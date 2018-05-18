The Best Mini-Projectors on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Elephas LED Mini Movie Projector.

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist. The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

To find the very best products that no human being would have the time to try, look to the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star ratings and lots of ’em) products and choose the most convincing. You’ll find the best crowdsourced ideas whether you’re searching for comforters, bed sheets, or even Christmas trees. Below, the best mini-projectors determined by the hard-nosed reviewers on Amazon. (Note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

Home-Theater Projector

4.6 stars, 797 reviews

“Love it all the way; works as it says. I don’t have any issue with it. The image on the screen is projected clear and strong with vibrant colors. It works great with our Blu-ray DVD player so far, since it detects and browses all media type formats from the storage devices, plus is easy to operate with different formats like USB, SD cards, and HDMI ports. What’s more, the remote control works instantly with a single press. Five stars and high five.”

Multimedia Projector

4.4 stars, 1,268 reviews

“This projector is awesome! The picture is very clear. It is not an ultimate, HD 4K projector, but it is exactly as advertised. The image looks great in a dark room or outside after dark. It works well with gaming systems on HDMI (PS3 and PS4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One) and legacy devices using the AV cable (provided) with my old NES, SNES, and more. This also has a USB port for using a thumb drive to view images and video. This plays MANY different formats. The playback is smooth and without complaint. All in all, a great projector at a great price.”

Cheap Projector

4.3 stars, 512 reviews

“The picture quality is great! Especially playing a Blu-ray movie, it’s crystal clear! We have our projector about nine feet from the wall and have a screen size of almost 110 inches with super-clear picture throughout the WHOLE frame! We use it as a full-time TV, not just for special occasions, and it’s great! It doesn’t get super hot, and the fan isn’t overwhelmingly loud! It had a great little sound system, but we have ours connected to our stereo via the headphone jack and it works great! I love this projector!”

Portable Projector

4.4 stars, 328 reviews

“I really love this projector. It has really great picture quality and the sound is great, too. Best part of all is that I can use my Amazon Fire Stick to watch Netflix, Hulu Plus, or rent a movie on Amazon Videos. It’s the best thing since sliced bread. Anyway, not only is the picture quality amazing, but the sound on here is super loud, plus the projector is huge. Overall, I’m really impressed with this projector and I would highly recommend it to anyone.”

3-D Projector

4.6 stars, 337 reviews

“We are certainly avid projector users and own a couple. We read all the reviews and were hesitant to buy because they seemed too good to be true. This is certainly not the case. This little guy is actually incredible. The images are crystal clear, and the 3-D is fantastic. No flashing when changing input sources and this is huge to us. If you’re looking for a great 3-D projector on a budget, we certainly recommend this one. Make sure you purchase 3-D DLP link active shutter glasses and you’re all set.”

Pico Projector

3.9 stars, 987 reviews

“For such a tiny little thing, it projects a great picture. The very wide angle allows for a large screen at a relatively short distance. It comes with lots of cables, so the likelihood of being able to hook it up and start using it right out of the box is great. Extremely portable! I place everything in the box, including Roku, I hook up to it with direct Wi-Fi, and I have a complete entertainment center in a single small box … very cool! The kids really loved watching Moana on it and kept saying, ‘It’s just like the movies, Daddy!’”

Short-Throw Projector

4.4 stars, 263 reviews

“This projector is A-W-E-S-O-M-E! It is ultraportable. I’ve used it for presentations and slideshows in and outside of the office and home. Everyone agrees that it is awesome and can’t believe how such a great picture comes out of such a small device. Presentations in a lighted room are acceptable, and you can even watch video with sunlight coming in through the windows. Don’t expect an awesome display outdoors during the day, however, or a 700-lumen projector. It is amazing!”

Bluetooth Projector

4.2 stars, 107 reviews

“This is a revolutionary product—a very usable, portable projector. It is decently bright; can work for hours on battery; can sit nicely on most surfaces; and also comes with a standard tripod screw hole. It comes with Android 7.1, so it works as a portable smart TV on its own. It can also mirror screens of cell phones (I tested both iOS and Android) and computers through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, so it has a very convenient and truly wireless setup. There is simply no other non-Anker/Nebula portable projector available today in its league.”

Projector With Tripod

4.4 stars, 178 reviews

“This is my very first projector purchase. I’ve always wanted to buy one since me and my family watch movies all the time. It was all worth it! It has the same quality as a more expensive projector. Packaging is great and movie quality is perfect! My kids loved it too. This projector is easy to use and has HDMI input that connects easily with any computer. It’s very handy and has a small tripod that makes it easier to hold the projector. I highly recommend this product.”

