Do Sex Workers and Their Clients Interact Differently After #MeToo?

As #MeToo has sparked debate about boundaries and consent, some say it has excluded a group of people with the most experience in those realms: sex workers. What has the movement meant to them? Has it changed how they interact with their clients? Do the clients themselves behave differently?
In the video above, we interviewed five women about their experiences as sex workers in a moment when our society is rethinking what counts as sexual misconduct.
