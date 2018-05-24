Life

“Barbie on Bath Salts”

How a drag queen’s wig defines her persona.

By

This post is part of Outward, Slate’s home for coverage of LGBTQ life, thought, and culture.

When you think about drag, many elements come to mind: the makeup, the wigs, the dancing, the lip sync, the jokes. But even a seasoned spectator might not realize how carefully each queenly skill is used to delight your eyes and brain. In this series, Miz Cracker, a Slate contributor and fan favorite on Season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, offers an insider’s guide to the art and science behind the glitter of a great drag performance. In this episode: It’s all in the wig.

See all of How to Watch Drag here.

How to Watch Drag LGBTQ Outward

