Life

Refinery29’s Understanding of “Modern Millennials” Is Wildly Privileged, but It Does Capture Their Style

By

A white couch sits on a balcony overlooking New York City.
You can probably find all these things in your friend’s apartment.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Filmed in the minimalist confessional video style popularized by beauty bloggers and BuzzFeed staffers, Refinery29’s “Sweet Diggs” series is pitched as a look “inside the homes—and lives—of modern millennials.” It is, in fact, mostly a look inside various expensive and small Manhattan apartments. The cheapest apartment—and with one exception, they’re all apartments—in the series cost $850 a month, and that fact alone makes it clear that the inhabitants of these sweet digs are anything but your average modern millennial. They are fashion editors and comedians and often Refinery29 employees—stylish and privileged enough to value location over size or price, these millennials would look at home in a Sex and the City reboot. One even admitted to never having turned her stove on during her tenure in her East Village “junior one-bedroom,” calling to mind the old adage about New Yorkers keeping sweaters in the oven.

I was captivated by the series, not least because of the idea of paying $1,895 a month for an apartment without a closet was a choice I couldn’t fathom. If I kept watching, maybe I’d eventually understand the lure of these tiny, expensive Manhattan apartments? I must confess I still don’t understand that—but in the second hour of watching “Sweet Digs,” I did begin to clock a design trend that might accurately be attributed to the famed “modern millennial.”

The elements are familiar to anyone who’s spent time in Ikea, Urban Outfitters, or Anthropologie. By the end of my viewing party, I had started to tally appearances of cowhide rugs, white fur, succulents, metallic clothes racks, Edison bulbs/fairy lights, and banana leaf print. And of course, the primary color was white: white walls, white cabinets, white duvets and pillows. There might be a bit of exposed brick or marble somewhere. The most expensive item in the apartment was typically a piece from West Elm that residents were sure to stress was their splurge item. One wall in the apartment was devoted to mementos, posters, and photos and knick-knacks arranged in an artfully offset style familiar to anyone who’s spent time on the decorating side of Pinterest. There are a few standouts that divert from this particular trend, including this London apartment and the $850 Los Angeles walk-up, but apart from those exceptions, décor was interchangeable for this particular subset of modern millennials.

The monotonous, off-the-rack interior décor typified in “Sweet Diggs” presents an odd contrast to the astronomical rent prices, which are theoretically paid because of the apartment’s location and character—in other words, it’s originality. Why pay so much for a place, when it will just end up looking like your friend’s much more affordable apartment in Kansas City? Of course, the aesthetic homogeneity comes naturally: By the time you put down a security deposit, first and last month’s rent, and shell out moving expenses, pretty much all you can afford is to spend big on is a large center piece, like a couch or a bed frame, and then head to Ikea or Bed, Bath and Beyond for everything else.

To be clear, there’s nothing wrong with that—most, if not all, of my furniture is from Ikea, I have string lights up, and I’d have a succulent if I didn’t manage to kill them all. Owning expensive, one-of-a-kind furniture is inconvenient when you’re not likely to stay in an apartment for more than a few years. And if you don’t live close to family, shipping or driving that beautiful hand-me-down chair to your new place ends up costing more than buying a cheap version of it online. Ultimately, the kind of blah millennial minimalist pre-fab style represented on Sweet Diggs makes sense: It’s easy to imitate, relatively cheap, and also pretty hard to mess up. It’s a product of the transient, perma-renter lifestyle so many millennials are living, and that’s why this assembly-line aesthetic dominates, regardless of price range. It’s in that respect, and not real estate bracket, that the Sweet Diggers actually do represent the “modern millennial.”

Housing Interior Design

Rachelle Hampton is a Slate editorial assistant.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Ismail Muhammad

The Pulitzers Awarded Kendrick Lamar for the Wrong Reasons

Heather Schwedel

The Best Thing on the Internet This Week Was When Chrissy Teigen Logged Back Into Neopets

Osita Nwanevu

North Korea Announces It Will End Nuclear Testing

Rachelle Hampton

Refinery29’s Understanding of “Modern Millennials” Is Wildly Privileged, but It Does Capture Their Style

Slate Staff

Got the Munchies This 4/20? Our Stoned Snacking Cookbook Is Here to Help.

Osita Nwanevu

What’s the Deal With Chuck Schumer’s Pot Bill?

Rebecca Onion

Melania’s Sleeves, a Good Trump Tweet, and Privacy Advocates’ Facebook Failures

Aaron Mak

Google Just Shut Down One Chat Service and Is Launching Another. Remind Us Why It Ditched Gchat?

Henry Grabar

A California Politician Proposed a Common-Sense Fix to the Housing Crisis. Here’s Why (Almost) Everyone Hated It.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

The CDC Has Issued a National Warning Not to Eat Romaine Lettuce (Really!)

William Saletan

The Republican Hit Job on the Comey Memos

Nick Greene

Joel Embiid Is Back, He’s Got a Cool Mask, and He’s About to Destroy the NBA

Most Read

Why Were Republicans so Desperate to Release the Embarrassing Comey Memos? Here’s One Explanation.

Jeremy Stahl

My Husband and I Are Separating. I Don’t Want to Hear Advice About “Marital Maintenance.”

Sarah Bregel

Why Melania Trump Rarely Uses Sleeves As They Were Intended: A Few Theories

Christina Cauterucci

My Toddler Likes to Make Himself Throw Up for Fun

Nicole Cliffe

Adam Schiff’s Plan to Counter Trump’s Coy Little Pardon Dance

Jeremy Stahl

Beto O’Rourke Is Running Strong. But Texas Is Still Texas.

Jim Newell