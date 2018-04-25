The Best Pregnancy Pillows on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist. The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

To find the very best products that no human being would have the time to try, look to the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star ratings and lots of ’em) products and choose the most convincing. You’ll find the best crowdsourced ideas whether you’re searching for comforters, bed sheets, or even Christmas trees. Below, the best pregnancy and maternity pillows determined by the hard-nosed reviewers on Amazon. (Note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

The Best C-Shaped Pregnancy Pillow

4.2 stars, 8,652 reviews

“This pillow has been wonderful! My gosh, it is so huge that at first I thought it was too big. However, it has been perfect, especially since it is hard to lie on my side all night naturally. I’ve had it for two months now and it has held up great. I even have two dogs who walk over it and I worry they’ll rip it, but they haven’t. I would definitely recommend it to any pregnant mamas out there.”

BUY: Leachco Snoogle Total Body Pillow

$60, Amazon

The Best U-Shaped Pregnancy Pillow

4.4 stars, 1,710 reviews

“After reading the other reviews, I really didn’t understand how any negativity could come from this pillow. No bed bugs, no it wasn’t flat (by far the fluffiest yet firm pillow ever!), and it has been nothing but a blessing! I’m 28 weeks pregnant and my hips, ribs, and back are constantly in pain … but after a few nights’ sleep with my new pillow, I get a full nine to ten hours of sleep (not counting the times to go potty), and I could also sit on my couch pain-free with it, too! My husband wants me to get him one, too, after taking a nap with it. I didn’t even sleep this well when I wasn’t pregnant! I’m also five-eight, and the height is a perfect fit for my body! Very, very happy customer and more than satisfied!”

BUY: Queen Rose Full Pregnancy Body Pillow

$53, Amazon

The Best Wedge-Shaped Pregnancy Pillow

4.7 stars, 1,080 reviews

“This belly wedge needs six stars. My wife had prenatal surgery and it left her with a long incision where a C-section would typically be, only she’s still pregnant. This wedge keeps her belly right where it should be so that her pain is null and her scar can heal quickly. She absolutely loves this thing—and me, since I found it for her. The manufacturer included a few personalized goodies with the wedge and seem to really be excited about taking care of pregnant moms and babies. The wedge is a memory-foam core, soft (almost like velour), removable, machine-washable shell. We both highly recommend this product to any pregnant mom or mom-to-be and would definitely purchase again.”

BUY: Hiccacop Pregnancy Pillow

$23, Amazon

The Best Oblong-Shaped Pregnancy Pillow

4.1 stars, 138 reviews

“Really helpful for my back. I was having a lot of trouble sleeping from about week 20 and on, but this pillow really helped me find a comfortable way to sleep. Now, at 32 weeks, I am extremely glad I found this! It is small enough to travel with and doesn’t disrupt sleeping with another person in the bed. My husband actually really likes it because the edge of the pillow provides some back support for him, too! It’s also very easy to clean and to just take the pillows out of the case and throw the case in the wash. Some other reviews mentioned it not having enough room in between the pillows, which I can see, but after a day or two of sleeping with it, the case stretches a little (like any fabric does) and it gets roomier.”

BUY: Boppy Side Sleeper Pregnancy Pillow

$30, Amazon

The Best Contoured Pregnancy Pillow

4.1 stars, 3,322 reviews

“Five months pregnant and sleep was beginning to become difficult. My only regret is that I waited until I was pregnant to get one of these. It’s so comfortable, I wish I had one a long time ago. I was concerned about the fluffiness of the pillow; I saw several others where they were really flat. This pillow is definitely plush, and fluffy. I’m not used to sleeping in one spot; I usually wake up horizontal, even with my husband in the bed. He said it was a nice break for him ‘cause it kept me on my side of the bed. I’ll have to get used to that. Other than that, it made sleeping easier and very comfortable. We have a king-size bed and it doesn’t take up as much space as I thought it would. Husband said it didn’t bother him … keep in mind, it kept me in one spot, so he’s happy.”

BUY: Leachco Back ‘n Belly Contoured Pregnancy Pillow

$85, Amazon

The Best Down-Filled Pregnancy Pillow

4.4 stars, 818 reviews

“This pillow has given me the best sleep that I’ve had in a long time. I love the comforting feeling of being held and supported—it’s like spooning, but you don’t need another person. This is a pillow that, despite its size, I will take with me when I travel—don’t want to miss a single night of sleeping without it. I’ve also found that it has alleviated some of my chronic lower-back pain. Of all the different kinds of pillows I’ve tried over the years, this is definitely the ultimate in pillow comfort.”

BUY: Moonlight Slumber Comfort

$110, Amazon

The Best Lightweight Pregnancy Pillow

4.4 stars, 470 reviews

“This review is coming from a woman with multiple joint problems, including subluxing neck, shoulders, hips, and spine. I have purchased every known neck and support pillow, including body pillows, known to man, and have never found one that works all by itself. After buying an adjustable bed, I still had eight pillows on my side … and carried these from room to room to sew, read, or watch TV … then back to bed they came. I took a chance and bought the Meiz U Shaped Pillow after reading the reviews and comparing it to similar pillows … and I’m so glad I did! Being a side sleeper and using this pillow, there is no readjusting pillows whenever I turn over. The long arms bend to provide arm, shoulder, and knee support, and I no longer need a head pillow. The eight pillows I used to use? … In the closet.”

BUY: Meiz U Shaped Total Body Support Pillow

$56, Amazon

The Best Oversize Pregnancy Pillow

4.2 stars, 515 reviews

“If you’re pregnant, you need this! Especially if you’re a mover when you sleep! My first pregnancy, I had an S shape, but when you move from one side to the next, you have to readjust the pillow between your legs and big belly. With the U, it’s so much easier to get comfortable and fast asleep. I got this one for my second [pregnancy] as soon as I knew I was expecting. I recommend it to all my pregnant family members!”

BUY: Naomi Home Cozy Body Pillow

$46, Amazon

The Best Jersey-Covered Pregnancy Pillow

4.2 stars, 576 reviews

“Very comfy and it relieves a lot of my lower-back pain. I’m 21 weeks pregnant and this pillow has helped me get some of the best nights’ sleep of my life! When I’m at work (night shift), my husband also enjoys this pillow himself.”

BUY: PharMeDoc Pregnancy Pillow

$43, Amazon