange scent.” - Dara Hart, trainer at The Dogpound

BUY: Soapwalla Citrus Deodorant Cream

$19, Amazon

“I use Tom’s of Maine Naturally Dry on a daily basis, applying it after I shower in the morning. And then I’ll use Degree Sexy Intrigue during the weeks I’m feeling particularly stressed out or have events to go to and really need my deodorant to last from early morning to evening. It really depends on my mood and schedule. Tom’s smells like aloe and green tea; very clean. It’s great for day to day and you can easily layer fragrances or lotions for the scent you actually want if you have a date or event. Degree Sexy Intrigue smells like a mix of baby powder and sweetness, but is not overpowering.” - Sarah Otey, trainer at Barry’s Bootcamp

BUY: Tom’s of Maine Naturally Dry (2-Pack)

$9, Amazon

BUY: Degree Sexy Intrigue

$12, Amazon

“I sweat like a dude—not joking. I use Secret Outlast’s Clear Gel in the scent Completely Clean. After back-to-back workouts, I still smell good! I also like that this kind does not make giant marks on my clothing, does not irritate my skin, and that the scent is not overpowering.” - Bethany Lyons, founder of Lyons Den Power Yoga

BUY: Secret Outlast Clear Gel

$7, Amazon

“Malin + Goetz make a great eucalyptus (no aluminium!) deodorant that’s natural and subtle and lasts the whole day. Plus, it’s under three ounces, so it doesn’t feel like I’m lugging something extra around.” - Meg Hu, co-founder of ADAY activewear

BUY: Malin+Goetz Eucalyptus Deodorant

$22, Amazon

“Arrid XX is my go-to. I like the smell, particularly the Ultra Fresh. I put it on first thing in the morning (my first class is at 5 a.m.) and it keeps me dry and stink-free all day long. But I like Old Spice Classic for going out or on a date to change it up.” - Alonzo Wilson, founder and director of training at Tone House

BUY: Arrid XX (2-Pack)

$11, Amazon

BUY: Old Spice Classic (6-Pack)

$24, Amazon