Picks

Ask The Strategist: The Best Way to Cure and Prevent Blisters

Podiatrists weigh in.

By

Hailee Steinfeld (shoe detail) attends the Hunter For Target Ultimate Family Festival at Brookside Golf Club on March 25, 2018 in Pasadena, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In our advice column, Ask the Strategist, we take your most burning shopping questions and scour friends, call up experts, and draw from personal experience to answer them. 

Question: What are the best ways to prevent and heal blisters?

Advanced Healing Blister Band-Aid.

My personal favorite blister-related item is the amazing Advanced Healing Blister Band-Aid. They’re transparent, so more discreet than what you’d typically find in a Band-Aid, and they’re also more padded, so you don’t even feel your shoe bumping up against the blister with this extra cushiony layer. The only problem, seriously, is that too few come in a box. I find myself finishing them so quickly. But I only wear these once I’ve already developed a blister, so I reached out to some podiatrists to learn how to prevent blisters in the first place.

BUY: Advanced Healing Blister Band-Aid
$4, Amazon

Dr. Scholl's Moleskin Roll.

Dr. Lori Weisenfeld, D.P.M., a New York City sports podiatrist, explained how blisters start: friction. “So preventing a blister is all about preventing that friction from happening in the first place,” says Dr. Weisenfeld, who sees the most blisters at the start of sandal season (beware!). Her first solution is moleskin (not the notebook), which is a product that’s similar to a Band-Aid, but the entire inner-facing part is an adhesive. Once you start feeling friction, say, the day you put on those new strappy sandals for the first time this season, you can just put a little piece of moleskin over the irritated part to prevent any future blisters. You can also put this on in a place you anticipate a future of friction.

BUY: Dr. Scholl’s Moleskin Roll
$5, Amazon

Profoot toe pouch cushions.

There are also gel products, Dr. Weisenfeld says, that go over the toes to prevent blisters. If you typically get blisters on the top of your toes, ProFoot makes a toe pouch (sounds adorable, tbh) filled with a visco gel that you wear over your toes and in your shoes, kind of like a sock, that hides comfortably within a closed-toed mule or ballet flat. ProFoot also makes individual toe protectors in different shapes and sizes that you can slip on over any problem toes for 360 degrees of protection.

BUY: Profoot Toe Pouch Cushions
$8, Amazon

Injinji toe socks.

Lastly, for runners who typically get blisters in between their toes, Dr. Weisenfeld recommends rubbing Vaseline between each toe to keep them from chafing, and even, if need be, using toe socks, specifically a brand called Injinji, that’ll wick away sweat and prevent friction-causing moisture. You’ll also want to avoid any socks that are 100 percent cotton or wool, which hold on to moisture and create a sticky situation.

BUY: Injinji 2.0 Outdoor Original Weight Micro Nuwwol Socks
$13, Amazon

All of that is just for preventing blisters, though. For everyone else who’s too behind to stop them from happening, Dr. Jonathan Thurm of Tower Podiatry says that you’re never supposed to pop a blister from the top. The roof of the blister is your body’s own protective Band-Aid. Instead, you cure a blister by popping it from the side, the place exactly where your healthy skin turns into the blister itself, and letting the bubble deflate. Then you cover that with an antibiotic ointment and a gauze padnot a Band-Aid because using a sticky Band-Aid risks tearing off the roof of the blister, which we need to help the body heal. (He also suggests baby powder as a way to prevent moisture and friction to begin with.)

And if you have a favorite pair of shoes that keep giving you a blister, but you just love them so much you can’t stop, Dr. Thurm has one last tip: “Take it to a shoemaker and have him press out the area. He can stretch the shoe in the irritating spot and that usually takes care of it.”

Lauren Schwartzberg is a writer at the Strategist.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Rachelle Hampton

My Parents’ Work-Life Balance: When Your Dad’s a Silicon Valley Venture Capitalist and Your Mom’s a Stay-at-Home Mom

Lauren Schwartzberg

Ask The Strategist: The Best Way to Cure and Prevent Blisters

Nicole Cliffe and Mallory Ortberg

Dear Prudence Uncensored: The Pushy Matchmakers

Mallory Ortberg

Help! My Parents Expect Me to Share a Bed With My Brother.

Matthew Dessem

John Cena Pulls No Punches in His Important New PSA

Matthew Dessem

Dr. Evil Stops by The Tonight Show to Discuss His Time Working for the Trump Administration

Elliot Hannon

Trump Administration to Impose New Sanctions on Group of Russian Oligarchs

Inkoo Kang

Don’t Let Anyone Stop You From Seeing Blockers

Elliot Hannon

Mueller’s Team Reportedly Questioned Russian Oligarchs About Trump Financial Links Upon Arrival in U.S.

Jim Newell

The Only Thing to Admire About Tiger Woods Is His Legendary Talent

Christina Cauterucci

People Are Molding Their Responses to Nasim Aghdam to Fit the Shape of Their Bigotry

Mark Joseph Stern

Paul Ryan’s Challenger Randy Bryce Explains Why He Wants to Abolish ICE

Most Read

The Report that Trump Is Not a Target of the Mueller Probe Is Actually Terrible News for the President

Jeremy Stahl

My Daughter Is a First-Class Complainer. How Do I Get Her to Look on the Bright Side?

Carvell Wallace

What We Know About Nasim Aghdam, the YouTube Shooter

Molly Olmstead

Wow. Look at These Astounding Photos of Abandoned Dockless Vehicles in America.

Henry Grabar

GWU Is Conducting a Seminar on “Christian Privilege” and Right-Wing Media Is Very Displeased

Ruth Graham

People Are Molding Their Responses to Nasim Aghdam to Fit the Shape of Their Bigotry

Christina Cauterucci