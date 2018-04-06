The Best Air Purifiers on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist. The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

The Highest-Rated Air Purifier Overall

“Although I dust and vacuum fairly often, I noticed I still had issues with my asthma when spending periods of time in my room (in particular when I slept). It wasn’t until nursing school when I started to learn about HEPA filters for hospitals that I realized proper filtration could be a game changer for my symptoms. I did my homework while searching Amazon and came across this GermGuardian purifier that seemed to have great feedback. I’ve had this air purifier for about five months now, and I would buy one for every room in my house if they were a little less expensive. My symptoms aren’t nonexistent, but they’ve definitely improved and that’s all I could ask for. This particular filter that I’ve just replaced is completely coated with a thick layer of dust bunnies (and goodness knows what else) after only a few months of use. My symptoms make total sense now that I see how much stuff gets left behind when cleaning. I’m hoping to catch this purifier during a price drop one day so that I can get more for my home and maybe even one for the office.”

GermGuardian AC4825 3-in-1 Air Purifier



The Best 360-Degree Air Purifier

“We’ve had this running day and night for three years and it’s in great condition. There are no strange rattling noises or clogs like you see in some other air purifiers. It provides a nice ambient noise and isn’t too loud (on the lowest setting). We have noticed a significant decrease in our allergies and in the dust in our home. Replacing the prefilters every three months is a breeze—you just unscrew the bottom, unwrap the old one, and wrap the new one onto the HEPA filter.”

Honeywell 50250-S True HEPA Air Purifier



The Best Air Purifier With a Reusable Filter

“My family was suffering from seasonal allergies, and within five minutes of running this purifier, their noses cleared up. It was amazing how quickly this little machine purified the air. This is definitely a great buy. It’s a small machine, but it really works, even in large spaces. We put it in the open hallway of our home, and it purified the entire house in a day. I love the cleanable filter as well.”

Hamilton Beach TrueAir Allergen-Reducing Ultra Quiet Air Cleaner Purifier



The Best Desktop Air Purifier

“Exactly what I was hoping for. Fairly quiet and the air-cleaning was noticeable within the first hour of running it. I bought this for my office, but I’m not sure my wife will let it out of the house after the first 24-hour test at home. Our living room is near 300 square feet, and the air was noticeably much better there. I am certain it will be fine in my 200-square-foot office, which also exceeds the maximum recommended room size. On low, the noise is no more than some older computer towers. Medium is an OK white noise, but a bit distracting when trying to watch TV at a low volume. High is quite loud. I don’t think I would ever use it on that setting in a small room.”

Holmes HEPA Type Desktop Air Purifier



The Best Portable Air Purifier

“I’ve owned this product for over seven months now. I generally keep my windows closed, but on cooler nights, I like to leave them open, especially in my bedroom. During the summer, I often use the AC, so pollen in my bedroom isn’t a major concern compared to household dust. I am happy to report that this wonderful device combats both with ease. My room is approximately 120 square feet. I placed this thing on my desk, turned on the UV light, set it on medium fan speed, closed my door and left for a few hours. When I came back, my room smelled fresh and clean. The air felt lighter and easier to breathe. I was amazed. There is a slight plastic smell associated with this device at first, but it subsides quickly. The difference this thing makes, as an allergy sufferer, is night and day. I get better sleep at night and am less congested during the day. That, right there, makes this purchase totally worth it for me.”

GermGuardian AC4100 3-in-1 Air Purifier With HEPA Filter



The Best Air Purifier for Open-Plan Kitchens

“We purchased two of these for a larger area (open-concept kitchen/dining/living room). We also have two cats and a golden Lab, and my wife has allergies. Noise level is a huge issue for me, as I work around fans and equipment all day long. These were selected based on Consumer Reports ratings, along with customer reviews on Consumer Reports and Amazon. We’ve had them running for two months now and we love them. We ran them on turbo the first few nights and they are loud. As in ‘no conversation in the room’ loud. But the ‘germ’ mode (low) is fantastic. We can have them both running, and they are barely noticeable as for noise level. With the pets, a lot of grandkids that visit, semi-rural property, and wood-stove heat, we have a lot of dust, pollen, and animal hair. When you purchase a filter pack, it comes with four prefilters and three HEPA filters (the unit requires three individual filters). These are roughly projected as needing to be changed every three months and one year, respectively. Based on what I see so far, I think we’ll probably get two months for the prefilters and nine months for the HEPA filters. I consider that pretty darned good.”

Honeywell True HEPA Allergen Remover



The Air Purifier That Will Last You a Decade

“I don’t often write reviews, but I had to for this product. I purchased this air purifier nine years ago to help with an apartment that just seemed to create dust out of thin air. It helped immensely. Since then, it has survived a multitude of bumpy moves with me, including a road trip across the country. I even had it in storage for a good year-and-a-half, and when I decided to clean it and plug it back in, it still works like the first day I bought it. Years ago, I had a curious and skeptical roommate hold a burger behind the fan while he sniffed the ‘purified’ air that came out the front. Sure enough, he could barely smell the burger. I cannot recommend this product enough. I can’t think of anything I’ve ever purchased that’s lasted me this long and worked so well.

The purifier is also super, super quiet. Seriously, after nine years, on its highest setting it’s still quieter than most white-noise machines. If I could get some kind of commission, I would market this product all over the place. What brought me here today is just that I’m looking to purchase another one to keep in a bedroom.”

Honeywell HFD-120-Q QuietClean Tower Air Purifier



The Best-Looking Air Purifier

“Excellent air purifier for our living room. Love the colored air-quality indicator and the auto feature, so it kicks on when something is detected in the air, but is in standby the rest of the time (there are also several continuous settings). It’s aesthetically pleasing as far as air purifiers go. I scoured reviews online before purchasing and am very happy I settled on this one.”

Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier



The Best Plug-in Air Purifier

“I have four animals, so an air purifier was a must. I love that this one plugs into outlets, so it doesn’t take up much room and is portable between rooms. It is a very small and compact size, but gives off a very good UV or fan setting. When it’s on, it emits a nice blue color. The vents are small, so there is no worry about any fingers or noses getting stuck. The metal filters it uses are very nice. I love that it’s made out of metal and can easily be rinsed off. I have noticed a difference in the air. It seems much clearer and smells cleaner. There isn’t much animal scent lingering around like before.”

Gideon Electronic Plug-in Air Purifier

