The Best Moisturizers With SPF on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

To find the very best products that no human being would have the time to try, look to the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star ratings and lots of ’em) products and choose the most convincing. You’ll find the best crowdsourced ideas whether you’re searching for comforters, bed sheets, or even Christmas trees. Below, the best moisturizers with SPF determined by the hard-nosed reviewers on Amazon. (Note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

The Best Oil-Free Moisturizer with SPF

4.2 stars, 1,469 reviews

“I live in southern Arizona and I use this product EVERY day. After I moved here a dozen years ago, it took me a while to find a moisturizer that worked on my VERY oily skin and didn’t cause breakouts. This is it for me. In the summer, I switch to the one with SPF 70 any time I plan to be outdoors. The minute I’m done washing my face in the a.m., the Neutrogena Moisture goes on. Should I be distracted and forget to apply it, my face feels like it’s cracking in minutes.

It amazes me that I don’t need to use anything else until bedtime when I apply a vitamin C night serum and eye cream. My skin is always very soft, clear, and not red. Excellent product much more reasonably priced than others on the market.”

BUY: Neutrogena Oil-Free Moisture With SPF35 Sunscreen

$8, Amazon

The Best Moisturizer with SPF for Sensitive Skin

4.3 stars, 1,502 reviews

“Wow, I love this stuff. Finally, a 30 SPF sun lotion with moisturizer that does not smell and does not make my eyes sting and does not make my mouth taste like suntan lotion. I usually use Eucerin, as it is the only sensitive stuff that does not break me out; however, their similar item with 30 SPF gives me the above problems, whereas their 15 SPF and all of their other lotions are great. I’m surprised since Oil of Olay sells some very heavy fragranced lotions. Thanks everybody for your reviews and helping me find this lotion!”

BUY: Olay Complete Daily Defense All Day Moisturizer With Sunscreen SPF30 Sensitive Skin (Pack of 2)

$25, Amazon

The Best Illuminating Moisturizer with SPF

4.2 stars, 1,320 reviews

“Best daily moisturizer I’ve ever used! This is my fifth bottle. After just a month of using this, I stopped breaking out and it’s been six years since! It controls oily skin and it has very little specks of shimmer (don’t worry, you can barely see it) that make your skin look flawless. There is a slight herbal scent, but you can’t smell it after a minute or so. It works great under makeup because it isn’t oily.”

BUY: Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Facial Moisturizer With Broad Spectrum SPF 30

$14, Amazon

The Best Brightening Moisturizer with SPF

4.2 stars, 417 reviews

“I bought this cream because of a review that said it really works well lightening brown spots. I bought it believing that a little. I have tried so many others. But, about a month later, I realized my brown spots have been reduced by 80 percent in color and intensity. I got the night cream and that has enhanced the effect. I love this cream. It’s very lightweight but hydrates perfectly. I recommend this cream and the night cream from this line to anyone.”

BUY: RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer for Skin Discoloration SPF 30

$18, Amazon

The Best Tinted Moisturizer with SPF

4.0 stars, 169 reviews

“Easy to apply, it really does have a sheer tint to it. It won’t make you look darker, it just won’t look like you’re wearing regular white sunscreen. I’ve been using this product for about two years, already, and so far it has been my favorite facial sunscreen. I’ve tried a large number of sunscreen moisturizers in the past. Really dislike all of them. Either they were too greasy, or they made my skin look like I applied a thin layer of white cream, which was pretty obvious. But this one makes my skin look normal. It’s not oily at all and it absorbs really fast. I even apply regular moisturizer underneath from time to time during the winter, and it still won’t let my skin get greasy or shiny. I have very oily, acne-prone skin, and when using this product, my skin’s oil production slows down. My face doesn’t get shiny fast at all; it takes almost half a day before I have to wipe away the oil.”

BUY: Paula’s Choise Resist Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense SPF 30 Tinted Matte Moisturizer

$31, Amazon

The Best Longwear Moisturizer with SPF

4.1 stars, 137 reviews

“I gotta say, I’m impressed. I’ve tried everything and still I got dry patches and stayed oily in my T-zone. My makeup didn’t last and I never looked ‘hydrated.’ But all of those things have been lessened dramatically with this moisturizer. My breakouts have nearly cleared up and my skin looks like it got plumped with water. At 35, I was annoyed with my skin and the products I was using. But this is the first moisturizer that feels like it’s working and leaves my skin looking healthy without all the grease. I will repurchase and I highly recommend this.”

BUY: La Roche-Posay Hydraphase Intense 24-Hour Face Moisturizer With Hyaluronic Acid SPF 20

$36, Amazon

The Best SPF Moisturizer with Added Ceramides

4.1 stars, 1,670 reviews

“This stuff has the best ingredients out of any expensive face cream or moisturizer I’ve tried. Yeah, you have other ones to do ‘extra’ stuff when you need it, but this is the best everyday one for me. Period. The ingredients have hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and niacinamides, which are awesome for your skin, and if you look at more expensive creams, they usually only boast ONE of those three (e.g. Dr. Jart Ceramidin cream, my previous Holy Grail) … this lotion has three in one!

I like that it is light but holds moisture in, and hasn’t broken me out. This has worked better for me than any expensive moisturizer (including Korean skin care) because it is so simple. Love it!”

BUY: CerVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30

$17, Amazon

The Best SPF Moisturizer with Retinol

4.1 stars, 596 reviews

“I ordered this stuff in December 2016 and have been using it under my eyes, between my eyebrows, around my mouth and nose, and on my neck. I put this on after I shower almost once every day, rarely skip a day. I noticed I have had to use it for quite a while, but it has done amazing things. The skin tone under my eyes has gained so much elasticity, I am blown away to tell you the truth. I never expected such a good outcome because I have used other products and they simply did not live up to what they said their products would do, but … I can say without any doubt that this product has vastly improved the condition of my skin where I have placed it, especially under my eyes. I was considering some type of under-eyelid surgery or acid peel because I hated how many fine wrinkles I had under my eyes, but this product has smoothed those out and made me look so much younger than I did a year ago. I am so happy I got it and used it so often for this long, it was worth the wait.”

BUY: Neutrogena Anti-Wrinkle Deep Wrinkle Daily Moisturizer with Retinol SPF 20

$15, Amazon

The Best Moisturizer with SPF 50+

4.3 stars, 123 reviews

“I wish I had discovered this—and other Replenix products—much sooner. I learned about them through another dermatologist, Dr. Cynthia Bailey, online. (Wish my own dermatologist here in town knew about Replenix, and I would have started earlier!) This sunscreen triples as a moisturizer, tint, and sunscreen—and my skin looks improved after using it for a few weeks, due to the other antioxidants and good stuff in it. These products are superior for sensitive, aging skin, especially if you tend to break out. I find them pleasant, clean, and easy to use—and reasonably priced given the great quality in each product.”

BUY: Replenix Antioxidant Sunscreen Moisturizer SPF 50

$36, Amazon