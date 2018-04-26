The Best Toasters and Toaster Ovens on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist. The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

To find the very best products that no human being would have the time to try, look to the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star ratings and lots of ’em) products and choose the most convincing. You’ll find the best crowdsourced ideas whether you’re searching for comforters, bed sheets, or even Christmas trees. Below, the best toasters and toaster ovens as determined by the hard-nosed reviewers on Amazon. (Note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

Four-Slice Toaster

4.1 stars, 2,167 reviews

“This toaster is even better-looking in person. It feels pretty chunky, and it has a nice click when you push the lever down. It feels like the mechanism could continue to work like this for 10 years or longer, easy. I really, really like the feature where you can push the toast up another inch after your toast is done, to get it out. No more burned fingers! I heat my toast on the highest setting, which is good for the whole-seed bread from the local bread shop that would take two passes in my old toaster. Once is enough on high in this one.”

BUY: Cuisinart CPT-180

$59, Amazon

Leverless Toaster

4.0 stars, 2,250 reviews

“I love this toaster! The display is nice and clear; the instructions are very easy to follow; the tray in the back is super easy to clean; and the buttons work well. I love all the options for bagel, toast, et cetera. My favorite part is that this toaster has the ability to go up to nine levels of toasting. Also, the fact that this toaster rises all the way up with whatever I put in it, and I don’t have to use forks or knives to get out my little English muffins. If you’re going to spend money on a good, quality toaster, might as well try this one out.”

BUY: Cuisinart CPT-420

$58, Amazon

Toaster With an Egg-Maker

3.9 stars, 159 reviews

“My family uses this daily to cook eggs and toast. The thing I like about it is that you put the eggs and toast in, and they cook at the exact same time. The toast stays in and warms until the eggs are fully cooked. When you hear the toast pop up, you know it’s all done. When I make eggs on the stove, I have to constantly remember that they are cooking and keep checking on them (because I tend to move onto another project while I’m waiting). This is foolproof! We can’t wait to take it when we travel.”

BUY: West Bend TEMPR100

$200, Amazon

Retro-Looking Toaster

4.4 stars, 253 reviews

“I think this may be the best toaster I’ve purchased. All of the toasters I’ve owned have stopped working. The main problem being the lever doesn’t stay down. So, I decided to spend some money (yes, this toaster is pricey) and see if the mechanism is any better. So far, so good. It’s heavy-duty; looks beautiful on my counter, almost like a piece of art; and it toasts evenly every time.”

BUY: Smeg 2-Slice Toaster

$150, Amazon

Reheating Toaster

3.7 stars, 97 reviews

“This Vremi toaster has it all: Wide slots, a dial to get the correct “doneness,” and different settings, including—wait for it—a reheat button! I didn’t even know this was an option. I am constantly burning toast as I cook my eggs, by having to re-toast the bread. Not anymore! Reheat warms the toast without over-toasting it. I also really like the easy-to-use crumb tray. This toaster is also pretty to look at; that matters to me. It’s also easy to keep clean with a quick wipe down. Just be sure to not use any metal polishers on it. My husband even asked me to get him one for his office at work. ”

BUY: Vremi 2 Slice Toaster

$30, Amazon

“Smart” Toaster

4.0 stars, 806 reviews

“A high-quality, handsome, chrome four-slice toaster with all the bells and whistles you could possibly want. It sure ain’t cheap, but I’m confident I won’t be shopping for another toaster anytime soon. It features four slots with dual controls: You set the desired degree of toasting on a slide on the bottom, and press the red start button. The toast is lowered automatically, and the toasting counts down with easily read LED status bars above the sliders. When done, the toast automatically lifts for retrieval, and beeps to let you know you’re done. Need a bit more toasting? Press the “A Bit More” button, and the toast goes back down for a little more time. Unsure if it’s getting too done? Press the “Lift and Look” and the toast lifts up for you to assess without canceling the original setting. So far, I’ll give it a solid A.”

BUY: Breville Die-Cast 2-Slice Smart Toaster

$118, Amazon

Toaster Plus Toaster Oven

3.9 stars, 2,753 reviews

“I ordered this for our office break room. I was just going to get a regular toaster because I wanted to be able to toast my bagels in the morning, and then I came across this little gem. You can use it as a toaster or an oven, just by sliding a little bar. It’s great because now people can heat up stuff like leftover pizza (which just doesn’t taste the same if you heat it up in a microwave), or toast a bagel. I am really glad I found this, and everyone at the office loves it.”

BUY: Hamilton Beach Toastation Toaster and Oven

$30, Amazon

Expensive Convection Toaster Oven

4.6 stars, 1,308 reviews

“The first thing I used this oven for was to bake two Cornish game hens over a bed of cubed sweet potatoes. It did an excellent job! I’ve baked pork loins, bread, cakes, scalloped potatoes, and roasted wieners in it. The aluminum roasting pans fit perfectly. It does make toast as well, but it doesn’t brown homemade bread as well as store-bought. It reheats food that tastes like it was just made. It does take longer than the microwave, but it’s well worth the wait. This oven not only met, but has actually surpassed my expectations.”

BUY: Breville Smart Oven Pro Convection Toaster Oven with Element IQ

$270, Amazon

Cheaper Convection Toaster Oven

4.3 stars, 3,239 reviews

“It toasts my English muffins and bagels just the way I like them, and I’m glad to be able to bake foods without the greater heat that my stove adds to the kitchen. I like the way the controls are set up: easy and uncomplicated. Reheating leftovers is also much better in a convection oven than in the microwave. The directions that come with this unit are simple and straightforward. A 12-inch pizza will fit fine inside, as will a 9-by-13 pan. I haven’t had it long enough for anything to go wrong, and thus far it seems like a steal.”

BUY: Oster Large Capacity Countertop 6-Slice Digital Convection Toaster Oven

$71, Amazon

Infrared Toaster Oven

4.3 stars, 2,357 reviews

“I like this oven for two reasons: (1) It has a very small footprint, and doesn’t take up a lot of room on the kitchen counter. (2) The use of quartz bulbs means that there is no preheating necessary, no waiting to put the food in, and very little heat in the room (great for summer). It’s small, but big enough for the standard smaller frozen pizzas, and cooks both top and bottom, if you just lay the pizza directly on the rack. The toast function default is too light, so you have to increase the time a bit, but it does a nice job of heating dinner rolls. Overall, I am very pleased with the oven. It’s a good choice for a single person, or for a couple.”

BUY: Panasonic Flash Xpress Toaster Oven

$111, Amazon

Rotisserie Toaster Oven

4.2 stars, 496 reviews

“Since buying this oven, I have turned my regular oven on only once. I live in Florida, and not only have I noticed a considerable difference in the temperature of my house—as the hot weather is settling in for the season—but in one month, my power bill dropped $50, which is roughly half the cost of the oven in one month! It heats well and evenly and, when I use the convection setting, cooks items in approximately two-thirds of the time I normally allow.”

BUY: Hamilton Beach Countertop Oven with Convection and Rotisserie

$89, Amazon