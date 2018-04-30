The Best Yoga Mats on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Rich Polk/Getty Images

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist. The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

To find the very best products that no human being would have the time to try, look to the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star ratings and lots of ’em) products and choose the most convincing. You’ll find the best crowdsourced ideas whether you’re searching for comforters, bed sheets, or even Christmas trees. Below, the best yoga mats determined by the hard-nosed reviewers on Amazon. (Note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

Best Yoga Mat for Everyday Practice

4.4 stars, 1,632 reviews

“I have found my soul-mat. The mat is heavy and sturdy. I leave it outside while camping, I love how it takes to the sun and elements (it likes the sun, and it’s gotten better with use!). Perfect for outdoors or a hot studio. You will not slip with this mat! Due to its heavy weight, I suggest getting the PROlite for traveling. Lugging this back and forth to the studio can be a pain, but I’m very happy with the mat. Still thinking of a name for her!”

BUY: Manduka PRO Yoga and Pilates Mat

$80, Amazon

Best Ecofriendly Yoga Mat

4.5 stars, 2,086 reviews

“I’m a vinyasa teacher, and I teach 10-plus classes a week and also keep up a vigorous personal practice, so I need a mat that can really perform. I work with a lot of jump-throughs, arm balances, and other precarious poses requiring serious grip of my mat, and I just love how secure and confident I feel on the Jade Harmony … I have to get insanely sweaty to feel even the slightest hint of slipperiness … Jade is a great company, and you can feel good about spending your hard-earned money on their product. By now, you’ve read about how they plant a tree for every mat they sell, how the mats are made in the U.S. (hooray for U.S. jobs!), and that they are completely biodegradable (hooray, Earth!).”

BUY: Jade Harmony Yoga Mat

$75, Amazon

Best Ecofriendly Yoga Mat for Less Than $50

4.6 stars, 2,842 reviews

“I bought this mat to replace a 20-year-old foam mat that needs to be retired.

I was going to spend megabucks on one of the big-name mats, but I am sensitive to odors and can’t handle the smell of rubber, and I also wanted something biodegradable and cushy. The Aurorae Classic mat has great cushioning, it seems to be good quality, and I love that when I incorporate a chair for some of my yoga poses, the chair doesn’t leave long-lasting indentations in the mat (everything bounces right back up) … The purple of my mat is lovely, and I do like the image at the end of the mat for focusing. If my hunch is correct, you do not need to spend a small fortune to get a good-quality yoga mat. I researched mats to death before I chose this one, and I’m glad I did.”

BUY: Aurorae Classic Extra Thick ¼” and Long 72” Premium Eco Safe Yoga Mat

$35, Amazon

Best Yoga Mat for Less Than $25

4.3 stars, 2,291 reviews

“Favorite mat on Amazon! It’s not too thick or too thin, quality material, and the perfect price for a beginner. I’m also using it on hardwood floors, and even as thin as this is, I don’t really feel them. If you’re starting out and don’t know what to get, start with this one.”

BUY: YogaAccessories ¼” Thick High Density Deluxe Non Slip Exercise Pilates & Yoga Mat

$22, Amazon

Best Half-Inch-Thick Yoga Mat

4.5 stars, 4,093 reviews

“I liked this mat so much that I’m buying a second one so that I can put them side by side for ultimate yoga mega-awesomeness. All yoga mats I have had in the past do not hold a candle to the quality and comfort of this mat. It is quite thick, so when I’m moving around and changing positions, I don’t feel my bones against the hard floor. But I also feel it is very sturdy and I’m not stretching at the material when doing, say, downward dog. I don’t have any carpet in my house, so anytime I’m doing floor exercises I use this mat. Great price, too, and free one-day shipping? Girl, please! AND color options! I love the teal!”

BUY: Sivan Health and Fitness ½-Inch Extra Thick 71-Inch Long NBR Comfort Foam Yoga Mat

$21, Amazon

Best Half-Inch-Thick Yoga Mat With Matching Accessories

4.5 stars, 1,031 reviews

“This set is really nice quality! I have tile floors, and have had surgery on both knees, so knee contact on the floor without a good mat isn’t happening. This half-inch mat provides the extra cushion for poses with knee contact, without slipping. And I love the bright-aqua color. No strong odors; the blocks were firm; the towels really soft and absorbent. This set was everything I needed to get started with yoga, but not too expensive.”

BUY: Sivan Health and Fitness Yoga Set, 6-Piece

$40, Amazon

Best Three-Quarters-Inch-Thick Yoga Mat

4.5 stars, 723 reviews

“Love the thickness and quality of this yoga mat. I had such bad tailbone pain with my other (much thinner) yoga mat, and bought this one to see if it would help. It has made a world of difference, and I have had no pain at all while doing yoga and Pilates. So glad I bought this!”

BUY: Crown Sporting Goods 5/8-Inch Extra Thick Yoga Mat With No Stick Ridge

$25, Amazon

Best One-Inch-Thick Yoga Mat

4.8 stars, 268 reviews

“Exactly what I was needing! Thick enough that I cannot feel the hard floor below. Does not stick to the floor, but also does not slip and slide while using. No weird smells. Opened and used it the day it came in and have used it every evening since. Just ordered a second one today to replace fiancé’s thinner mat.”

BUY: Yoga Cloud Ultra-Thick 1” Yoga and Exercise Mat With Shoulder Sling

$43, Amazon

Best Printed Yoga Mat for Hot Yoga

4.5 stars, 779 reviews

“I love this mat! So many compliments from others. When I first ordered, I was worried about slipping and sliding, since the top material is partially a towel, but so far I’ve used it three times (and never wet the mat beforehand) and it’s been totally fine. In fact, everyone else with traditional rubber mats complained about slipping, and I’ve been fine! Great company with a great mission, with a great product to prove it.”

BUY: The Combo Yoga Mat by Yoga Design Lab

$68, Amazon

Best Printed Yoga Mat for Less Than $50

4.5 stars, 1,477 reviews

“I really adore this mat! I have the Midnight Moon print, and it is so beautiful, it seriously inspires me to practice just so I can see it (hey, whatever works, right?). I am a yoga teacher, and I teach between six and ten classes per week. I’ve had this mat for almost a year now, and it’s holding up as good as new. It can be a little slippery, so if you are a hot-yoga practitioner, you may want a towel or grippy socks, but if you practice under ‘regular’ conditions, you should be fine. The thickness of the mat is pretty standard, but it’s very cushiony. I usually prefer to practice with double mats (one layered on top of another), but I have no problem practicing on this mat alone. Aurorae is a great company, and if you (like me) are hesitant to throw down $100 for a yoga mat, this is a wonderful, high-quality alternative.”

BUY: Aurorae Printed Extra Thick 5mm and 72” Long Premium Eco Safe Yoga Mat

$40, Amazon

Best Printed Yoga Mat for Less Than $25

4.3 stars, 1,574 reviews

“I love this yoga mat, it is spectacularly stylish and helps me feel like I am in my happiest place, in the mountains, before my practice each day. Having an image that helps you center yourself can be so helpful to get you ‘in the zone’ before your practice. Yes, you could just go get a plain, boring, single-colored mat. I’ve been there. But I decided to up my game, and I am much more excited each day I roll out my mat for it!”

BUY: Gaiam Premium Printed Yoga Mat

$24, Amazon

Best Printed Yoga Mat With Alignment Guidelines

4.8 stars, 176 reviews

“I’ve used Lululemon’s the Mat, Jade Yoga mats, and Manduka mats—and the Liforme takes the cake, easy. As soon as you take it out of the mat bag you’ll understand why. It’s heavy; it’s super grippy; it offers cushion without affecting your balance. The surface marks provide great alignment indicators if you’re practicing at home. It also wipes clean VERY easily, which was a pet peeve of mine with former mats. Every couple practices, I wipe it down with a damp cloth and it looks good as new. You get what you pay for with this mat.”

BUY: The Original Liforme Yoga Mat

$150, Amazon

Best Foldable Yoga Mat

4.2 stars, 201 reviews

“I love this mat. I am a flight attendant and it fits great in my carry-on. I just fold it right up and keep going to my next destination. It’s easy to clean—just wipe with a Wet One and go about your day. If you’re a traveler and don’t want to carry around a rolled mat causing you to have extra luggage, this is great.”

BUY: Gaiam Foldable Yoga Mats

$21, Amazon