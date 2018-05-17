Picks

The Best Pots and Pans for Every Meal, According to Chefs

What’s the one that they can’t cook without?

By

Collage of various pots and pans.

Seeing how particular New York chefs are about their skillets and knives, we decided to ask them a similar (but different) question: What’s the one pot or pan they can’t cook without? The answers ahead include options for braising chicken wings, making black-rice breakfast porridge, and cooking all manner of curries.

For a Quick Meal

Prestige Popular Aluminum Pressure Cooker.

“The Pressure Cooker by Prestige: It’s a savior when time is short and I have hungry boys to feed. I use it for cooking beans and potatoes and tough cuts of meat like shanks, ossobuco, and oxtails.” - Floyd Cardoz, chef/owner Paowalla

BUY: Prestige Popular Aluminum Pressure Cooker
$32, Amazon

For Brunch

Staub 10-Inch Cast-Iron Pan.

“At Craftbar we love using Staubs. These cast-iron pots are not only great for cooking because they hold in heat, but their size and rustic charm make them great for serving in as well. At brunch we pan sear our pork scrapple right in the Staub, add home fries, eggs, and bacon jus and the whole thing comes out to the table in a bubbling pork goodness.” - Luke Wallace, chef de cuisine, Craftbar

BUY: Staub 10-Inch Cast-Iron Pan
$170, Amazon

For One-Pot Meals

Le Creuset 5.5 Qt. Dutch Oven.

“I love making one-pot meals like braised chicken wing with clams on my days off, and these are perfect. Le Creuset Dutch ovens are the best heavy-bottom braising pots.” - Jamie Bissonnette, chef/owner Toro NYC

BUY: Le Creuset 5.5 Qt.
Dutch Oven
$400, Amazon

For Stocks and Sauces

Mauviel M’Cook 5 Ply 3.7 Quart Saucepan.

“This is a stockpot, where you begin your stocks for sauces that become demi-glaces and rouxs to be used in mother sauces like béchamel and velouté. This is my most important building block for developing flavor.” - Bryan Hunt, executive chef at Fowler & Wells

BUY: Mauviel M’Cook 5 Ply 3.7 Quart Saucepan
$208, Amazon

For Oatmeal and Ice Cream

All-Clad 4212 Stainless Steel 2-Quart Saucier.

“A large sauté pan with ⅔-inch sides is the most important pot you should own. It’s perfect for almost anything that has a longer cooking time but needs a gentle hand. It will handle everything from oatmeal and black-rice porridge for breakfast to risotto for dinner and ice-cream bases for dessert.” - Tony Cacace, executive chef, Oro Restaurant

BUY: All-Clad 4212 Stainless Steel 2-Quart Saucier
$150, Amazon

For Risotto

All-Clad Stainless Steel 3-Quart Covered Saucepan.

“I use the All-Clad 3-quart because it’s perfect to cook one or two portions of risotto. Heavy bottom, even heat, lasts forever.” - Jamie Knott, chef/owner at the Saddle River Inn & Cellar

BUY: All-Clad Stainless Steel 3-Quart Covered Saucepan
$117, Amazon

For Curry

Mauviel 5.8 Quart Steel Rondeau.

“We use rondeaus for all of our curries. The large surface area gives me the ability to toast the paste and the size allows me to finish the sauce with all the liquid in the same pot.” - Leah Cohen, chef/owner of Pig & Khao

BUY: Mauviel 5.8 Quart Steel Rondeau
$179, Amazon

For Presentation

Mauviel M’Heritage 0.4 Quart Small Saucepan.

“A small to medium stock pot with a lid is a very versatile item: I use this one in the kitchen to cook everything from vegetables and pastas to braised meat, but it can also be used as a cocotte to serve at the table.” - Gabriel Kreuther, chef/owner Gabriel Kreuther

BUY: Mauviel M’Heritage 0.4 Quart Small Saucepan
$105, Amazon

Strategist

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Fred Kaplan

One Month Before His Summit With Trump, Kim Jong-un Is the One Calling the Shots

Marissa Martinelli

Murphy Brown Is Back and Already Promising to Piss Off Another Vice President

Leigh Stringer

The Demand for Women-Only Co-Working Spaces Is High, and It’s About More Than #MeToo

Daniel Oppenheimer and Mark Oppenheimer

Michael Chabon, Stop Being the World’s Best Dad, You’re Killing Us

Courtney Angela Brkic

How Victorian Death Photography Helped Me Process My Miscarriages

June Thomas

On The Americans, Killing Can Be an Act of Kindness

Strategist Editors

The Best Pots and Pans for Every Meal, According to Chefs

Nicole Cliffe and Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Dear Prudence Uncensored: the Angry Wedding Guest

Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Help! I’ve Been Crushing on My Friend for Seven Years.

Matthew Dessem

Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon Stop by The Tonight Show Before Covering the Royal Wedding

Matthew Dessem

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder’s Destination Wedding Looks Like the Happiest Destination Movie So Far

Elliot Hannon

Wednesday Was a Busy and Bad News Day for Michael Cohen. Here’s What We Learned.

Most Read

My Wife Drinks Too Much in Front of the Kids, and I Don’t Know if We Have a Future Together

Carvell Wallace

Whistleblower Leaked Damning Cohen Financial Documents Because They Were Disappearing From Government Financial Crimes Database

Elliot Hannon

To Deport a Dreamer, ICE Claimed He Was “Gang-Affiliated.” A Federal Judge Ruled That ICE Was Lying.

Mark Joseph Stern

Seth Meyers Edits Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Press Briefings So That She Actually Tells the Truth

Marissa Martinelli

Donald Trump Is Using Bill Clinton’s Tricks to Lie About Stormy Daniels

William Saletan

Meghan Markle’s Extended Family Won’t Stop Making TV Appearances and the Spectacle Is Captivating

Ruth Graham