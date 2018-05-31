FilmStruck Premiers Special Pride Programming, Starting With Films on the Art of Drag

Harvey Fierstein in Torch Song Trilogy (1988) New Line Cinema

This post is part of Outward, Slate’s home for coverage of LGBTQ life, thought, and culture. Read more here.

June is LGBTQ Pride month in much of the world, and that means many folks—queer and otherwise—will be looking for ways to celebrate. There will be the annual parades and parties of course, not to mention corporate gestures of support ranging from heartwarming to crass. But one of my favorite means of feeling gay this season is to engage directly with as much queer culture as possible, particularly in the form of film.

The classic/art house-focused streaming service FilmStruck—which features the catalogs of TCM Select and the Criterion Collection—has made this easy this year by offering a slate of five specially curated collections organized around queer themes: Drag, Liza Minnelli, Tennessee Williams, Derek Jarman, and lesbian classics. In a mini-documentary for the drag collection, titled “Dressing the Part,” I joined Alan Cumming and Charles Busch to discuss the profound importance of drag to queer life, both as an art form and as a means of exploring gender (clip below). That block, which includes Victor/Victoria, Female Trouble, and Torch Song Trilogy among other amazing films, begins streaming June 1. Check it out on FilmStruck, along with the other four collections (including another mini-doc with Lea DeLaria talking lesbian masterpieces) as they roll-out over the rest of Pride season.