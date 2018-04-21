The 10 Best Blenders on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist. The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

To find the very best products that no human being would have the time to try, look to the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star ratings and lots of ’em) products and choose the most convincing. You’ll find the best crowdsourced ideas whether you’re searching for comforters, bed sheets, or even Christmas trees. Below, the best blenders determined by the hard-nosed reviewers on Amazon. (Note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

Best Portable Blender

4.2 stars, 1,538 reviews

“I love this thing. I’ve had it for several months now. I love it so much in fact that I had to slow down using it. I was making so many smoothies that I realized I was eating about half of my daily calorie intake in smoothies! Not ideal, haha. I like how I can blend ice into anything and get a nice, smooth texture. I also like that I can pop off the container to shake it so that I can ensure that the ingredients are being well-blended. Overall, definitely recommend this item, especially for the price.”

BUY: Oster BLSTPB-WOR My Blend 250-Watt Blender

$20, Amazon

Best Safety-Feature Blender

4.3 stars, 2,207 reviews

“This blender is amazing. Multiple blades make it happen. Safety interlock and sealed top reflect a well-thought-out design. Constructed of ruggedized plastic, not glass, makes it lightweight, but unlikely to damage if dropped. It’s not quiet, but not nearly as loud as our previous one. Blade assembly is easily removed for cleaning, but care is needed in handling. Entire unit except the motor base is submersible.”

BUY: Ninja Professional Blender (BL610)

$69, Amazon

Best Seven-Speed Blender

4.1 stars, 2,317 reviews

“I love this blender, chops fruits and veggies with ease! I freeze a lot of fruit when it’s in season, then turn it into smoothies the rest of the year. Some blenders won’t blend the frozen fruit very well, but this one does! The best part about it is that it mixes what it is blending better than any other blender I have used, so you don’t have to stop to scrape the sides as much. I love that the blade is metal and the pitcher is glass, so it should last much longer than the plastic ones some brands use. I have had this blender for around a year now, and I love it!”

BUY: Oster Reverse Crush Counterforms Blender

$67, Amazon

Best Single-Serving Blender

4.4 stars, 1,242 reviews

“My husband LOVES it! We have a larger blender, also a Ninja, but when he travels he misses his morning smoothies. Now, he packs this handy, smaller item and still gets his smoothies when he travels. I’m thinking about getting another to keep at my desk at work.”

BUY: Nutri Ninja Pro Blender

$70, Amazon

Best Multi-Colored Blender

4.2 stars, 1,199 reviews

“Beautiful. Just beautiful. The design is perfect. This beast of a blender is made to last with that KitchenAid quality. The buttons are all covered, so nothing gets between cracks. The entire unit is just designed with everything in mind for a perfect blend and easy cleanup. Thank you!”

BUY: KitchenAid KSB1575CB 5-Speed Diamond Blender

$101, Amazon

Best Hot-and-Cold Blender

4.6 stars, 166 reviews

“Wow. Just received my Jamba blender, and I must say, I’m extremely impressed. I made a frozen-fruit smoothie and this machine blended it with no problem at all. The consistency was perfect, just like the ones you buy from a smoothie shop. Secondly, I did the ice test, and when I tell you it was just like snow—my goodness, AMAZING. The kids are going to enjoy the snow cones!!! I have been skeptical of the whole soup-making deal, so just to see if it would warm up things, I placed a tomato and some water in the blender. Selected the soup setting, and five minutes later, opened the top. Wow, tons of steam came out.

This is a seriously powerful machine.”

BUY: Jamba Appliances 2.4 hP Blender

$180, Amazon

Best Large-Capacity Blender

4.4 stars, 1,247 reviews

“A year-and-a-half later, the Ninja still blends as well as the first day. Now, we use it to purée baby food and have begun using the food-processor-bowl attachment more often. I’ve used the Ninja to grind chicken and meat, chop chocolates and veggies, turn nuts into butter, mix dough, and make very smooth smoothies, even with tough vegetables like kale. The system is pretty versatile, and I love that you can just replace a part if it ever malfunctions or breaks. I’d buy this again over the Vitamix!”

BUY: Ninja Mega Kitchen System (Blender, Processor, Nutri Ninja Cups) BL770

$149, Amazon

Best Blender With a Spout

4.0 stars, 759 reviews

“I love this blender. It is pretty, and recently performed great when I had company for a week. We had piña coladas every day. The little spigot on the side is a nice touch, too.”

BUY: Hamilton Beach Wavestation Express Dispensing Smoothie Blender

$18, Amazon

Best Professional-Grade Blender

4.5 stars, 248 reviews

“Best blender I have ever owned and well worth the price. In the past, I have purchased blenders that were inexpensive, and had to replace them every year to two years. This one will last forever. I can make peanut butter, soups, ice cream, smoothies — just about anything. It comes with the low-profile container, so it easily fits under cabinets, the tamper, cookbook, getting-started guide, and DVD. I use it every day. My sister-in-law has had her Vitamix for 20-plus years now and has had no issues with it. It still works like a brand-new blender. Vitamix customer service is fantastic. I would recommend this to anyone who wants to buy a new blender for the last time.”

BUY: Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender

$553, Amazon

Best Hand Blender

4.4 stars, 1,056 reviews

“I’m a kitchen-gadget fiend and freely admit it. There are some items that I buy and then realize they aren’t as useful as I thought they would be. Others become indispensable. This blender definitely falls into that category! I’ve had it for eight years, and it’s still working as beautifully as it did on day one. This little guy is a great deal—great brand that has well-made products and easy-to-use customer service if you ever need it. This is a good price on a stick or immersion blender, and it comes with a very handy container with a lid to blend or store in. Although you can blend in any container, it can be hard to find ones with nice tall sides to help prevent splatter—most importantly, if you’re working with something hot or something that might stain!”

BUY: KitchenAid KHB1231CU 2-Speed Hand Blender

$30, Amazon