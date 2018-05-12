The Best Natural Sunscreens on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist. The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

To find the very best products that no human being would have the time to try, look to the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star ratings and lots of ’em) products and choose the most convincing. You’ll find the best crowdsourced ideas whether you’re searching for comforters, bed sheets, or even Christmas trees. Below, the best natural sunscreens determined by the hard-nosed reviewers on Amazon. (Note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

For clarity’s sake, and because natural can be such a vague term, we’re specifically looking into mineral sunscreens that are zinc oxide- and titanium dioxide-based. Generally, these sunscreens contain less harmful toxins like oxybenzone, are more likely to be safe for marine and reef environments, and many consider them safer for sensitive skin. But just to be sure on the health benefits, we cross-referenced everything with consumer watchdog org the Environmental Working Group to get its ratings on the toxicity of products where available—lower ratings equal less toxicity, and the best rating you can get is a 1.

The Best Oil-Free Natural Sunscreen

4.2 stars, 156 reviews

“I have been using CoTZ for years. I refuse to use any other sunscreen. It is scent-free, nongreasy, additive-free, doesn’t sting, and works extremely well under my foundation and other makeup. I live in Southern California and apply it every day. I apply it over my skin cream, but before applying makeup. I have never burned once since using this. After five years living in SoCal, I am not seeing any sun damage to my face. Even my doctor marveled at my lack of sun damage during my last checkup. It also lasts a long time because it is very thick and only takes a little to cover a large area. This makes it more affordable than drippy, scented sunscreen. And I can wear it to meetings without smelling like a piña colada! Give it a minute to absorb before applying makeup and you will find that it actually makes an excellent base that does not run or smear. I would give CoTZ 100 stars if I could.” EWG Rating: 1

BUY: CoTZ SPF 40 UVB/UVA Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin

$20, Amazon

The Best Matte Natural Sunscreen

4.3 stars, 208 reviews

“This is the best by far, not only a facial sunscreen but also moisturizer for under makeup. I have tan skin and did not find it ghostly, as one reviewer put it. I use Retin-A, which makes my skin extremely sensitive. I have had problems finding a sunscreen or even moisturizer for that matter that does not feel like it is burning my face off, even ones made for sensitive skin. This has no sting whatsoever, which is just amazing to me. I cannot recommend this enough — I just love the way it feels on my skin. I will never use anything else.” EWG Rating: 1

BUY: MDSolarSciences Mineral Crème Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen

$29, Amazon

The Best Tinted Natural Sunscreen

4.7 stars, 228 reviews

“Amazing product. The tint is perfect for my fair complexion in the winter and evens my skin out in the summer. I have extremely sensitive skin, and this doesn’t burn, itch, or irritate me at all. Very soft. I wear this every day. It is a little pricey, but you don’t need very much each morning, and I am nowhere close to running out after weeks of use every day. I have noticed smoother skin after weeks of wear. No cons. Great product. I recommend to everyone.”

BUY: TIZO 3 Tinted Facial Mineral SPF40 Sunscreen

$42, Amazon

The Best Travel-Size Natural Sunscreen

4.0 stars, 139 reviews

“This is the only sunscreen I’ve been able to actually make a habit of wearing every day. Yes, it will turn your face a bit white. That said, it is fantastic as a primer before my makeup, and after I put on makeup, I am no longer oddly white. It actually works way better as a primer than any other primer I’ve used! My skin looks really great, is not oily, doesn’t smell like sunscreen, and is protected! I am a very happy customer!” EWG Rating: 2

BUY: Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Face Dry-Touch Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50, 2 Fl. Oz.

$6, Amazon

The Best Bulk-Size Natural Sunscreen

4.5 stars, 2,188 reviews

“We used this on a trip to Hawaii. Hours on the beach and no sunburn! This is good stuff. EWG gave this a good rating as it has very few dangerous chemicals in it. I have used other natural and zinc-based sunscreens before, but they were thicker and left me looking like a ghost. This went on smooth and with a little bit of rubbing blends in well. The protection was great. Held up to water pretty well.” EWG Rating: 1

BUY: Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen, Sensitive SPF 30+, 5 Oz.

$15, Amazon

The Best Drugstore SPF 30 Natural Sunscreen

4.0 stars, 481 reviews

“I’ve been using this product for years and I love it. It never clogs my pores and it is not too greasy. Because it is a physical sunscreen, it does make my skin appear a bit paler than usual. I have been wearing this product on my face, neck, and hands about four days a week for many years and I have no complaints. It works great and protects my skin from sun damage. My local organic grocer has stopped selling this particular scent-free version, so now I must purchase it online. To skin-care manufacturers: The customers want scent-free. This product does it right.” EWG Rating: 2

BUY: Alba Botanica Sensitive Fragrance Free Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30

$11, Amazon

The Best Drugstore SPF 45 Natural Sunscreen

4.2 stars, 645 reviews

“Got this for my husband and he uses it religiously—he has problems with precancerous skin growths on his face and head, so he needs the protection this affords. It is a ‘physical’ type product that provides excellent coverage. Highly recommend for adults as well as children [of a certain age, as babies’ skin requires special products before a certain age].” EWG Rating: 2

BUY: CeraVe Baby Sunscreen SPF 45

$16, Amazon

The Best Natural Sunscreen for Babies

4.4 stars, 2,032 reviews

“This sunscreen works really well. I recently vacationed in the Eastern Caribbean with my husband and 2-year-old daughter. We all have fair skin and usually will sunburn at the beginning of the season, even with sunscreen. We were all pasty white because it is the middle of the winter where we are from. Not one of us got burned being outside in the sun for over a week straight. This sunscreen went on kind of thick and white, but quickly rubbed in. It did not leave the bluish hue you sometimes get from sunscreens. It also did not leave any of our skin feeling overly greasy or heavy. The smell of it is sweet and not too overpowering.” EWG Rating: 1

BUY: Thinkbaby Safe Sunscreen SPF 50+

$9, Amazon

The Best Sport Natural Sunscreen

4.3 stars, 593 reviews

“Our entire family LOVES Thinksport products. It does a great job protecting my son’s fair skin, doesn’t irritate my supersensitive skin, and stands up to my husband’s sweaty outdoor activities. It rubs in easily and never runs in my eyes. Smells great, too! I’m very pleased with their EWG rating and will continue to use this product with confidence.” EWG Rating: 1

BUY: Thinksport Kid’s Safe Sunscreen SPF 50+

$10, Amazon