The Best Outdoor Games on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Best Bocce-Ball Set

4.1 stars, 588 reviews

“Great set! I love the case it comes in—everything nestles snugly inside, including all nine balls and the instructions. We love playing bocce ball, and really like this set. The case itself is nicely made—the handles are sewn in well and are very secure, and the zipper closes everything up. The balls are a perfect weight and also well-made. The colors are really vibrant, and they just need a quick wipe down with a wet towel when you’re finished playing to make them look brand-new again.”

Best Disc Game

4.5 stars, 1,229 reviews

“I purchased this product in anticipation of a family week at the beach. It was so much fun that we left the cornhole boards in the house. The rules are a little complex, but can be picked up easily. Kids from 7 to 12 were able to play, but the adults really got into the strategy part of the game. The best part of the game is the fast pace and full involvement of both partners in each throw. The product is very well made and simple to set up. I’m sure lower-priced knockoffs are available, but I recommend the original, considering these guys invented the game. If you have a competitive crowd that enjoys being active, this is a great purchase, and you’ll get hours of enjoyment from it.”

Best Wooden Cornhole Set

4.2 stars, 481 reviews

“Significantly heavier and more solid than expected. Definitely quality made, and most importantly, we have bragging rights to the full regulation-size cornhole set. Until you play this one, you won’t realize how much size matters! Bags also feel heavy and professional—and I would be remiss not to mention the carrying case for the bags, which was a nice inclusion. All in all, a solid purchase.”

Best Portable Cornhole Set

4.4 stars, 631 reviews

“Regulation dimensions in an easily portable, lightweight, well-constructed, all-around set for having fun at the beach, backyard, and tailgating. First day, pulled it straight out of the box, set up in under a minute, played for hours. We were anxious to see the difference playing on this set versus the massive wooden tournament set we had. While we have no aspirations (or delusions) of becoming cornhole professionals, we are still quite competitive and wanted a set with somewhat regulation dimensions. We certainly had as much fun as on the wooden set. Actually, more so, as we didn’t have to lug the 40-plus-pound wooden boards back to the garage. Just stowed bags inside the frames, folded, clasped, and carried in like large square briefcases.”

Best Giant Outdoor Board Game

4.2 stars, 110 reviews

“Bought this for a family party. It was GREAT! Well-made with beautiful wood pieces. Easy setup AND breakdown afterward. (Advice: Save the box and Styrofoam for storage!) The game pieces were sturdy plastic, and overall the game was a hit. Recommended for all ages. Even the smaller kids just had fun dropping the chips in. We adults had a blast playing a game we all loved as kids. One of my favorite Amazon purchases.”

Best Croquet Set

3.9 stars, 208 reviews

“Was looking for the best-quality set I could find for the cheapest price for an inaugural croquet tournament with adults, and I was very happy with this purchase. Completed a three-hour match with alcohol-infused players, and all parts came out of it in great shape. I foresee this set lasting a long time.”

Best Badminton Set

4.3 stars, 169 reviews

“I have remains of four other ‘Walmart type’ badminton sets in the garage. Tons of birdies and rackets, but the weakest point was always the cheap nets and poles. So I went in search of another, better option. We got this one for a business event. It was a hit! It looks like a professional set. Really well-built and easy to set up. Packaged well. I loved the bright yellow as we played into the evening until we just couldn’t see anymore.”

Best Two-in-One Outdoor Game Set

4.3 stars, 290 reviews

“High-quality set, with robust parts for the net, end posts, and stakes. Really appreciated having the borderline that comes with the set, as it was a much easier way to establish borders for the two different sports. Setup itself takes only five minutes with two people involved (and that was without consulting the manual). I’ve played with plenty of less-expensive sets, and almost without fail, they will start to fall apart within the first few hours of use. Conversely, everything about this set is designed for repeated takedown and setup, with the apparent durability to enable that.”

Best Outdoor Game for Kids

4.6 stars, 1,243 reviews

“I bought this game for my 5-year-old grandson because he needs practice with his fine motor skills and to learn good sportsmanship. This game was just perfect for that and so much fun for the whole family. We all played with it the first night it arrived and loved it! My grandson was so happy to be able to make so many of the ring tosses onto the pegs, and by the end of the evening, he was very proud to be the WINNER. It was also easy to pick up and put away. Now he wants his own game for his house!”

Best Nighttime Outdoor Game for Kids

4.3 stars, 959 reviews

“We bought these with no expectations. Cheap fun for the nieces and nephews. These were a BIG hit! After dinner, we took everyone outside as it was getting dark. We have a huge yard, which you’ll need. But they LOVED these things!!! They’re little rockets you fire up into the air, they whistle as they shoot off, and as they gently fall back to the ground, they have a little light on them, which looks cool. The kids had a blast with them—they figured out that if you hold down the paper end pieces as you shot them off, they’d go even FARTHER up in the air! It was nuts.”

Best Swedish-Import Outdoor Game

4.4 stars, 153 reviews

“Having lived in Scandinavia for a few years, I learned to play the very popular yard game that we called ‘the Viking game’ a few years ago. Had to have it now that I’ve moved back to the U.S. This product made by Bex is top quality. Exactly what I expected in terms of the wood quality and number and size of pieces. Very simple but very fun game (anyone who can throw a stick can play). Perfect for any sort of grass or beach surface.”

Best Gag-Gift Outdoor Game

4.1 stars, 293 reviews

“We love this game! Genius for leveling the playing field and creating a social environment if you have a bunch of awkward nerds who typically play highly rule-based games. Only a few rules and no skills apply. No matter your athletic ability, you cannot get ‘skilled’ at this game because the chicken goes where the chicken goes, no matter what. Again, perfect for leveling the playing field among players. Control freaks and rule worshipers—while perhaps being annoyed at first—will be surprised at the fun they are having by their third toss.”

Best Outdoor Game for Breaking a Sweat

4.6 stars, 1,733 reviews

“This game is so much fun and a great way to be active! In playing four games, I walked over 3,000 steps according to my Fitbit. I played later in the week and did another 3,000, so it really is a great way to exercise and have fun without even knowing that you are exercising so hard!”

Best Outdoor Game for the Beach

4.4 stars, 141 reviews

“Very fun, attracted a lot of attention at the beach. I thought I could make this game myself with buckets, but when I received it, I realized these are made just right for this game. They don’t feel like they would break easily to me unless they are used in a manner for which they’re not intended, i.e., sand toys and roughhousing.”

Best Outdoor Game for Tailgating

3.9 stars, 160 reviews

“It’s about time someone came up with something new, and this is by far the best tailgating game I’ve ever played. This game is so much fun, we take it to concerts and sporting events, and everyone wants to play. So easy to put together and take apart. Takes up very little storage space, too. There are various ways to play, so you won’t get bored. The boys like it because it’s more realistic than any other football game they’ve played. Quality construction, I thought for sure my kids would break it, but it’s extremely durable and built to last.”

Best Game for the Pool

4.0 stars, 851 reviews

“PERFECT, especially for the price. The set is very well made, and the weight bags are the best thing since sliced bread. You can’t beat this set for the price. We have used it for four parties already, with grown men occasionally falling into the net on a spike, and it’s none the worse for wear.”

Best Drinking Game for the Pool

4.0 stars, 278 reviews

“AMAZING!!! IT IS SO MUCH FUN!! The price is so low for a GREAT item! It’s lightweight and easy to move to different locations! When deflated, it’s small, so easy to store. The cooler in the middle is awesome! You are not jumping in and out of the pool constantly to get refills, so the party goes on with less interruptions! It’s a ton of fun having people around the table and places for them to place their beers. We use this in our lake (while floating on noodles to play), so the cup holders and cooler come in handy!! We have used this table several times, and each time we do, the people we play with are so impressed and ask where we got it!! Seriously, don’t look anywhere else. I truly recommend this item!!!”

