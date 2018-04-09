The Best Sinus Rinse Kits and Neti Pots on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist. The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

To find the very best products that no human being would have the time to try, look to the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star ratings and lots of ’em) products and choose the most convincing. You’ll find the best crowdsourced ideas whether you’re searching for comforters, bed sheets, or even Christmas trees. Below, the best sinus rinse kits and neti pots determined by the hard-nosed reviewers on Amazon. (Note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

The Best Sinus Rinse Kit With a Neti Pot

4.5 stars, 663 reviews

“I needed to upgrade my neti pot from plastic to glass and picked out this kit. It’s easy to use, and was no problem cleaning. It comes with everything needed to clean your nasal passages. It’s also packaged really well and is overall a nice kit at a reasonable price.”

BUY: Himalayan Institute Neti Pot Complete Sinus Cleansing Starter Kit (Pack of 2)

$39, Amazon

The Best NeilMed Sinus Rinse Kit

4.6 stars, 639 reviews

“I’ve always liked the NeilMed Sinus Rinse. The bottle makes the application very easy, and the premixed packages make it pretty much foolproof. I find that I always feel better for using this product; it just makes me feel super clean. I think that this package represents a great value—you get the bottle and a large number of sachets. This bottle application is really simple in comparison to neti pots; you just squirt it up your nose. For someone who has never used such a device before, it’s not very overwhelming.”

BUY: NeilMed Sinus Rinse Complete Kit

$10, Amazon

The Best Electric Neti Pot

4.2 stars, 1,006 reviews

“I suddenly started suffering from allergies, with an annoying nasal drip, a clogged ear, and a cough that made me sound like a heavy smoker. I saw a TV ad for this, having tried a neti pot with limited success, and was getting desperate. The first time I tried it, it felt like someone had shoved a garden hose up one nostril, a shop vac up the other, and turned them both on. I had water pumped where water has probably never gone before. It was like my brain was going through a car wash. Drowning with my mouth open (you can literally feel the water heading down your throat to your lungs only to be sucked back out again). When it was done and I shook out the water in my ears (felt like I had just landed from a rapid flight descent), I noticed I wasn’t coughing. It cleaned me out. After a few more times, I got used to it and it’s no longer like being baptized by a drunk priest . If definitely works.”

BUY: Navage Nasal Irrigation Starter Bundle

$100, Amazon

The Best Ceramic Neti Pot

4.7 stars, 499 reviews

“I had used the plastic ones you get from drugstores for a long time and always had the same problem. The plastic ones have hollow handles where water accumulates and never dries. This leads to mold formation. So you end up pouring mold in your nose. The ceramic pot avoids the problem since there is no hollow handle. Moreover, the slick, glazed surfaces of the ceramic pot make it easier to clean and easier to shake off the water droplets. All in all, using a ceramic pot is much more hygienic. In addition, the ceramic pot is much more attractive than the plastic ones, and the tip that you put in your nose is also smoother and rounder on the ceramic one, so it’s more comfortable to use, which is important if you use it a lot.”

BUY: Aromatic Salt Premium Ceramic Neti Pot

$15, Amazon

The Best Plastic Neti Pot

4.3 stars, 662 reviews

“This is the third model of neti pot that I’ve gone through. So far it’s my favorite because it’s clear, so you can see if there are any impurities in the water or pot. It’s also plastic, so there’s no dropping and breaking (I totally shattered my ceramic neti pot). It’s constructed in a free-flowing curve shape, so all the water can flow out when the pot is placed with the spout opening facing down. That means no trapped water, mold, or bacteria growth. (My last two neti pots had a horrible mold issue, and it was very hard to get in all the little parts to clean). It also comes with a ton of salt packets … perfect for travel.”

BUY: SinuCleanse Nasal Wash System

$10, Amazon

The Best Ergonomic Neti Pot

4.6 stars, 250 reviews

“This neti pot is very comfortable and easy to use. It’s ergonomically designed to be easily handled, and the silicone nose cone is genius. It’s designed to reduce dripping, and is all-around a great product!”

BUY: ComfyPot: Beautiful Ceramic Neti Pot Sinus Rinse

$19, Amazon

The Best Gentle-Solution Sinus Rinse

4.2 stars, 632 reviews

“Fantastic product. It seems to be the perfect angle to get the lower part of my sinuses. I had bronchitis for a month and a half. Part of the problem was the post-nasal drip draining down the back of my throat little by little, which ended up repeatedly getting stuck in my chest. After antibiotics didn’t help, I tried this. Although it could have just been a coincidence, within a couple days of using it my cough dissipated, and within a week I was better. The solution was very gentle—there was no burning sensation—and the packaging said it can be used on very young kids.”

BUY: Nasopure “Nicer Neti” Pot Sinus Wash System

$14, Amazon