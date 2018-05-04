The 15 Best Pans and Skillets on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist. The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

To find the very best products that no human being would have the time to try, look to the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star ratings and lots of ’em) products and choose the most convincing. You’ll find the best crowdsourced ideas whether you’re searching for comforters, bed sheets, or even Christmas trees. Below, the best frying pans, skillets, woks, sauté pans, and griddles determined by the hard-nosed reviewers on Amazon. (Note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

Best Cast-Iron Skillet

4.5 stars, 9,375 reviews

“I’d always thought cast-iron cookware was a thing of the past, but boy, was I wrong! We just purchased this skillet, and we love it! I was a little concerned about cleanup and care issues, but don’t let that scare you away. It is a piece of cake with this pre-seasoned pan. I like to steam some potatoes in my vegetable steamer and just have them hanging around in the fridge. Then for breakfast, we throw a few slices of bacon in this pan and watch them cook to perfection. Pour off the extra grease, then add chunked-up, pre-steamed skin-on spuds and fry them up crispy. Yum! Great breakfast in about 15 minutes, AND—best of all—cleanup is a snap. I just put HOT (be sure it’s very hot) water in the pan and let it sit while we’re eating, and any skins that have stuck to the bottom slide off easily. I swish it out with a rag and hot water (no soap), dry thoroughly, let it sit while I finish cleaning up, then hit it with a quick spray of cooking oil. Done! It’s not at all the extra work I’d imagined. Best of all, the food tastes terrific. Know how good camping food tastes? Well, you can have that every day at home now. Don’t hesitate to buy this, you won’t be disappointed!”

BUY: Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet

$15, Amazon

Best Enameled Cast-Iron Skillet

4.3 stars, 225 reviews

“I love Le Creuset cookware. This pan is no different. I would recommend that you do not start cooking with it on high, it’s best to begin at a medium heat and then work up to high so foods don’t stick. I cook with gas and this browns, sautés, and cooks beautifully and evenly. The cleanup is easy, too. You don’t have to, but after cleaning the pan, I usually swipe around some olive oil before I hang it up to help keep the iron seasoned. I purchased a generic enameled cast-iron pan and the enamel ended up blistering, and I had to dispose of the pan. I ended up paying the extra money for the Le Creuset and wished I had just dove in the first time.”

BUY: Le Creuset Signature Iron Handle Skillet, 11-3/4-Inch, Cerise (Cherry Red)

$200, Amazon

Best Stainless-Steel Skillet

4.4 stars, 3,849 reviews

“It’s a great pan. I LOVE it! Cleaned up in a snap by letting the pan soak with water in it for a while, but only had to do it once. Cooked steaks and eggs and stir-fry—great. Very happy with it. Will buy one for my kids when I need a gift for them.”

BUY: Cuisinart MCP22-20N MultiClad Pro Stainless 8-Inch Open Skillet

$30, Amazon

Best Nonstick Frying Pan with Heat Indicator

4.2 stars, 3,805 reviews

“This pan really works great. We have had other pans that are so-so, but this one really delivers. Nothing has ever stuck to it, no matter how burned it was. We use this pan every day at least once, if not two to three times. It is so versatile, and since it is 12 inches, it can hold enough food for the four of us. Cleanup is super fast, and the pan also heats up fast, so it makes getting the cooking job done a lot faster, too. We researched tons of pans before picking this one, and we have been the happiest we ever have been with this type of pan. I would recommend it to anyone who wants to make the cook time faster and nonstick for real.”

BUY: T-fal E93808 Professional Total Nonstick Thermo-Spot Heat Indicator Fry Pan, 12.5 Inch, Black

$25, Amazon

Best Nonstick Frying Pan with Removable Silicone Handle

4.6 stars, 860 reviews

“I love a good pan, nonsticks last in our house a couple of years. This one is good, hefty enough to avoid hot spots, but light enough to heat up quickly, the nonstick function is good, the removable silicone handle sleeve might come in handy if I ever finish something in the oven or broiler.”

BUY: Tramontina Professional Aluminum Nonstick Restaurant Fry Pan, 12”, Made in USA

$36, Amazon

Best Stone Frying Pan

4.5 stars, 2,106 reviews

“I learned about the Stone Earth Pan while visiting my family in Paris. They had different size pots and pans, and they cooked everything with so very little fat, and [the pans were] such a pleasure to clean! When I returned, I ordered mine and … that is all I use. Eggs slide right out, I brown my meats, and it goes in the oven to keep the food warm [with] no chemicals!”

BUY: 12” Stone Earth Frying Pan by Ozeri

$39, Amazon

Best Sauté Pan with Glass Lid

4.3 stars, 3,255 reviews

“Use this to stir-fry and fry foods. We have a large family, and I was getting tired of having to either cook the stir-fry in two pans or do it in two batches. This is deep enough to cook all of it and it comes with a lid. The lid also has a steam vent so that you don’t have to leave the lid tilted off the pan. Heats evenly and is sturdy enough to deal with a teenager doing the dishes. We have had it and used it daily for almost a year, and used it daily with no warping or loss of nonstick coating.”

BUY: T-fal B36090 Specialty Nonstick Saute Pan with Glass Lid Cookware, 5-Quart, Black

$30, Amazon

Best Nonstick Wok

4.4 stars, 1,004 reviews

“Love, love, LOVE this wok! I’ve been stir-frying like a champ since buying it, and stuff just slide around in it like oil on ice. So far, even with heavy use, the nonstick surface seems unmarred, although I’m careful to always use silicone or wooden spatulas … But yes, if you’re in the market for a low-maintenance nonstick wok, you can’t go wrong with this one.”

BUY: T-fal A80789 Specialty Nonstick Oven-Safe PFOA-Free Jumbo Wok Cookware, 14-Inch, Black

$26, Amazon

Best Stainless Steel Wok

4.2 stars, 1,296 reviews

“This wok has been perfect for my stir-fry. I have a big family, and it is the perfect size to cook my meals to feed my whole family. I love that it distributes the heat evenly. I have had woks that the food would stick to, but I haven’t had this problem with this wok. I love the lid that came with it, although I don’t use the lid when I am stir-frying. The lid did come in handy when I was steaming my food. I was worried that the cleanup was going to be hard on this pan, but I was quite surprised how easy it cleaned up … When making stir-fry, I always found it that pans that distributed the heat evenly are what make my dish come out good, and the heat distribution is perfect in this pan. I think the price is perfect for those not wanting to spend too much on a wok. One thing I do recommend is using wooden utensils so you don’t scratch your pan.”

BUY: Cuisinart 726-38H Chef’s Classic Stainless 14-Inch Stir-Fry Pan with Helper Handle and Glass Cover

$36, Amazon

Best Cast-Iron Wok

4.7 stars, 1,255 reviews

“It’s cast iron, [so] it will outlast you if you take care of it. Just spend five minutes after your meal to wash it (no soap needed). Dry it (with a dish rag, and then on the stove over low to medium heat) and oil it (light coat with a paper towel). It’s a wok. Which means you only use it for Chinese, right? WRONG. Use it for anything and everything. Stir-fry? Of course. Fried potatoes for breakfast? YUP! Best ever for your hash-brown fix. Scramble the eggs in there, too. Soup? Sure, why not? Jambalaya? Paella? Ooh, I wanna take ya! … By the way, this wok looks beautiful on the stove. It has character and looks (is) solid. It makes it look like you know what you’re doing when you use it, even if you don’t.”

BUY: Lodge P14W3 Seasoned Cast Iron Wok, 14-Inch

$50, Amazon

Best Nonstick Frying Pan Set

4.5 stars, 1,041 reviews

“Just buy these. I have been cooking for 30-plus years and have gone through dozens of frying pans. These are just about perfect. Here is what I mean: They are the perfect weight. Just heavy enough to convect the heat well. The handles are just right. The right length to give you the right leverage to pick up the pan, and they don’t heat up. The cooking surface is wonderful. Cook, rinse, light wipe, and they are clean, over and over and over again. I haven’t ever seen pans better than these and for the price on Amazon, it really is a no-brainer.”

BUY: Calphalon Unison Nonstick Slide Surface Omelette Fry Pan, 10-Inch and 12-Inch, Black

$90, Amazon

Best Frittata and Omelette Pan

4.3 stars, 550 reviews

“I’m not a great cook, but this omelette pan makes me look like one. I would rename it Omelette Pan for Dummies because you can’t screw up. Just turn the burner on medium, put equal portions of eggs on both sides of the pan, add your favorite ingredients, bring the two sides together when the eggs are firming up, wait maybe one minute, [then] open and toss onto a plate. The omelette is beautiful, the pan is clean (no residue), and the taste is divine.

Wish I’d found this pan years ago!”

BUY: Nordic Ware Italian Frittata and Omelette Pan

$31, Amazon

Best Small Nonstick Frying Pan for Eggs

4.7 stars, 1,153 reviews

“As easy as cooking a fried egg is supposed to be, I always seem to have issues (things spread out too much, the yolk breaks when I turn it, etc.). The T-Fal Specialty Nonstick One Egg Wonder Pan is honestly a lifesaver. Cooking a fried egg takes no time and minimal effort, and it’s the perfect size for sandwiches (or that over-easy egg for a burger, frankly). The pan is small, but that’s really the whole point of it. It’s also great to use to warm up sauces, sauté onions or mushrooms (again, generally for burgers … it’s perfect for anything small when you’re doing things made-to-order). The pan is a breeze to clean and seems very durable. It’s a great addition to the kitchen.”

BUY: T-fal B1500 Specialty Nonstick One Egg Wonder Fry Pan Cookware, 4.75-Inch, Gray

$5, Amazon

Best Nonstick Japanese Omelette Pan

4.6 stars, 542 reviews

“After being married to my Japanese wife for seven years, I’ve learned to adopt her cooking, and it’s been especially easy to appreciate one of her best dishes: tamagoyaki. It is basically a Japanese-style omelette, which is rolled into a log-shaped form composed of thinly cooked layers of egg, that has replaced my morning scrambled eggs from day one of living together …

After having already watched my wife cook tamagoyaki numerous times, I tried preparing this dish myself the very next morning of receiving this pan. The nonstick coating allowed for easy cooking with minimal oil used, which made cleanup as easy as just a swipe with a paper towel. My first attempt in making tamagoyaki was a complete success, and the size of the pan cooked up what I would consider a flawless final product—neither too big nor too small. Needless to say, my wife was pleasantly surprised to have found this dish already perfectly cooked and sitting on the kitchen table. She was so impressed, she now insists that I prepare this dish every morning, so I’m not too happy about that. Nonetheless, I’m very glad I found this high-quality tamagoyaki pan, and the purple hue of this pan even looks good sitting in the kitchen.”

BUY: TeChef—Tamagoyaki Japanese Omelette Pan / Egg Pan

$20, Amazon

Best Cast-Iron Grill-Slash-Griddle

4.4 stars, 3,065 reviews

“This is by far the very best grill we have ever owned! We really do cook just about everything on it: pancakes, hash browns, and bacon, then flip it over for chicken and steak. It is my husband’s new favorite kitchen tool. It heats up evenly and pretty quickly for its density. The heat stays consistent, and it gets quite hot—and that heat stays awhile, too! It cleans off so easily and is pretty much maintenance-free. We only seasoned it once, and after that, we’ve only had to wipe it down with a cloth to clean it. I like that it is cast iron (instead of an unknown chemical coating that might be gradually coming off into the food like other cooking surfaces!), which makes our food healthier and safer. This is a very well-made product … I’m sure our family will have many years of breakfast memories around this griddle.”

BUY: Lodge LPGI3 Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle, Black

$45, Amazon