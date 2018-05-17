The Best Pots and Pans for Every Meal, According to Chefs

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist. The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

Seeing how particular New York chefs are about their skillets and knives, we decided to ask them a similar (but different) question: What’s the one pot or pan they can’t cook without? The answers ahead include options for braising chicken wings, making black-rice breakfast porridge, and cooking all manner of curries.

For a Quick Meal

“The Pressure Cooker by Prestige: It’s a savior when time is short and I have hungry boys to feed. I use it for cooking beans and potatoes and tough cuts of meat like shanks, ossobuco, and oxtails.” - Floyd Cardoz, chef/owner Paowalla

BUY: Prestige Popular Aluminum Pressure Cooker

$32, Amazon

For Brunch

“At Craftbar we love using Staubs. These cast-iron pots are not only great for cooking because they hold in heat, but their size and rustic charm make them great for serving in as well. At brunch we pan sear our pork scrapple right in the Staub, add home fries, eggs, and bacon jus and the whole thing comes out to the table in a bubbling pork goodness.” - Luke Wallace, chef de cuisine, Craftbar

BUY: Staub 10-Inch Cast-Iron Pan

$170, Amazon

For One-Pot Meals

“I love making one-pot meals like braised chicken wing with clams on my days off, and these are perfect. Le Creuset Dutch ovens are the best heavy-bottom braising pots.” - Jamie Bissonnette, chef/owner Toro NYC

BUY: Le Creuset 5.5 Qt.

Dutch Oven

$400, Amazon

For Stocks and Sauces

“This is a stockpot, where you begin your stocks for sauces that become demi-glaces and rouxs to be used in mother sauces like béchamel and velouté. This is my most important building block for developing flavor.” - Bryan Hunt, executive chef at Fowler & Wells

BUY: Mauviel M’Cook 5 Ply 3.7 Quart Saucepan

$208, Amazon

For Oatmeal and Ice Cream

“A large sauté pan with ⅔-inch sides is the most important pot you should own. It’s perfect for almost anything that has a longer cooking time but needs a gentle hand. It will handle everything from oatmeal and black-rice porridge for breakfast to risotto for dinner and ice-cream bases for dessert.” - Tony Cacace, executive chef, Oro Restaurant

BUY: All-Clad 4212 Stainless Steel 2-Quart Saucier

$150, Amazon

For Risotto

“I use the All-Clad 3-quart because it’s perfect to cook one or two portions of risotto. Heavy bottom, even heat, lasts forever.” - Jamie Knott, chef/owner at the Saddle River Inn & Cellar

BUY: All-Clad Stainless Steel 3-Quart Covered Saucepan

$117, Amazon

For Curry

“We use rondeaus for all of our curries. The large surface area gives me the ability to toast the paste and the size allows me to finish the sauce with all the liquid in the same pot.” - Leah Cohen, chef/owner of Pig & Khao

BUY: Mauviel 5.8 Quart Steel Rondeau

$179, Amazon

For Presentation

“A small to medium stock pot with a lid is a very versatile item: I use this one in the kitchen to cook everything from vegetables and pastas to braised meat, but it can also be used as a cocotte to serve at the table.” - Gabriel Kreuther, chef/owner Gabriel Kreuther

BUY: Mauviel M’Heritage 0.4 Quart Small Saucepan

$105, Amazon