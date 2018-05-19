The Goods

The Best Hats and Most Flamboyant Fascinators From the 2018 Royal Wedding

By

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Ian West / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read IAN WEST/AFP/Getty Images)
Serena Williams stood out from the crowd with a playful pink fascinator.
Ian West/Getty Images

For a certain headwear-obsessed segment of the viewing public, the couple to watch at the royal wedding on Saturday were not Harry and Meghan but Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, daughters of Prince Andrew. After all, at the last royal wedding in 2011, the sisters’ fascinators—especially the towering, tentacled creation worn by Beatrice—stole the show. This year’s crop of headwear didn’t give us anything quite as iconically outrageous as the notorious “twiglet hat,” but it did offer opportunities for royals and commoners alike to get creative with silk flowers, color-blocking, and birdcage veils.

Perhaps anticipating the heightened scrutiny, Beatrice and Eugenie both opted for much more understated looks this time around: Eugenie kept things simple with a classic, white pillbox hat from Fiona Graham to top off her ‘60s-inspired look, while Beatrice chose a Stephen Jones design that resembles a multi-strand headband.

Princess Eugenie wears a pale blue wool dress and white pillbox hat, while Princess Beatrice wears a long, poofy-sleeved emerald green dress.
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.
Gareth Fuller/WPA Pool/Getty Images

While Beatrice and Eugenie chose subtlety, other members of the royal family stepped up their hat game to fulfill our wonky wedding headwear dreams. Somewhere under that enormous camilla is its namesake, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
WPA Pool/Getty Images

Camilla’s hat, by Irish milliner Philip Treacy, was so flamboyant that it even risked upstaging the stunning statement piece worn by Kate, who was seated next to her in St. George’s Chapel. Like Camilla, the recent mother of three made the focal point of her outfit a swooping number also created by Treacy, who is known for his bold, sculptural designs. Peeping out from under the fabric is a large bouquet of crinkled, silk flowers, a floral motif that was shared by Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton, in her smaller fascinator.

(L-R) Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Britain's Princess Beatrice of York wait in the chapel ahead of the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.
JONATHAN BRADY/Getty Images
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: Pippa Middleton leaves St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Pippa Middleton.
Gareth Fuller (WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth wore a brimmed hat, as she typically does, in the same shade of lime green as her coat, a fashion statement that also lets her be easily seen by her subjects. Her hat, designed by Angela Kelly, picked up on purple accents in her outfit with a large floof made up of sinamay as well as “handmade lace crystals and pearls made by Lucy Price,” according to the palace.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh leave after attending the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Gareth FULLER / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Gareth Fuller/Getty Images

That pop of color set the queen apart from the rest of the crowd by eschewing another big royal wedding trend: guests matching their headpieces exactly to their outfit color.

Autumn Phillips in blue, Karen Spencer in royal purple, Jacinda Barrett in Maroon, and Caroline Greenwood in green.
Autumn Phillips, Karen Spencer, Jacinda Barrett, and Caroline Greenwood
Photos by Gareth Fuller (WPA Pool/Getty Images), Chris Jackson (Getty Images), Ian West (WPA Pool/Getty Images), and Chris Radburn (WPA Pool/Getty Images).

Amal Clooney got on board with the bold, monochrome style, though the shade she chose, a sunny, marigold yellow, helped her stand out. Her wide-brimmed hat, precariously perched on the side of her head, put her among the best-dressed from the shoulders up.

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Amal Clooney and husband.
WPA Pool/Getty Images

Clooney’s hat was also among the many to make use of netting and birdcage veils, including a particularly daring fascinator worn by Lady Kitty Spencer, courtesy, once again, of Philip Treacy.

Lady Kitty Spencer wears a green fascinator with a veil and tall, pointed accent, Troian Bellisario wears a beige veil, and Sarah Rafferty wears a black veil.
Lady Kitty Spencer, Troian Bellisario, and actress Sarah Rafferty.
Photos by Gareth Fuller (WPA Pool/Getty Images), Ian West (WPA Pool/Getty Images), and Toby Melville (WPA Pool/Getty Images)

For those who chose hats over fascinators, wide brims were en vogue, though Oprah’s, with its enormous spray of feathers, overpowered the rest of her look. The best hat of the event was actually not hat at all but a clever fascinator in disguise, worn by friend of the bride Priyanka Chopra. It was designed by, you guessed it, Philip Treacy.

Oprah Winfrey in a wide-brimmed white hat, Delfina Blaquier in a stiff, wide-brimmed hat with blue accents, and Priyanka Chopra in a lavender fascinator with floral accent.
Oprah Winfrey, Delfina Blaquier, and Priyanka Chopra.
Photos by Ian West (AFP/Getty Images), Chris Jackson (POOL/AFP/Getty Images), and Chris Jackson (POOL/AFP/Getty Images).
