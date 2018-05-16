Life

How to Watch Drag

Miz Cracker’s under-the-wig guide to how a queen works her magic. Vol. 1: Makeup.

By

This post is part of Outward, Slate’s home for coverage of LGBTQ life, thought, and culture.

When you think about drag, many elements come to mind: the wigs, the makeup, the dancing, the lip sync, the jokes. But even a seasoned spectator might not realize how carefully each queenly skill is used to delight your eyes and brain. In this series, Miz Cracker, a Slate contributor and fan favorite on Season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, offers an insider’s guide to the art and science behind the glitter of a great drag performance.

See all of How to Watch Drag here.

How to Watch Drag LGBTQ Outward Video

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Marissa Martinelli

The Creator of Gotham Is Making a Series About Alfred the Butler. He’s Going About It All Wrong.

Ruth Graham

Meghan Markle’s Extended Family Won’t Stop Making TV Appearances and the Spectacle Is Captivating

Molly Olmstead

Thousands of North Carolina Teachers March for Better Wages and School Funding

Josh Voorhees

House Republicans Seeking Higher Office Are Off to a Rough Start

Jim Newell

How Mitch McConnell Could Keep Senate Democrats Off the Campaign Trail

Miz Cracker, Shirley Chan, and J. Bryan Lowder

How Drag Queens Use Makeup to Transform Their Faces and Your Viewing Experience

Michael Kupperman

How My Dad Became the Smartest Boy in the World

Denise Brogan-Kator

Kids Will Pay a Terrible Price for Kansas and Oklahoma’s New Anti-LGBTQ Adoption Laws

Molly Olmstead

MSU Reaches $500 Million Settlement With Victims of Larry Nassar

Joshua Keating

It Sure Looks Like John Bolton Is Trying to Sabotage the North Korea Talks

Ben Mathis-Lilley

It’s Amazing How Many Countries Appear to Be Trying to Bribe Our President Right Now

Aaron Mak

Mark Zuckerberg Agrees to Meet With EU Leaders After Rebuffing U.K. Lawmakers

Most Read

My Wife Drinks Too Much in Front of the Kids, and I Don’t Know if We Have a Future Together

Carvell Wallace

What Makes a Fascinator Chic Instead of Absurd? A British Milliner Explains.

Marissa Martinelli

We’re Starting to See the Consequences of Trump’s Rash Decision-Making

Fred Kaplan

Solo: A Star Wars Story Is Half-Witted and Scruffy-Looking

Sam Adams

Yanny vs. Laurel Is “the Dress” for Your Ears

Heather Schwedel

Donald Trump Is Using Bill Clinton’s Tricks to Lie About Stormy Daniels

William Saletan