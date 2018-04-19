The Best Umbrellas, According to Seattleites

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

When tasked with finding the best umbrellas, it seemed like a no-brainer to ask the people of Seattle, a notoriously rainy city, about their favorites. It turns out that umbrellas are a polarizing topic. Several Seattleites I reached out to declined to recommend any umbrellas because “only tourists use them.” But this staunchly anti-umbrella stance is a bit hyperbolic, and there are still plenty of Seattle residents who would rather carry around an umbrella in case of rain than wear a raincoat or rain poncho all of the time. (It does seem, however, that good rain boots are nonnegotiable, no matter your preference.) Below, seven pro-umbrella Seattleites on the umbrellas they trust to keep them dry.

“Seattleites have a bit of an uppity attitude toward umbrellas; when I first moved here [four years ago], I was told umbrellas are a surefire way to spot a tourist, as Seattleites wear rain jackets. I bought into this at first, since I wanted to try to fit in to my new city, but I quickly realized that umbrellas are the way to go, especially since I was taking public transit a good deal. My personal preference is one with a wooden shepherd’s crook on the end so that I can hang it from my arm if I need an extra hand while walking to and from the light rail. I also prefer the umbrella to be a bit on the larger side. The best brand that I have found is Totes, rated highly and much more affordable than a designer brand like Brooks Brothers.” —Aaron Geller, men’s style blogger

BUY: Totes Auto Open Wooden Stick Umbrella, Black, One Size

$20, Amazon

“Living in Seattle, you really need to know about a good umbrella or two. I love transparent umbrellas because they’re easy to see through. I love this one because it comes with that and a little bit of color, so you’re still easily spotted while walking through traffic in the rain. I’ve had this umbrella for a while now—I want to say almost a year—and it’s beared with me super well. It’s big enough to shield me from the rain but also small enough to take with me everywhere. I got mine from Nordstrom.” —Aania Aslam, blogger, Life of Aani

BUY: Hunter ‘Moustache’ Bubble Umbrella

$60, Amazon

“I’m actually not a native Seattleite, but I recently relocated from New England. I have come to really appreciate the key features of an umbrella, as Seattle weather is unpredictable. I prefer an umbrella that doesn’t blow inside out and is compact enough to fit in my bag. That’s where Shedrain comes into play. I stumbled upon the brand on my Instagram feed; I guess Instagram was smart enough to realize I moved to a rainy climate. I bought one of their bubble umbrellas, and it’s been love ever since. They offer fun patterns in a really nicely constructed umbrella. If I’m not mistaken, they even offer a lifetime warranty. Plus, they are a ‘local’ Pacific Northwest company, which means they know a lot about rain.” —Nicole Dempsey

BUY: Shedrain Bubble Umbrella

$19, Amazon

“I’m really excited for Shedrain’s new compact reverse umbrella to launch, which, when closed, doesn’t get rain everywhere. It’s a new technology that came out a year or so ago.” —Dempsey

BUY: Shedrain Reverse Closing UnbelievaBrella Umbrella

$20, Amazon

“My go-to umbrella is the double-layer umbrella by Rainlax. I love the inverted design, eye-catching colors, and of course the handle that allows me to be on the phone and hold my bag at the same time. It’s very durable and has held up better than any umbrella I’ve ever owned. I always receive tons of compliments on it.” —Molly Clifton, owner, Style Miss Molly

BUY: Rainlax Reverse/Inverted Double-Layer Waterproof Straight Umbrella

$25, Amazon

“If you’re looking for something even more chic and substantial—and don’t mind paying the extra cash—I definitely recommend any umbrella by Brellini. My friend swears by it, and it’s on my wish list. I’m obsessed with the more classic design that still makes a statement. Handcrafted in Italy, it’s hard to go wrong with this quality.” —Clifton

BUY: The Deluge

$199, Brellini

“I am not exactly the best person to ask, as I rarely use an umbrella. I grew up in Seattle and have grown somewhat used to the rain, so I don’t have one around me frequently. With that being said, when I do use one, I always try to use my Titleist golf umbrella. I got it from my dad when I was in college. I think he probably got it at Puetz, a local golf shop. And while I haven’t used it a ton, it is super nice when I do use it. It’s bigger than your average umbrella and doesn’t get any water near you.

I also find it super easy to open and close, which sometimes can be a real pain with umbrellas.” —Austin Weige, blogger, Get Weige With It

BUY: Titleist Premier Umbrella 2017

$109, Amazon

“My suggestion might not be that fancy, but I think when you’re talking about umbrellas, durability and price are important. I use the classic umbrella from the Gap. I go with black because black goes with everything I wear. The size is small enough to fit nicely into my day bag or a big pocket. For the price, the build quality is pretty sturdy with push-button handle and wrist strap. It’s under $50 so, know you, you gotta love that!” —Antonio Smith, UX designer and style blogger

BUY: Classic Umbrella

$25, The Gap

“I’ve been a Seattleite for 10 years now and just recently stumbled upon my favorite umbrella ever by an amazing new Seattle brand: Certain Standard. The brand is all about creating things that are beautifully designed, well-made, and straight-up make you feel good. I now carry the Certain Standard Gramercy Large umbrella wherever I go. It aligns with my style, is of incredible quality, and is something I’m truly proud to carry with me around the city.” —Cortney Bigelow, creator and editor, the Grey Edit

BUY: Gramercy Large in Black

$95, Certain Standard